The Best Shampoos And Conditioners For Damaged Hair

Are you dealing with dry, coarse and frizzy hair, and can’t seem to find the perfect shampoo and conditioner? We know there’s a lot to choose from so we’ve made your life easier by compiling this list of the best products suited for your hair care needs.

We’ve carefully researched the products on this list based on the quality of ingredients, who they are suited for, user ratings, and brand trustworthiness. So whether your hair is naturally curly, gorgeously wavy, or sleek and straight, we’ve got the perfect product to relieve dryness, decrease frizz, and restore glorious shine.

1. Blu Atlas Shampoo and Conditioner



Blu Atlas Shampoo and Conditioner

Tick all the boxes off with this shampoo and conditioner set by Blu Atlas. We voted these as top of the list for their use of premium, high-quality ingredients which deliver exquisite results..

The first thing you’ll notice about Blu Atlas Shampoo is the soft and velvety texture of the formula as you apply it to your hair and scalp. This shampoo is perfect for all hair types and is infused with all natural ingredients such as jojoba protein and coconut-derived soaps. Aloe vera and vegan biotin help to soothe and prime the hair for growth and strengthening. Your hair will thank you for having treated it with this gentle wash that doesn't strip it of any essential oils and keeps the moisture levels balanced.

We couldn’t love the accompanying conditioner any more! This airy lotion applies delicately to the hair and once, massaged through the hair and scalp, gives a lightweight, professional shine and finish. Argan oil and white tea extract moisturize and condition the scalp, healing inflammation with antioxidant soothing properties. This conditioner also helps to groom through tangles and reduce dryness and frizz.

Make personalizing your hair routine all the more manageable with these stellar products. We love that you can opt for a scentless or fragranced option to customize to your haircare needs. If you do choose the fragrant option, bask in the divine scent of coconut and apricot.

2. Olaplex No.4 and No.5 Bond Maintenance Shampoo and Conditioner

Olaplex

Olaplex is a cult favorite in the world of beauty and skincare. This shampoo works as a bond strengthener, which nourishes and repairs split ends and damaged hair, and reduces frizziness. Use this product twice weekly, concentrating on the roots for a shiny, clean finish. In no time, your locks will thank you for improvements in strength and health. All products are vegan and cruelty-free, so you can take care of the environment and your hair at the same time!

You can’t fake results with the Olaplex No.5 conditioner. It re-seals broken bonds in the hair, protecting your tresses from environmental damage and leaving them soft, resilient, and free from frizzing. This conditioner is suitable for all hair types and is pH balanced, which ensures that cuticles are closed post-conditioning to prevent further frizzing and excess oil production. It will leave your hair with that “just washed” feel for much longer than other conditioners on the market.

3. Ouai Medium Hair Shampoo

Ouai Medium Hair Shampoo

You’ll feel like you’ve just left the salon with this shampoo by Ouai! This shampoo is perfect if you have medium-thickness hair and offers you professional results at an affordable price. It incorporates all the right ingredients, such as hydrolyzed keratin for extra strengthening, chia seed antioxidants, and biotin for hair thickening. Reviewers say this shampoo gives a deep clean and makes your wash days much more manageable.

4. Pureology Hydrate Shampoo and Conditioner



Pureology Hydrate Shampoo and Conditioner

Having trouble finding the best shampoo and conditioner for damaged, colored hair? No problem! This bundle might be the perfect, stress-free one for you. Pureology has formulated its products to restore resilience as well as balance and maintain the vibrancy of your colored hair.

It checks all the boxes for a great, working shampoo and conditioner set. It contains new Advanced Hydrating Micro-Emulsion Technology to make sure hair is deeply washed and replenished. Both shampoo and moisturizer are sulfate-free, meaning that your color won’t fade or change. What we love about this product is that it uses natural botanicals such as ylang-ylang, bergamot, and patchouli to leave your hair smelling amazing as you emerge from the shower.

5. Kérastase Resistance Ciment Anti-Usure Conditioner



5. Kérastase Resistance Ciment Anti-Usure Conditioner

Kérastase has been highly renowned for creating high-quality, professional products for over 55 years. This Parisian brand has a selection of well-crafted products for treating and beautifying every hair type, including this conditioner. You’ll feel like your hair has been rejuvenated with this treatment which contains ceramides and keratin for reinforcing the inside and outside of the hair fiber. This conditioner mimics the natural hair-rebuilding properties you have within.

