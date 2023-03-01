The Best Shampoos And Conditioners For Colored Hair In 2023

Coloring your hair can be a great way to add a pop of vibrancy to your look or enhance your natural tones, but it can also be damaging to your hair if you don't use the right products or get it done professionally. In 2023, there are a variety of great shampoos and conditioners specifically designed for color-treated hair, making it easier than ever to keep your locks looking their best.



To help you out, we've put together a list of the best shampoos and conditioners for color-treated hair in 2023. Whether you're looking for products to nourish and hydrate your locks, protect color from fading, or enhance your natural shine, there’s something on this list for everyone.



It's important to note that the right products for you will depend on the type of color treatment you have. If you have highlights, you'll want to choose products that enhance your color, while if you have darker shades, you'll want to look for products designed to protect and hydrate your hair. We cover all this in the list, including sulfate-free options and formulations infused with natural ingredients.



With so many options available in 2023, the choices might be overwhelming, so we’ve created this list to help you find the perfect products for you.

1. Blu Atlas Shampoo Classic

Blu Atlas Shampoo Classic

Blu Atlas Shampoo is considered one of the best for colored treated hair in 2023 and is a great choice for several reasons. Firstly, it is specially formulated to protect and preserve color. It contains a blend of natural ingredients including chamomile and jojoba oil that nourish and moisturize the hair, helping to prevent fading and maintaining the vibrancy of the color. Blu Atlas Shampoo does not contain harsh chemicals like sulfates that can strip away color and cause damage to the hair.



Another advantage of Blu Atlas Shampoo is that it is gentle on the hair and scalp. This is important because color-treated hair is often more fragile and prone to breakage, and a harsh shampoo only makes the situation worse. Blu Atlas Shampoo’s gentle formula is suitable for all hair types, including fine, curly, or chemically treated, making it an ideal choice for those who want to keep their color-treated hair looking and feeling healthy.



Blu Atlas Shampoo is effective in improving the overall health and appearance of your hair, by working to strengthen, improve elasticity, and prevent breakage. The natural ingredients in the formula also help to ward off split ends, leaving your hair looking and feeling silky smooth. As a bonus, Blu Atlas Shampoo is effective in controlling frizz and static, which can cause further damage and dull the impact of that gorgeous color treatment.



Finally, Blu Atlas Shampoo is easy to use and provides excellent results. It lathers well, leaving the hair feeling clean and refreshed, and is suitable for daily use. So if you have color-treated hair, or even if you don’t, this shampoo should be considered one of the best in 2023.

2. Joico Color Balance Shampoo



Joico Color Balance Shampoo

Joico Color Balance Shampoo is a great option for those with colored hair because it helps maintain the vibrancy of the hair color. The shampoo is specifically formulated to protect color-treated hair from any fading or damage by harnessing a blend of antioxidants and UV protectants which shield the hair from environmental factors that can cause color fade. The formula is also sulfate-free, which means that it won't strip the hair of its natural oils.



The shampoo is loaded with moisturizing ingredients to keep the hair hydrated, smooth, and frizz-free. This also helps to restore the hair's natural shine, making it look healthy and radiant.



Joico Color Balance Shampoo is gentle on the hair and scalp and is suitable for all hair types, so it can be used by anyone looking to protect and maintain the vibrancy of their hair.

3. L’Oréal Paris EverPure Blonde Shampoo



L’Oréal Paris EverPure Blonde Shampoo

L'Oréal Paris EverPure Blonde Shampoo is great for blond and highlighted hair. The formula is free from sulfates, parabens, and dyes, making it gentle to use and ensuring that colored hair is protected and nourished.



The shampoo contains natural ingredients such as rosemary and chamomile that help to enhance blonde hair's natural shine and tone. The nourishing formula also helps to smooth the hair cuticle, reducing frizz and improving manageability, leaving hair looking and feeling soft, smooth, and healthy.



So if you want to nourish your hair and maintain that blond or highlighted glow, EverPure Blonde Shampoo is the perfect choice for you.

4. Redken Color Extend Magnetics Conditioner



Redken Color Extend Magnetics Conditioner

Redken Color Extend Magnetics Conditioner is perfect for those with chemically treated hair who want to protect and extend the life of their color. This conditioner is formulated with a unique ingredient, Redken's Interlock Protein Network (IPN), which helps to reinforce the hair's natural structure and maintain the vibrancy of color. Also present are nourishing ingredients such as vitamin B5 and soy protein which help to add strength and shine to the hair.



Redken Color Extend Magnetics Conditioner is designed to detangle the hair and make it easier to manage. The conditioner's lightweight formula does not weigh the hair down, making it a great option for those with fine or thin hair.



