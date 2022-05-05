Tiny India Invites Lean And Profitable Tech Start Ups To Join Their Growing Family

Tiny India started their journey last year. Tiny had been an established brand roll up company with a consistent history of seamless acquisition of good start ups, and a smooth and long term transition into a more stable operation. Its ethos has always been towards lean and profitable enterprises, which skew to the software sector. The choice is an echo of Andrew Wilkinson's home turf, who founded Tiny in 2007. Previously he had established Metalab, an online shop that guides its clients through a process of designing website interfaces. It was, appropriately, the first start up subsumed by Tiny, and has since worked with industry giants like Google.

But perhaps, Tiny's website puts their agenda best: We buy wonderful internet businesses.

So what qualifies as a wonderful business?

Tiny India's co founder and head, Mohit Mamoria elaborates that the company looks at a few things when buying a business:

1.Lean: we love smaller teams

2.Profitable: we love profits

3.Growth: we love sustainable growth



These businesses could be e-commerces, some plugins, some apps, some agencies, etc. If a business is simple enough to continue running even after the founder leaves after the sale, we love them.

Mohit has a diverse investment history, and is aware of the perils of the market. In leading Tiny's India chapter, he wants to help young entrepreneurs make better decisions.

Tiny is known for its leniency in determining work culture. If the founders so wish, they may still remain the director of their own company. However, most people who assimilate with Tiny usually feel confident in leaving their baby in their charge.

Tiny is easy to sell to, as they provide full or partial cash out up front, within a 30 day process. Their website hosts many testimonials from old and partner clients, who are almost unanimously pleased with their service.

Their Indian chapter already has a few agencies in discussion, and being in the middle of a start up boom, they are looking forward to exciting and new offers in the subcontinent.

Mohit Mamoria sounds confident and ready as he invites people to approach Tiny with their businesses and business ideas. He is also academically interested in cyberspace and tech, and wants to make strides in its utility, while learning more about its intricacies.

We are currently in the middle of a digital revolution. The internet, which had initially dismissed by the intelligentsia as a passing fad, has overtaken our lives. Today it is a medium of communication like no other, allowing distances to disappear. The rules of finance and transaction had been overhauled with the cancellation of the gold standard in the eighties, and is currently being challenged again through the laws of the internet. On the other hand, there is a possibility of community building through the internet, that has allowed for collation of information and assets in new and interesting ways. Tiny is interested in exploring these avenues by partnering with new age visionaries, and allowing their dreams to flourish in reality.

In the past, Tiny's attention has always skewed towards creative hotspots like Dribbble. As an organization Tiny prefers to associate with businesses with a artistic edge that allows them a market niche all its own. It is, indeed, an x factor that Tiny looks for in prospective investments. And Mohit is extremely excited to work towards acquiring such organizations from the Indian milieu, which is overflowing with quirky ideas waiting to blossom into successful start ups.

To that effect, he is actively inviting organizations and individuals who feel they would like to be a part of the Tiny family, optimistic about the wonderful success stories they are sure to write together.

Mohit and his optimism stand an anomalous guard against the faltering economic situation of the world, perhaps positing a separate avenue of financial transaction and growth.

All we can do is hope for the best, and reach out to Tiny and Mohit through the various social media platforms they are available on, (Linkedin, YouTube etc.) and offer our ideas and brands as viable investments.

Reach out to Tiny India here : mohit@tiny.com