6. Alba Botanica More Moisture Shampoo



Alba Botanica More Moisture Shampoo

Do you want to restore shine and luster to your damaged hair? Look no further than Alba Botanica’s More Moisture Shampoo. The coconut milk in this shampoo is a natural conditioner and moisturizer, containing natural proteins and fatty acids which bind to your hair and scalp. What we love about this product is that it doesn’t contain harsh ingredients such as sulfates, parabens, and formaldehyde, so your hair will feel supported and healthy.

7. Kérastase Genesis Bain Hydra-Fortifiant



Kerastase

Feel like your hair has been the best it’s ever been with this ultra-strengthening and repairing shampoo by Kérastase. This shampoo is perfect if your hair suffers from breakage and split ends, or if you experience hair fall. Edelweiss native cells and ginger root help to strengthen and repair broken hair fibers so that there will be fewer broken ends after each wash. Reviewers say this shampoo has an immediate hydrating and moisturizing effect on hair after lathering, and that it effectively removes excess oil and debris from fine and greasy hair.

8. Redken All Soft Shampoo



Redken All Soft Shampoo

Add a little bit of oomph to your hair while restoring softness and health. Redken’s products have been trusted in salons worldwide for 60 years. Transform your flat, frizzy hair into effortlessly bouncy and shiny locks with the All Soft Shampoo. Argan oil helps add gloss and shine by penetrating the outer layer of your hair. Soy protein is nourishing and acts as a natural moisturizer that lifts and adds volume. Plus, this shampoo maintains your hair’s natural pH balance of around 4.5-5.5 to reduce frizz and breakage.

We love that you can buy professional products that deliver excellent results while being kind to the wallet. Redken is sulfate, paraben, and silicone free and is committed to environmental sustainability, using 94% recycled plastics in its packaging. It’s a no-brainer for inclusion on our list!

9. Aēsop Shampoo



9. Aēsop Shampoo

Indulge in self-care with one of the most luxurious shampoos on the market. Aēsop’s products combine natural ingredients with high-end professionalism and will make you feel nothing short of excellent! This calming, lightweight, and deeply nourishing shampoo is great for those with a sensitive scalp looking for a bit of extra love.

It combines exquisite ingredients designed to nurture and protect your hair. Bergamot rind is rich in essential fatty acids and antioxidants and helps to smooth hair cuticles and protect strands from oxidative stress. Frankincense is an essential oil that has been time-tested for promoting hair growth by reviving good circulation in your scalp. Cedar atlas is a natural botanical with cleansing and anti-inflammatory properties that helps to rid your hair of dirt and oil build-up, whilst also calming your skin. As an added bonus, this hydrating shampoo will make you addicted to smelling divine with a citrusy, woody, and earthy aroma.

10. Moroccanoil Moisture Repair Duo Bundle



Moroccanoil Moisture Repair Duo Bundle

Moroccanoil seeks to provide the best shampoos and conditioners for damaged hair by infusing the secret ingredient of argan oil into their formulas. It’s a tried and true method that has existed for millennia—its first recorded use was in southwestern Morocco in 1550 BC by Phoenicians who had extracted this essential oil from the argania spinosa tree. Argan oil naturally hydrates and restores bounce to dry and flat hair, and primes it for growth and thickening. This shampoo will undo the damage caused by chemical treatments and heat styling.

The conditioner helps to detangle hair and seal it in a glossy, shiny finish. Vitamins A and E make hair smooth and moisturized, and red algae maintains hair health for all hair types. Moroccanoil has a signature scent that is spicy and sensuous and has been loved by thousands of reviewers since the brand’s formation a decade ago.

11. Sachajuan Scalp Shampoo

Sachajuan Scalp Shampoo

Does your curly hair need a bit of TLC? Look no further than this scalp shampoo by Sachajuan. It beautifully revives your curls and decreases dandruff production for more manageable hair that is smooth and glossy. Let the science show for itself! Peptides help to strengthen your hair and salicylic acid cleans your scalp and fights against excess dandruff build-up. AHAs are compounds that are extracted from sugarcane which help to remove excess product and dead skin on the scalp. It’s also non-irritating, as it doesn’t include parabens, alcohol, or fragrance.