It also has the ability to protect hair from environmental stressors, such as UV rays and free radicals, that can cause color fade. This means that the color will stay vibrant for a longer period of time, and will require fewer touch-ups. As a bonus, Redken’s formula is sulfate-free, so this is a gentle way to cleanse color-treated hair.

5. Matrix Total Results Color Obsessed Shampoo



Matrix Total Results Color Obsessed Shampoo

We love Matrix Total Results Color Obsessed Shampoo for its nourishing and protective benefits which help maintain the vibrancy and shine of your hair color. It’s high on our list of the best shampoos and conditioners for color-treated hair for a reason.



The shampoo is designed to protect hair from the damaging effects of heat styling, environmental factors, and daily wear and tear. It contains ingredients that help to seal in color while preventing fading.



Matrix Total Results Color Obsessed Shampoo contains ingredients that help to hydrate and nourish the hair, leaving it looking and feeling soft, smooth, and shiny. Its formula seals in color while improving the overall health and strength of your hair, leading to less breakage and hair that’s beautifully vibrant.



Matrix Total Results Color Obsessed Shampoo is gentle enough for daily use, and it's suitable for all hair types. Whether you have fine, medium, or thick hair, this shampoo will keep your hair looking and feeling its best.

6. Pantene Pro-V Color Care Shampoo



Pantene Pro-V Color Care Shampoo

Pantene Pro-V Color Care Shampoo is specifically formulated to protect and maintain color-treated hair using premium ingredients to refresh, cleanse, and support.



Made without harsh chemicals like sulfates, this is a gentle shampoo that nourishes and protects your hair with a blend of antioxidants and vitamins. This shampoo will also boost the hydration of your hair, helping to seal in color while preventing dryness, brittleness, and breakage.



Pantene Pro-V Color Care Shampoo is easy to use and compatible with other haircare products. The shampoo lathers well and is gentle enough to be used daily for all hair types, including fine, curly, and oily hair.

7. Aveda Color Conserve Conditioner



Aveda Color Conserve Conditioner

Aveda Color Conserve Conditioner is a popular choice among those with colored hair in 2023 due to its excellent protective and cleansing properties.



Aveda Color Conserve Conditioner uses organic corn-derived glucose which acts as a natural humectant to lock in moisture and prevent breakage. The formulation also features organic aloe vera, which is rich in vitamins and minerals that help to soothe and nourish the hair and scalp.



Aveda Color Conserve Conditioner is free from harsh chemicals such as sulfates and parabens known to strip the hair of its valuable natural oils. The formula is also pH balanced, which helps to maintain the natural acidity of the scalp and prevent color fading. Sunflower extract and micronized titanium oxide help protect the hair from environmental factors and harmful UV rays, so you can enjoy life without worrying about damage to your hair.

8. TRESemmé Color Revitalize Shampoo and Conditioner



TRESemmé Color Revitalize Shampoo and Conditioner

TRESemmé Color Revitalize Shampoo and Conditioner is designed to help protect and revitalize color-treated hair, leaving it looking fresh and vibrant.

TRESemmé’s Color Revitalize range focuses on gentle formulas free from harsh chemicals like sulfates to nourish hair and maintain color for longer. The shampoo and conditioner also contain a blend of antioxidants and vitamins to not only protect hair from environmental damage, but also to hydrate and prevent breakage or split ends.



The Color Revitalize line has a pleasant scent, and leaves hair feeling soft and manageable. The shampoo is also effective at removing buildup and impurities, leaving hair looking and feeling clean and refreshed. We love this combo and believe these products deserve a spot on our list of the best shampoos and conditioners for color-treated hair.

9. Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo and No.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner



Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo and No.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner

Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo and No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner are a great pairing for color-treated hair because of their ability to repair and strengthen hair bonds. The unique formula of these products helps to prevent hair damage and breakage.



Olaplex system contains bis-aminopropyl diglycol dimaleate, which works by repairing broken bonds within the hair structure. This ingredient helps to strengthen the hair and prevent further damage, keeping color-treated hair looking healthy.



Your hair will be hydrated and nourished, as well as feeling soft and silky. This is especially important for those with color-treated hair, as it can often become dry and brittle due to the chemicals used during the coloring process.



Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo and No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner are safe for use on all hair types, including color-treated, relaxed, and chemically processed hair. They are also free from sulfates, parabens, and phthalates, making them a great choice for those with sensitive scalps.

10. Wella Color Charm Shampoo



Wella Color Charm Shampoo

Wella Color Charm Shampoo is a great option for colored hair as it helps to protect and preserve and uplift the vibrancy of hair color.



This formula is pH balanced so it will help to maintain the natural acidity of the hair and scalp, which is vital for the growth of healthy hair. The shampoo is also enriched with conditioning agents that help to nourish and moisturize the hair, leaving you with that irresistibly soft touch.

