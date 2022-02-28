Monday, Feb 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

Team DPIFF 2022 Felicitates Social Media Partners, Mehek Purohit – Founder Of Chakli Art

Chakli Art known for its creative content led by Founder & Creative Director Mehek Purohit gets felicitated with the token of appreciation at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022

Team DPIFF 2022 Felicitates Social Media Partners, Mehek Purohit – Founder Of Chakli Art
Mehek Purohit, Founder, Chakli Art

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Feb 2022 2:54 pm

Mehek Purohit, a young businesswoman from Sindarli, Rajasthan, is making her community and family proud. She is providing a tremendous example for all the ladies who come to Mumbai to pursue their aspirations, particularly those from conservative backgrounds where getting married is seen as more essential than pursuing their dreams.

Mehek Purohit continued to work hard to achieve her goals, and as a result, she became an independent and powerful woman who went on to build one of the best digital marketing agencies in the country. Chakli Art known for its creative content led by Founder & Creative Director Mehek Purohit gets felicitated with the token of appreciation at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 and shows her immense gratitude to have been the social media partners of the nation's most prestigious award ceremony.

Related stories

The Success Story of Young Fashion Designer and Entrepreneur Barry Kibwika aka Harnun

Mehek Purohit expresses “This golden opportunity to manage DPIFF's Social Media and design their online and offline award event was as dreamy as we shared the stage with the renowned dignitaries of World Cinema like Siddharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Raveena Tandon, Rannvijay Singha, Rohit Bose Roy, Satish Kaushik, Sanya Malhotra, Lara Dutta, etc.”
 

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight Chakli Art Mehek Purohit Dadasaheb Phalke Award DPIFF Award Token Of Appreciation Award Event
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Moderate Intensity Quake Hits Dharamshala

Moderate Intensity Quake Hits Dharamshala

Elections 2022: A Paradox Called Uttar Pradesh And How It Votes

Elections 2022: A Paradox Called Uttar Pradesh And How It Votes