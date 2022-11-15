These 3 Pre-Sales Are Safe From The Crypto Crash. Here’s How To Buy Them Today!

A ceaseless meltdown is like a raging forest bereft of any help whatsoever from anyone. In November 2021, to be precise, the cryptocurrency reached a record-breaking market capitalization. In the wake of these amazing records, traders invested heavily in the market, eyeing a further increase in the value of the market.

This was not the case. The market suffered losses. However, there are new coins: Dash 2 Trade , Calvaria and IMPT that have emerged as new, exciting crypto projects.

Despite the catastrophe, a new generation of tokens has recorded impressive sales and profits, raising the eyebrows of investors who had initially written this year off as futile. Dash 2 Trade, Tamadoge, and IMPT.io are in this class of new and exciting tokens that are surging and raking in profits despite the market’s meltdown.

These three tokens have had their pre-sales, and the gains reported from these pre-sales have heightened the expectations many crypto experts and enthusiasts have regarding these tokens.

Thus, they are currently regarded as the tokens for the future, having survived the crypto crash and posing a bloom of joy in a market stained with losses and outcries. As an investor, you must be really tired of investing in tokens that, in the long run, saunter into extinction or extreme loss. This article is to help you see through the barricades of your previously accumulated losses and recognize these three pre-sales that are safe from the crypto crash, guiding you on how to purchase them today.

Dash 2 Trade

Dash 2 Trade is one of the amazing cryptocurrency projects out there seeking to change the narrative of the market by deploying innovative features and amassing mind-blowing profits via a record-breaking presale. Few days after its launch, Dash 2 Trade was able to sell over $4 million in ERC-20-based D2T tokens to interested investors, prompting many of them to conduct extensive research on Dash 2 Trade price prediction. Dash 2 Trade came into the cryptocurrency scene with the intention of supporting traders and investors across the globe. It intends to do so by providing a range of features wittingly fashioned to enhance and improve performance in the cryptocurrency market.

In order to ensure that all that it sets out to achieve is achieved, D2T deployed a data-driven method, offering a plethora of tools that make sense of social and market trends. Presently, Dash 2 Trade is in the third phase of its presale, and tokens are purchased at $0.0513. The value has increased by 5% against its stage one price of $0.0476. The tokens are being sold in large volumes. As they are sold in lots of 87.5 million or 70, the value of D2T will slowly rise, eventually nearing $0.062 in the ninth phase. This change highlights a 39% spike between the first and ninth phases, solidifying Dash 2 Trade's position in the market as one of the best crypto presales that early investors can hop on.

Calvaria

Other trading card games have influenced Calvaria in some way. One of the main factors contributing to its ranking as one of the greatest bitcoin alternatives is its features. Play-to-Earn methods, upper-level tokenization, and an incredible reward system are among the features. It is currently valued at $0.015/RIA, and future years are expected to see price increases. The RIA token's ability to be quickly adopted by the general public is one of the primary advantages for those looking to invest in the Calvaria gaming ecosystem.

The Calvaria team has chosen to aggressively target players who aren't as familiar with the area rather than just focusing on gamers who are crypto natives (a mistake that many play to earn games have been making). As a result, players will be shown how to construct a crypto wallet, navigate the gaming ecosystem, and interact with the game appropriately. The Calvaria presale has now raised $1.6 million and is in its fourth round, with a price of $0.025 per RIA.

The price is rising progressively through each level of the presale, and by the last stage, it will have risen to $0.055, which is a substantial increase from the current price.



IMPT

IMPT is a new green cryptocurrency seeking to achieve readability on cryptocurrency exchanges in the first quarter of 2023. As one of the latest presale crypto projects, IMPT stands out as a token for the future. It provides an impressive use case highlighting and focusing on environmental preservation and sustainability.It intends to ensure this by making carbon credit trading available to all traders and companies. The cryptocurrency market's future rests on the shoulders of tokens like IMPT. The problem of environmental unrest and destruction caused by the energy consumed by cryptocurrency transactions looks to have received a lasting solution. It is one of the most promising new crypto ideas that seeks to minimize greenhouse gas emissions, which will serve as a significant benefit to the environment.



The enthusiasm hovering over the project is high, and it is evident that it is the most environmentally friendly token that any investor can purchase right now as we write. It definitely promises tangible profits. Its pre-sale is over 30% sold out, having generated over $12.5 million in mid-November 2022, reaching a staggering market capitalization of $41.1 million. With its current surge, the IMPT token presale should sell out very quickly before the year comes to an end. Its presale is divided into three stages, and there are 600 million IMPT tokens supplied for the first round, which indicates how high the value can skyrocket in the following days. It is available on cryptocurrency exchanges. Invest in Impt.io now.

Conclusion

These three pre-sales are safe from the crypto crash. They are the best available cryptocurrencies to purchase presently in the market. Buy them today.