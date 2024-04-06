[Free Workshop Series] How To Start And Grow A Profitable Membership
What is The Membership Experience?
As big-hearted entrepreneurs, we have a HUGE opportunity to create a lasting impact in this world – and it’s the reason that Stu and his team are so passionate about this work. This is the reason why he created The Membership Experience™. And that passion has only intensified during this past year because of what a membership makes possible… even during uncertain times.
The Membership Experience™ is a six-module training program that gives you the clarity, confidence, and actionable tools and resources to launch, grow, and scale a high 6, 7, and even 8-figure membership site… even if you’re starting from scratch.
Specifically, this course is based on the six core strategies for long-term membership success.
Who is Stu McLaren?
Stu McLaren is a leading online entrepreneur who lives around 1 hour south of Toronto. McLaren has built and sold many companies but today, he focuses on advising companies. Unlike many other authors, McLaren loves the freedom and opportunities that come with entrepreneurship. He believes that you can leave a significant impact on society, make a lot of money, and channel the money to meaningful projects and causes.
McLaren has helped thousands of people, including copywriters, digital marketers, Virtual Assistants, and social media managers, from all corners of the globe to establish their membership businesses. What McLaren teaches in the Membership Experience program worked for the people and it will work for you too.
The Membership Experience™ Works!
This is the only membership site course that is based on years and years of best practices from over 60,000+ membership sites and online communities. This isn’t based on a one-time success or pie in the sky theories.
And we’re going to be straight with you here. The Membership Experience™ is not some cheap, fly-by-night program. It’s a world-class, well-designed, and highly-effective system that gets you results.
It’s the accumulation of strategies from hundreds of different markets and tens of thousands of real-life case studies from our alumni, all distilled into a blueprint for recurring revenue and, ultimately, success. Your audience doesn’t have to experiment to hopefully find something that works. They just have to follow the blueprint. It’s been proven to work over and over again in all sorts of different markets.
And don’t forget, Stu has been doing this himself, having experience running both high 6-figure and 7-figure membership sites. And every single month, he is personally coaching and consulting other high-level entrepreneurs, best-selling authors, and well-known influencers on how to launch their high profit, low-stress membership site. He’s incredibly hands-on. He’s the co-founder of Searchie, which powers thousands and thousands of online courses and membership sites. Bottom line… he knows firsthand what works and what doesn’t. And there’s no one better suited to pass that knowledge and information on to your audience.
Who Does The Membership Experience™ Work For? (And Who Doesn’t It Work For?)
Our students and members range from influencers who may not be selling anything to their audience yet, to million-dollar business owners and New York Times best-selling authors.
So if you have an audience of aspiring or established coaches, speakers, designers, bloggers, podcasters, consultants, experts, or influencers – anyone who wants to add a reliable, recurring revenue stream to their business – and they’d like a proven plan to guide them along the way, then The Membership Experience™ is the answer.
It’s the path to creating the life that they love.
And most importantly, it’s a commitment to grow and serve the people and things that matter most in their lives.
But The Membership Experience™ is NOT For…
It’s not for the Tire Kicker.
This is the person who just wants to “kind of” check things out. You can’t “kind of” create a thriving community that produces a steady stream of recurring revenue. Success doesn’t just “kind of” happen. You have to be intentional right from the get-go.
Getting these types of results takes a commitment. Would you want to fly with a pilot who “kind of” knew how to fly? Or go into surgery with a doctor who “kind of” knew what she was doing?
Heck no!
This program is for people who are committed to turning what they know, love, and do into recurring revenue. If the commitment isn’t there, then this is NOT the right program for them, and we ask that they please do not sign up.
It’s not for the Money Magician.
You know who we’re talking about right? This is the person who thinks that millions of dollars are going to magically start rolling into their bank account just by buying the course. This is a business.
It takes a commitment to learn and actually requires action. You have to implement.
If you apply what you learn in The Membership Experience™, you will get results. But the results won’t come just because you bought the course. You have to actually use what you learn.
It’s not for Mr. or Mrs. Know It All.
What we will be sharing with you works, and we have LOTS of real-world stories of clients who have launched and are successfully growing their membership sites.
So if you’re someone who likes to focus on why something “wouldn’t work,” then this is not for you either.
Many of the strategies are counterintuitive to what most people teach – and that’s partly why they work so well. You have to be open to what I’m sharing; otherwise, it’s going to be a frustrating experience for both of us.
What’s included inside The Membership Experience™?
When students enroll, they will receive:
6 Core Modules
One Introduction Module PLUS six core modules showing students everything they need to know and do to turn what they know, love, and do into a highly successful membership business.
Core Module Overview
Module 0 – Foundation: This is all about how to identify who you will serve, what they REALLY want, and how to best serve them with the right type of membership site.
