The School Of Business, Woxsen University, Establishes International Advisory Board

The School of Business, Woxsen University announces the establishment of an International Advisory Board (IAB), comprising renowned experts from diverse backgrounds, disciplines and industry. The IAB will be a prominent body providing expert advice and value-driven insights on key strategic activities and initiatives towards the pedagogy of the University.

The International Advisory Board has been tasked with making concrete suggestions on advancing the international recognition of the school and help develop the quality of its educational output on international standards. It brings together fifteen highly experienced, senior representatives and experts from eminent international Industry, Public Sector, Academics and Research Organizations. They will play a pivotal role in providing practical guidance, critical analysis and assistance in relation to the organization’s industrial approach & help ensure Woxsen’s graduates are prepared for the real-world of business.

The body will convene bi-annually to assess the progress of School of Business. Besides its active involvement in building a stronger international dimension in curriculum, research and teaching methodology, the board will promote student success, learning and development on a global level.

The International Advisory Board Members for School of Business, Woxsen University:

The International Advisory Board consists of Heads of Departments & Alumni of Leading Universities with Global FT Ranking and Triple Crown, Representatives of International Accreditation Bodies and Woxsen University Alumni. This will facilitate cooperation with reputed universities across the globe for collaborative academic and research programs.

Dr. Cobus Oosthuizen

Dean, Milpark Business School

Dr. Logan Rangasamy

Academic Director, Wits Business School, University of Witwatersrand

Ms. Savana Pires

Head of International Relations, Porto Business School

Dr. Morris Altman

Dean & Chair Professor of Behavioural and Institutional Economics & Co-operatives,

School of Business, University of Dundee

Dr. Joseph Altarriba

Associate Dean for Education and Academic Affairs, UPF Barcelona School of Management

Dr. Bruno Henrique Rocha Fernandes

Dean, PUCPR, Brazil

Dr. Raj Devasagayam

Dean, Monmouth University

Dr. Ali Taleb

Associate Dean for Research, International & Community Engagement

MacEwan University School of Business

Dr. Dima Rachid Jamali

Dean, College of Business Administration, University of Sharjah

Dr. Krisztian Szucs

Vice Dean General, University of Pécs

Dr. MaryAnne Hyland

Dean- Robert B. Willumstad School of Business, Adelphi University

Mr. Pranay Kumar Pokala

Alumnus, Woxsen University

Ms. Anushka Johari

Current Student (MBA 2023), Woxsen University

Mr. Nishit Jain

Senior Special Advisor - EFMD Asia, EFMD

Mr. Roman Pastoors

Alumnus, HHL Leipzig Graduate School of Management

Dr. John Anchor

Associate Dean (International), The University of Huddersfield

Dr. Anicia Jaegler

Associate Dean for Inclusivity, Kedge Business School

Mr. Vivek Kalia

Head of Business Operations- India & South Asia, Airbus