Unlike many others you’ll find on the market, this shampoo is free from harsh sulfates, instead using mild surfactants that effectively cleanse the hair without causing damage or stripping away color. Wella Color Charm Shampoo is also enriched with antioxidants and UV protectants, which shield hair from environmental damage. Not only does the shampoo help to preserve color, but it also insures your hair against future damage.

11. Garnier Fructis Color Shield Conditioner



Garnier Fructis Color Shield Conditioner

Garnier Fructis Color Shield Conditioner is a popular choice for those with colored hair due to its ability to protect and extend the life of hair color. This conditioner contains a blend of powerful ingredients, including grape seed oil and antioxidant-rich fruit vitamins, that work together to protect hair from environmental stressors and color fading.



This conditioner provides intense hydration, so dull and damaged hair will become soft, smooth, and shiny. to the hair. The formula is also free from parabens, sulfates, and artificial colors, making it a gentle choice for those with sensitive scalps. Your hair will feel nourished and totally revitalized after using this conditioner.



But that’s not the end of the benefits. Garnier Fructis Color Shield Conditioner is specifically formulated to help prevent color fading, especially from the damaging effects of the sun and other environmental factors, which is why it contains a UV filter. So if you want to extend the life of your haircolor and keep it looking fresh and vibrant for longer, this conditioner is the one for you.

12. Paul Mitchell Color Care Conditioner



Paul Mitchell Color Care Conditioner

Paul Mitchell Color Care Conditioner is a nourishing and strengthening formula containing a blend of ingredients that help to lock in color while also conditioning the hair.



One key ingredient in the conditioner is sunflower extract, which is rich in antioxidants and helps to protect hair from damage caused by UV rays and environmental damage. Another wonderful ingredient is jojoba oil, which helps to deeply hydrate and moisturize the hair, leaving it feeling soft and smooth.



The formula is also free from sulfates and parabens, which can strip hair of its natural oils and cause color to fade more quickly. Instead, the shampoo uses plant-based surfactants that are kind to both hair and scalp.



Paul Mitchell Color Care Conditioner is designed to help repair and restore the hair's natural elasticity and shine, which might be lacking after color treatment. Its unique combination of ingredients work together to strengthen hair, prevent breakage, and maintain vibrancy.

13. Herbal Essences Color Me Happy Shampoo



Herbal Essences Color Me Happy Shampoo

Herbal Essences Color Me Happy Shampoo is shampoo perfect for color-treated hair due to its specific formula. The shampoo is designed to protect and enhance the vibrancy of colored hair, while also providing much-needed moisturization.

Featuring a fragrant blend of rose hips, passion fruit, and lemongrass, this shampoo not only leaves a pleasant scent but also provides a relaxing shower experience. It’s free from sulfates, too, so you can be assured you’re giving your hair the gentle, safe care it deserves..

Herbal Essences Color Me Happy Shampoo has the ability to detangle and smooth the hair, making it easier to style and reducing frizz and flyaways. The formula also contains a color-protecting technology that helps prevent color fade, ensuring that your hair remains vibrant for longer. With so much going for it, it’s no wonder we’ve included this on our list of the best shampoos and conditioners for color-treated hair!

14. Bumble and Bumble Color Minded Shampoo



Bumble and Bumble Color Minded Shampoo

Bumble and Bumble Color Minded Shampoo provides protection for all color-treated hair, regardless of hair type. Designed to protect and enhance color, your hair will feel healthy and look radiant after using this shampoo.



Containing only the gentlest ingredients, such as coconut and corn oils, the shampoo helps to nourish and hydrate hair without stripping away color. And to keep hair healthy and full of life, it’s free from harsh chemicals like sulfates.



Bumble and Bumble Color Minded Shampoo also contains UVA and UVB protectants, which help to prevent color fade caused by exposure to the sun and other environmental factors.The shampoo's lightweight formula also ensures that hair is not weighed down, leaving it looking and feeling soft, smooth, and bouncy.

15. Kérastase Reflection Chroma Captive Conditioner



Kérastase Reflection Chroma Captive Conditioner

Kérastase Reflection Chroma Captive Conditioner creates a safe and hydrating environment for those with chemically-treated hair. The conditioner contains a blend of powerful ingredients that work to hydrate the hair and help prevent damage.



Using a blend of nourishing ingredients, such as edelweiss flower and UV filters, hair is protected from environmental damage and the vibrancy of the color is maintained. Edelweiss flower, known for its protective properties, also enhances shine.



Kérastase Reflection Chroma Captive Conditioner is formulated to improve the overall health and manageability of the hair. It provides intense hydration and nourishment, helping to prevent breakage and split ends, and leaving the hair soft, smooth, and easy to style.