12. Kiehl’s Amino Acid Shampoo



Kiehl’s Amino Acid Shampoo

If you’re looking for a shampoo that will add that extra bit of shine to your hair, this coconut and amino acid-infused hair wash is perfect for you. Intensely volumizing, this shampoo will give your hair body while hydrating and softening it too.

13. Oribe Intense Conditioner for Moisture and Repair



Oribe Intense Conditioner for Moisture and Repair

Do you have resistant, curly, coarse, and thick hair? Heal and repair with this luxury treatment by Oribe. We face constant environmental damage to our hair and, on top of that, added stress and injury accumulate via excess chemical treatments and heating. This conditioner is formulated for those in healing mode and can be used in conjunction with medicated hair products or for those who are undergoing keratin therapy. Watch your hair become the smoothest it has ever been with refined, shaped, and balanced curls.

14. Holistic Hair Hydrating Shampoo and Conditioner



Holistic Hair Hydrating Shampoo and Conditioner

This shampoo and conditioner set won’t strip your hair of the protective oils and leave your scalp and hair dry. Instead, Holistic Hair uses beautiful, natural plant-powered ingredients specifically chosen to quench dry, damaged hair. Aloe vera and palmarosa oil are rich in antioxidants and manuka honey helps to smoothen and repair hair. The conditioner effectively detangles and beautifies, using radish and chamomile oils. This set is perfect for vegans as Holistic Hair’s products are 99.85% organically derived.

15. Giovanni Smooth as Silk Deep Moisture Shampoo for Damaged Hair

Giovanni Smooth as Silk Deep Moisture Shampoo for Damaged Hair



Giovanni’s products are dedicated to giving your hair the treatment you deserve and providing a satisfying experience at the same time. This shampoo should be at the top of your list if you have accumulated damage to your tresses, whether that be from heat exhaustion or overwashing.

Included in the ingredients is aloe vera, which helps create shine and guards your hair shafts, while also providing calming antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties to balance your skin. Simply massage in this pearlescent shampoo and feel your hair become shinier and silkier.

16. Dr. Barbara Sturm Hydrating Conditioner



Dr. Barbara Sturm Hydrating Conditioner

Dr. Sturm is a German aesthetics doctor who wants to change the face of skincare by making products more patient-focused and tailored to the individual. We love how this conditioner is backed by science and uses natural ingredients which have been proven to work.

Hyaluronic acid seals the moisture within the hair cuticle and reduces frizz. Pro-Vitamin B5 extract makes the outer layer of hair brighter and more lustrous. Sunflower sprout and Tara extract protect against the sun’s UV damage, making hair stronger and more resistant to styling changes. Your hair will get a dose of health with this shampoo.

17. Earth Science Deep Conditioning Hair Mask



Earth Science Deep Conditioning Hair Mask

If you want to find a conditioner that provides intense reparative hydration, look for this hair mask by Earth Science! Especially suited for damaged hair, hair masks offer more long-lasting hydration than conditioners. This particular mask is infused with avocado oil which is denser than other types of hair oils and helps to retain moisture in your hair shaft for longer.

Another benefit of using a hair mask is that they are super manageable—applying once or twice a week gives your hair that clean and hydrated feeling that stretches out your washes. Earth Science is based in Santa Barbara in sunny California and has been perfecting its organic and ethical products for over 40 years for your care and pleasure.

18. The Inkey List Hyaluronic Acid Hair Treatment

The Inkey List Hyaluronic Acid Hair Treatment



Breathe life into your hair with this treatment by the Inkey List. Designed to be applied after washing, this hair treatment acts like a sealant and buffer to heal and add shine to your hair. Highly potent hyaluronic acid is a key component, which manages dandruff, and cleans and tightens the pores on your scalp. This softens rough, damaged hair texture and prevents the formation of split ends and frizz. Emerge from the shower feeling deeply cleaned and renewed.

