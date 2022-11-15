Times Prime Referral Code: 5IQGAMDL (Rs.350 OFF on Membership)

When you hear the term super-app, what’s the first name that comes to mind? Amazon, Jio, or Paytm, right? These apps currently rule the digital by offering their customers a wide range of products and services on a single umbrella platform. And why are they successful and popular? Because they’ve recognized the need of their customers and have been handing it to them on a platter.

It is an undeniable fact that the growth and advancement of technology have made people lazy. Most of us focus only on earning money and expect that money to solve all the other problems in our lives; hence, the super-apps come into play.

While the whispers of the Times group entering the super-app business have been around for a long time, its actual arrival was finally cemented this year as Times Prime was launched with much vigor.

Willing to enter the big, bright world of Times Prime? We might just have a little welcome surprise for you! Stick with us till the end if you want to earn rewards on your very first purchase on the super app and learn more about how it works.

What is Times Prime Referral Code?

5IQGAMDL is Times Prime referral code. You will receive Rs.350 off on Times Primes membership. Also earn up to Rs.300 on each successful referral by inviting your friends to sign up with referral code.

Times Prime Referral Code

How to Apply Times Prime Referral Code

First install the official Times Prime app on your phone.

After installation completes, open the app and tap on register button.

Enter the mobile number in given box and choose a password.

Next, enter the code in the give box to get Rs.350 off.

That’s it, complete your payment and you will get Rs.350 off on your membership.

Conclusion

Times Prime code can be used to get the discount on Times Prime membership. The one important thing to remember is that this code can only be used when creating an account.