These 8 Penny Cryptos Are Trending And Set For A Breakout In 2023

There are many penny cryptos in the market today, and it can be difficult determining which is set for a breakout in 2023.

In this article, we’ll explore 8 penny cryptos that are trending and set for a breakout next year. The most promising penny cryptos include D2T , TAMA , RIA , IMPT , and many more; let’s take a closer look at them.

8 Penny Cryptos You Should Invest In

Below is a list of 8 penny cryptos to buy right now. This list includes everything from presale cryptos to explode in 2023 to established tokens under $5. On that note, let’s dig in.

A Closer Look at the 8 Penny Cryptos Set to Breakout in 2023

Each penny crypto in this article would make a worthy addition to your portfolio. However, below is a breakdown of these penny cryptos to help you make the best decision for your portfolio.

1. Dash 2 Trade – Best Penny Crypto to Track Social Metrics

Dash 2 Trade is a crypto analytics and social trading platform you can access with its native token, D2T. D2T is currently in its presale rounds and has raised 4 million already. On the Dash 2 Trade dashboard, you can access trading signals and social indicators that provide traders with profitable trading strategies.

Dash 2 Trade tracks sociocultural movements for crypto growth on platforms like Telegram and Twitter. It also features technical indicators like order book statistics and moving averages to help traders make sound decisions and improve their risk management skills. In addition, traders can participate in weekly trading competitions where winners earn D2T tokens as rewards.

2. IMPT – Best Penny Crypto to Battle Climate Crisis



This crypto presale project raised $5 million within two weeks of its first presale round. It is a project focused on a real-world use case – the climate crisis. Unlike other crypto projects that run out of steam within weeks of launching, IMPT is an eco-friendly project that aims to help companies and individuals ease climate change.

This project allows users to acquire carbon credits by purchasing them or shopping online. Some major companies partnered with IMPT include LEGO, Amazon, Microsoft, and GameStop. This coin is currently being sold for $0.023, and the price will increase with the next round, so it is the best time for traders to invest in this penny crypto.

3. Calvaria – Play-to-Earn Blockchain Game with Two Utility Tokens



Calvaria is different from other blockchain games because it doesn’t offer one but two penny cryptos as a reward. Its native token, RIA, is currently in the presale round, but that will soon change once it’s listed on exchanges. RIA is in the third phase of the presale rounds and would increase to be sold at $0.055 by the final stage.

With the RIA token, players can vote on decisions in the ecosystem. The RIA tokens are used for governing and voting to ensure economic stability in the game.

The platform also rewards the winner of the game with RIA tokens. In addition, investors can also stake RIA to earn daily rewards, ensuring a passive income for traders.

4. Tamadoge – Exciting Meme Coin Pumping on Exchanges



Another penny crypto that you should consider investing in is Tamadoge. This play-to-earn game allows users to create and breed Tamadoge pets minted as NFTs. You can battle other players with your pet, and winners can climb the monthly leaderboard and earn rewards in TAMA.

TAMA recently completed its presale rounds after raising $19 million. As a result, you can now purchase TAMA on OKX, MEXC, and LBANK Exchange.

You can also purchase Tamadoge NFT pets in the Tama store to participate in the game. The coin is currently trading at $0.15 and has the potential for a price increase in 2023.

5. Shiba Inu – Penny Crypto with High Potentials

Shiba Inu is one of the best penny cryptos on the market today. It was released in late 2021 after the rise of Dogecoin.

This penny crypto was designed to appeal to retail investors. Instead, however, it caught the attention of the mainstream media.

6. Cardano – Third Generation Functional Crypto

Cardano was released in 2017 and soon became one of the best penny cryptos on the market. It has a market cap of over $37 billion with a maximum supply of 45 billion. This penny crypto was developed as a next-generation evolution of the Ethereum concept.

The Cardano blockchain is a scalable, sustainable, and flexible platform. Instead of the energy-intensive approach used by Ethereum, it employs a proof-of-stake consensus process known as Ouroboros.

Basic Attention Token has been in the market since 2017 and is the best choice for long-term investors. It has a market cap of $1 billion and a maximum token of 1.5 billion. Basic Attention Token is a blockchain-based system that utilizes the Brave web browser to track users’ time and attention on websites.

The goal of Basic Attention Token is to effectively share advertising money between publishers, marketing agencies, and users.

7. Crypto Snack – Trending iGaming Crypto to Invest In

One of the trending penny cryptos set for a breakout in 2023 is Crypto Snack. It is one of the fastest-growing iGaming tokens. It is also accepted in over 800 business platforms and recently partnered with CoinPaid, a top crypto payment gateway with a limited number of supported assets.

Conclusion

With 2023 so close, now is the ideal time to make smart investments. These 8 penny cryptos are trending and set for a breakout in 2023. Penny cryptos like D2T, RIA, IMPT, and TAMA have high potential and will reach new heights in 2023.