19. Thursday Plantation Tea Tree Oil Shampoo



Thursday Plantation Tea Tree Oil Shampoo

This shampoo is made for those who have an itchy, dry, and flaky scalp and are looking for a naturalist approach to good hair health. It contains organically derived tea tree oil which cleans and gently purifies the scalp. It comes in a creamy lather and washes off easily. This shampoo is effective at cleaning and hydrating the hair, especially for those with oily or thin hair who require frequent washing.

20. Gisou Honey Infused Conditioner



Gisou Honey Infused Conditioner

Inspired by generations of beekeeping, this conditioner uses the powerful properties of Mirsalehi honey to heal and fortify damaged hair. Honey is highly moisturizing and has humectant properties that restore moisture to the scalp and hair. Alongside this, it is full of good proteins, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants which nurture and protect the natural microbiome of your skin. This honey-infused conditioner is dutifully made without sulfates, silicones, phthalates, or animal testing.

21. SheaMoisture Intensive Hydrating Conditioner



SheaMoisture Intensive Hydrating Conditioner

SheaMoisture started as a grassroots concept centering their handcrafted products around giving back to the community. Their recipes are legacies that have been passed on since 1912 from entrepreneur Sofi Tucker, who sold hair and bodycare products in Sierra Leone. The success of these formulations has led to the brilliance of the products we see from this Black-owned beauty company today.

This wonderfully hydrating conditioner is perfect for low-porosity natural hair and those with dry hair seeking powerful hydration and repair. It contains organically-sourced manuka honey, which has intense antioxidant and antibacterial properties to promote hair and scalp healing. Marfura oil and shea butter serve as thick and creamy moisturization, while coconut and baobab oil add to the shine and lusciousness of your hair.

22. Aveeno Almond Oil Conditioner



Aveeno Almond Oil Conditioner

We love that Aveeno has prided itself on sticking to tried and true ingredients, as its products are based on the health and beauty benefits of using oat extract. These high-quality oats are milled in a factory located on the Mississippi River. Oat and almond oil is packed with amino acids and antioxidants and is intrinsically moisture-retaining which helps to add glow to dull hair. Feel your roots become stronger, and your hair more flexible with reduced frizz.

23. L’Oreal SERIE EXPERT Absolut Repair Instant Resurfacing Masque

L’Oreal SERIE EXPERT Absolut Repair Instant Resurfacing Masque

This buttery conditioner comes in a hair masque form for intense hydration and recovery for those with damaged, over-dyed, or overheated hair. Formulated with a gold quinoa and protein recovery complex, rub this creamy masque into damp hair after cleaning and drying and get your beauty sleep as it works its magic. When you wash it off the next morning, not only will your hair be instantly refreshed and rehydrated but the bonds in your hair will be fortified and feel smoother, and look more luscious and shiny.

24. Brigeo Don’t Despair Repair! Super Moisture Conditioner for Damaged Hair



Brigeo Don’t Despair Repair! Super Moisture Conditioner for Damaged Hair

Don’t you love that when you have good hair you feel instantly more positive and ready to conquer the day? Say hello to more good hair days with this conditioner by Brigeo. It’s made with 95% natural ingredients and contains goodness such as algae extract which is enriched with amino acids, vitamins, and minerals to smoothen and protect hair. Argan oil and panthenol aid in making hair more elastic and durable against environmental damage. Reviewers say this conditioner makes blow-drying and styling hair, particularly curly hair, simple and achievable!

25. Sukin Hydrating Shampoo



Sukin Hydrating Shampoo

Everyone knows olive oil has countless health benefits, but did you know how it can restore and rehydrate the hair and scalp? Olive oil permeates the hair fiber, strengthening and smoothing the cuticle to help the hair retain moisture and give a glorious, glossy shine. Current research suggests that olive oil also helps to promote hair growth and thickening.

This shampoo also contains coconut oil and shea butter to intensify the hydration and moisturization of your hair shaft and reduce frizz. Sukin prides itself on being gentle and kind to the body and all of its hair products are dermatologically tested and free from silicones, parabens, animal derivatives, and synthetic fragrances.