16. Rusk Deepshine Color Repair Shampoo and Conditioner

Rusk Deepshine Color Repair Shampoo and Conditioner

Rusk Deepshine Color Repair Shampoo and Conditioner has the ability to repair and rebuild any beautiful color-treated hair and is suitable for all hair types. This line of haircare products is specifically formulated to preserve the luxurious glow of your own hair



Rusk Deepshine Color Repair Shampoo and Conditioner uses a patented UV-absorbing technology to protect hair from the damaging effects of the sun and other environmental stressors. The formula is enriched with vitamins and minerals that cleanse and strengthen the hair, helping to keep it healthy and full.

Both the shampoo and conditioner are free from sulfates and parabens, instead using gentle ingredients that effectively cleanse the hair without causing further damage.

17. Kevin Murphy Angel Rinse Conditioner



Kevin Murphy Angel Rinse Conditioner

Finally, rounding out our list of the best shampoos and conditioners for color-treated hair in 2023 is this wonderful product. Kevin Murphy Angel Rinse Conditioner is renowned for its ability to support and protect chemically treated and colored hair. This product is specially formulated with a blend of natural ingredients such as chamomile, lavender, and rosehip oil, which work together to hydrate, strengthen, and smooth the hair. The chamomile extract helps to soothe the scalp, while the lavender oil has antiseptic properties that promote healthy hair growth. The rosehip oil, rich in antioxidants, protects the hair from environmental damage and prolongs the life of color.



Angel Rinse also contains hydrolysed soy protein and panthenol, which help to rebuild and reinforce the hair's natural structure, leaving it feeling stronger and more resilient. Additionally, it contains UV filters that protect the hair from the damaging effects of the sun, further preserving color and preventing fading.



Kevin Murphy Angel Rinse Conditioner helps to keep hair color vibrant and looking fresh for longer. Its gentle formula is safe for all hair types so whether you have natural or chemically treated hair, Angel Rinse provides the ideal combination of hydration and protection to maintain its health and beauty.

What ingredients should be avoided when selecting haircare products for color-treated hair?

When selecting haircare products for color--treated hair, it is important to be mindful of the ingredients that are included in the formula. Certain ingredients can have a damaging effect on your hair and can cause your color to fade more quickly. For best results, it’s best to avoid products that contain the following::



Sulfates

These are strong detergents that are commonly used in many haircare products to create a foamy lather. However, sulfates can strip the color from your hair and make it more prone to damage. If you have color-treated hair, it is important to look for sulfate-free shampoos and conditioners.

Alcohol

Another ingredient that can be damaging to color-treated hair because of its drying effect, which can lead to color fading. To keep your hair hydrated and protected, it is best to avoid haircare products that contain alcohol.

Salt

When used in haircare products, salt can dehydrate your hair, causing it to become brittle and more prone to breakage. This can lead to fading of color over time. To protect your color-treated hair, it is important to choose products that are free from salt.

Chlorine

This is a common ingredient that can be damaging to chemically-treated hair, especially blond hair. Chlorine can cause your hair to become dry and brittle, leading to fading of color or even a change in color. To protect your hair, it is important to rinse with fresh water after swimming in a pool, or to wear a swimming cap to protect from chlorine.

Harsh chemicals

To keep your hair protected and nourished, it is important to choose products that are free from harsh chemicals, such as parabens, phthalates, and synthetic fragrances.



By avoiding these potentially damaging ingredients, you can keep your color-treated hair looking vibrant and fresh for longer. When choosing haircare products, it is best to look for options that are gentle, nourishing, and specifically formulated for color-treated hair.

How to best apply haircare products

To ensure that you get the best results from your haircare products, it is important to apply them correctly. This involves following a few simple steps to ensure that the products are evenly distributed and effectively penetrate the hair and scalp.



Begin by thoroughly wetting your hair. This will help the products to spread evenly and make it easier for them to sink into the hair and scalp.



When applying shampoo, start by squeezing a small amount into the palm of your hand. Then, massage the shampoo into your scalp using circular motions. This will help to cleanse your hair and scalp, and remove any buildup of dirt and oil. Be sure to distribute the shampoo evenly throughout your hair.. After shampooing, rinse your hair thoroughly with water.



Next, it’s time to apply conditioner. This step is crucial if you have color-treated hair, as it will help to protect your color and keep your hair looking healthy. Squeeze a small amount of conditioner into the palm of your hand and distribute it evenly throughout your hair. Make sure to focus the conditioner on the ends of your hair, as this is where it is most needed. Leave the conditioner in your hair for 2-5 minutes, depending on the instructions on the product. Finally, rinse your hair thoroughly with water.