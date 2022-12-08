This Green Crypto Is Pushing For 15 Million Presale Milestone With Just DAYS Left Before CEX

What is currently the most talked about in the crypto community, and what is currently causing the most attention from both crypto investors and crypto analysts, is definitely the end of the IMPT presale, as well as the listings of this coin on some of the most respectful crypto exchanges, that are already scheduled for mid-December! This green crypto has managed to surpass itself and in the last days of its presale, it also achieves its last goals, approaching the 15 million milestone!

How did IMPT manage to achieve such success in such a short time? Let's see together!

IMPT takes the title of the most successful green cryptocurrency for 2022!

As time goes by, more and more people are becoming aware of the bad environmental situation we are facing. Over time, the situation is getting worse in this regard, but luckily, some projects take care of improving the whole situation. One of them is definitely the IMPT.io platform, which aims to reduce pollution, that is, to improve the complete ecological situation on our planet.

Ok, the idea is good, but does IMPT.io have mechanisms with which to achieve this? Fortunately, it has, and this is one of the reasons that influenced the fantastic success of IMPT coin, i.e. the extremely high recognition by both crypto investors and partner companies!

IMPT was created so that on the one hand it gathers interested companies and on the other hand crypto investors and connects them in the following way. When you buy something from IMPT's partners, a part of the purchase amount goes directly to finance green projects. With that, you will influence the reduction of pollution, that is, the protection of the environment!

More and more partner companies are joining the IMPT.io platform precisely because of this revolutionary idea. Just some of them are Lego, Samsung, Microsoft, Amazon, Bloomingdales, and Macy's... So, these are companies that are extremely well-known, successful, and respectable, and they certainly influenced such a large number of investors who will invest in IMPT already in its early stages.

The number of early investors is really extremely big, and due to such a high speed of sales of IMPT tokens, the IMPT presale will be completed much earlier than initially planned. The end of the IMPT presale has already been announced for December 11th and claiming IMPT coins for the 12th.

It was this earlier end of the presale that led IMPT to take the title of the most successful green cryptocurrency of 2022!

Mid-December brings a new era for the IMPT coin!

But all this is just the beginning for IMPT because the middle of December 2022 is the time when a new era for IMPT coin begins!

What is still the freshest news is that from December 14, IMPT coin will be listed on Uniswap, on the decentralized exchange (DEX), and immediately after that on two centralized exchanges: LBank and Changelly Pro.

Waste no time, invest in IMPT right away!

These three announced listings are really the thing that will lift the IMPT coin to even greater heights!

Crypto market analysts announce that thanks to these listings, IMPT will explode and gain 10x already in the first months of 2023. And there is no reason not to listen to crypto analysts. However, they predicted that IMPT would manage to complete the presale before the deadline, and as you can see, they were right!

However, what those same crypto market analysts remind us, is not to forget that it is most profitable to invest in certain crypto during its presale. During the presale, the price of the coin is significantly cheaper than after that coin gets listed on some crypto exchange.

So with that in mind, we remind you that you still have very little time to take advantage of this good IMPT coin presale price. Presale lasts only a few more days, until December 11, so hurry up and take advantage of the last opportunity to invest!

Conclusion

Here's how things are: If you want to invest in IMPT coin while it's still in presale, and if your goal is to secure a big return on your early investment, you should hurry, take advantage of the last days of the IMPT presale because there's no time to waste!

Although it is sometimes difficult to predict how the situation with certain crypto will unfold in the future, with IMPT coin everything is crystal clear. There is no doubt that the crypto that has broken all records when it comes to the presale, has gathered a huge number of both partners and investors, and that, in the end, has a revolutionary concept and fantastic mechanisms for achieving all goals, is a crypto that has a great future and whose the time is yet to come!