26. Neutrogena T/Gel Fresh Scent Daily Control 2 in 1 Anti Dandruff Shampoo Plus Conditioner



Neutrogena T/Gel Fresh Scent Daily Control 2 in 1 Anti Dandruff Shampoo Plus Conditioner

Don’t let this 2-in-1 shampoo and conditioner fool you. Sometimes simple is best, especially in a market where it feels like an unrelenting number of products are on display. This bundle is well-suited for those struggling with dandruff build-up. This can be linked to a multitude of causes: certain oily scalp types and medical conditions but, most commonly, a dry scalp is to blame.

Designed for daily use, this will soothe your irritated and itchy scalp immediately after giving your roots a rich lather and clean. Vitamin E enriches your hair with nutrition and balances your scalp’s lipid layer, restoring hydration, durability, and giving you a sense of relief.

27. L’Oreal Elvive Purple Conditioner



L’Oreal Elvive Purple Conditioner

And last but not least on our list of the best shampoos and conditioners for damaged hair, we have this. Brunette, blond, gray hair? No fear! Spruce up dry, colored hair with this conditioner by L’Oreal. Expunge dirt and debris while protecting your color from UV radiation with the purple filter found within the conditioner.

Frequently asked questions

What is the difference between “dry” and “damaged” hair?

Damaged hair can result from many causes, such as smoking, overwashing, and excessive heat treatment. The most common cause is overwashing, which can strip your hair of natural oils, disrupting the protective skin layer and leaving your hair and scalp without the nutrients required to keep them healthy and hydrated.

This may result in damaged, dull, and frizzy hair and a dry scalp. Dry hair may feel brittle and coarse until it’s properly hydrated. Damaged hair may not be able to regulate the amount of water intake and may even collect more water and feel more hydrated than healthy hair.

To reduce damage to your hair, it’s a good idea to decrease heat treatments, wash your hair less frequently, and get professional treatment. Shampoos that help to restore hair health will include ingredients like glycerin, keratin, plant oils, and lactic acid. Please consult your physician to better determine your haircare needs.

What is the purpose of shampoo and conditioner?

The purpose of shampoo is to clean your hair of sebum build-up, hair products, debris from the environment, as well as any dead skin cells. This keeps your hair healthy, clean, and naturally shiny. Some products can be medicated for certain scalp conditions, such as seborrheic dermatitis and folliculitis.

Conditioners keep your hair shiny and happy! They serve the purpose of locking in the hydration, vitamins, oils, and other goodness provided in the shampoo and act like a final moisturizer to your hair. They also act to beautify and detangle your hair for added shine and lustrousness, as well as aiding practicality with styling.

Good conditioners keep your hair nice and flexible as well as soft and shiny until your next wash. The texture of your hair can change because hair is highly porous!

This means it allows water to travel in and out. Some people have lots of cuticles and highly porous hair which means that moisture leaves quicker than those who have low-porosity hair. So your hair can change texture depending on the amount of moisture present in the environment.

What ingredients should be in shampoo and conditioner for damaged hair?

The best shampoo should be well-suited for your needs. For example, if you have an oily scalp it wouldn’t make sense to purchase a shampoo that adds more oil to the hair, but this might be better suited for a dry scalp. Those with sensitive skin should avoid using scented products which further irritate the scalp.

Most shampoos contain ingredients that fit into the three following categories: surfactants which are cleansing agents, foaming agents, and thickeners. Many shampoos contain pH-balancing ingredients such as citric or glycolic acid which keep your hair at an equilibrium to minimize damage and breaking. Some hydrating shampoos contain panthenol which is a vitamin derivative that acts like a humectant to keep moisture within your hair fiber.

Some natural ingredients to look for in shampoo and conditioner include:

• Plant oils such as olive, jojoba, argan

• Aloe vera

• Vitamin E

• Fruit and tea extracts

• Essential oils

What ingredients should one avoid in shampoo and conditioners?

It is often a good habit to keep an eye out for the following ingredients because they tend to irritate the skin, leaving your hair more damaged and brittle. Some ingredients are also known to cause cancer and pollute the environment. These damaging ingredients include:

• Sulfates

• Formaldehyde

• Silicones

• Parabens

• Synthetic fragrances