Module 1 – Audience: This is your strategy for building and growing your audience and your email list. Stu hands over his content creation secrets for producing a ton of high-value content for your platform, PLUS share with you the keys to creating the ultimate list builder that are proven to work time and time again.
Module 2 – Membership: This is about you crafting a membership experience that is easy to deliver and compels people to buy. Stu will show you exactly how to create and structure your content so that your members rave about the progress they’re making with the things that they’re learning from you.
Module 3 – Marketing: This is your strategy for attracting and converting new paying members. When it comes to marketing, there are a million things you can do. Stu is going to cut through the clutter and share with you the few things that we do over and over again to add thousands of new members with every promotion.
In this module, you’ll get everything you need to know for marketing and promoting your membership – from crafting a compelling offer to positioning its value and selling your membership the easy way (without feeling ‘sales-y’).
Module 4 – Launch: Launching your membership doesn’t need to be scary or create a ton of stress. In this lesson, Stu gets into the specifics of executing a HIGHLY effective launch strategy – whether you choose to do a super simple Founding Member Launch or a whizbang launch strategy with all the bells and whistles.
This is about finding your launch style and creating an experience that’s fun for you and your potential members. The course experience includes step-by-step launch blueprints, tools, and know-how so that launching, growing, and scaling your membership will be a breeze.
Module 5 – Community: People come for the content, but they stay for the community! This is your roadmap for creating a super sticky and thriving community of people that show up for one another day in and day out who NEVER want to leave!
Module 6 – Retention: This is your plan for keeping people happy and paying month after month. If you don’t have a plan for this, you’re in trouble. If you aren’t intentional about designing a retention strategy, you will lose a lot of people each month – and, therefore, a lot of money. This is THE most valuable module if you want to maximize your revenue with memberships and subscriptions.
The Membership Experience Bonuses
FAST ACTION EARLY BIRD BONUS: LIST BUILDING LAB ($497 VALUE)
Grow Your List On Autopilot With Facebook and Instagram
Tap into one of the most underutilized Facebook and Instagram marketing strategies to grow your list like crazy! Led by Digital Marketing Expert, Cody Burch, you’ll learn how to create an irresistible lead magnet, craft high-converting ads, build the perfect nurture sequence and the simple process to turn it all on so that you’re generating leads on autopilot all year. *Live list building implementation workshops delivered after TME graduation.
BONUS 1: FOUNDING MEMBER LAUNCH BONUS ($497)
The Founding Member Launch is one of the fastest and easiest ways to launch your membership site. During this bonus, I will walk you through my proven strategy and provide you with my exact word-for-word email and social media scripts. In fact, there are SO many people in our community that covered their investment in The Membership Experience™ with just THIS bonus.
BONUS 2: BORROWED INFLUENCE ($497)
In this bonus, we’ll show you exactly how to build massive momentum from a standing start, and grow your audience fast. And if you have an existing audience, you’re going to be able to leverage these strategies to biggie size your audience in record time, using “Borrowed Influence”.
BONUS 3: 7-FIGURE FILL-IN-THE-BLANK LAUNCH SCRIPT TEMPLATE ($997)
When you join The Membership Experience™, you’ll get access to these tremendously valuable scripts that I have used over and over to craft winning, 7-figure launches. With these templates, it is ultra easy for you to answer a few questions and fill in a few blanks, and when you’re finished, you have proven scripts. No more guessing what to say. These scripts just set you up for success.
BONUS 4: GRAB & GO EMAIL TEMPLATE SUPER PACK ($497)
Email IS the most important communication channel for online entrepreneurs like you and I. It’s how we share our promotions, serve our audience and communicate with our members. But, what do you say? And how should you say it? In this Email Template Super Pack, we’re handing over our email scripts for marketing, nurturing sequences, flash sales, onboarding and more!
BONUS 5: MEMBERSHIP SALES PAGE TOOLKIT ($497)
These are the exact tools and resources that I use to create a gorgeous sales page that converts! Complete with swipe copy and design templates, you’ll be able to quickly whip up a sales page that not only stands out, but one that will have visitors saying “just take my money already!”
BONUS 6: MEMBERSHIP LAUNCH BLUEPRINTS ($497)
With these step-by-step launch blueprints, you’ll have the tools and know-how to launch, grow and scale your membership — whether you choose to do a super simple launch or a whizbang launch. This is a launch buffet. All you have to do is pick and choose the right elements that are best suited for you and your membership, and create a blueprint that gets results!
Bonus #7: The Membership Experience™ Live Virtual Event ($497)
This is not your “average” online seminar. This “can’t miss” experience will deepen your learnings from The Membership Experience™ and help you get results even faster. Not only will you learn from me live, you’ll also hear from your fellow community members who are out there getting crazy results, and you’ll see firsthand what’s working!
As part of The Membership Experience™ this year, you will receive one general admission virtual event ticket.
