Strong Kratom – Strongest Kratom Strains ($44/kg)

Many kratom beginners and even veteran users find it confusing when it comes to choosing kratom strains. With so many different kratom strains, choosing the best kratom (and strongest) can easily become overwhelming especially as new strains are added to the market constantly. This article covers the strongest kratom strains available based on their effects.

Top 5 Strongest Kratom Strains for Pain Relief

Pain is the main cause that has made many turn to kratom. Chronic pain can be debilitating and have a negative impact on mental health. Not only is the physical and mental aspect affected, those with chronic pain are also often financially challenged as they are unable to work or go through their daily routines.

Kratom is a great choice for those with pain as it contains alkaloids such as mitragynine and 7-hydroxymitragynine. These substances interact with the opioid receptors in the brain to produce opioid-like effects such as pain relief. Some of the strongest and most potent strains for pain relief are:

Red Vein Bali Kratom

Red Bali kratom is easily the strongest kratom strain for pain relief due to its high concentration of 7-hydroxymitragynine compared to other varieties. Named after the port it was first exported from, red vein Bali is a potent kratom strain that grows in many regions across southeast Asia.

Perfect for those with chronic joint and muscle pain due to its strong pain-relieving properties, red Bali also helps to relax the body and mind. By soothing the muscles and mind, this further contributes to its analgesic effects.

This strain is suitable for both beginners and veterans as its effects are never excessive despite its potency. It is strong enough to benefit users who experience chronic moderate to severe pain. With a less sedative impact compared to red maeng da, red Bali allows its users to stay active throughout the day and continue with their daily routines.

Red Vein Maeng Da Kratom

Another strong red vein variety, red maeng da kratom comes from a lineage that is known for its potency and effectiveness. Due to its alkaloid profile, red vein maeng da produces opioid-like effects and is strong enough to help tremendously with pain relief.

This strain is also great for mood elevation, a helpful effect for those with chronic pain as they tend to have anxiety and depression. For those who have insomnia due to pain, red maeng da is an excellent choice as it helps to lull its user to sleep while improving sleep quality and quantity.

Red Vein Bentuangie Kratom

Since Bentuangie kratom is one of the strongest kratom lineages available, it is only natural that red vein Bentuangie is one of the best kratom strains for pain relief. Red Bentuangie kratom has an excellent reputation in the kratom community due to its consistent and reliable effects. This has been attributed to the high levels of 7-hydroxymitragynine available due to the fermentation and drying process.

The main drawback with red Bentuangie is that it takes longer to take effect compared to other strains. However, its pain-relieving effects are strong enough to benefit users with chronic severe pain. One of the more stimulating red varieties, this strain is best for users who want strong analgesic effects while being able to stay active.

Green Vein Malay Kratom

One of the older kratom strains, green vein Malay is still often the go-to strain for those who experience chronic pain. Despite not being as powerful as red vein varieties for pain, green Malay kratom is a strong strain with much to offer. It is strong enough to benefit those with moderate pain. Users with severe pain will also benefit from it but may experience some residual pain instead of being pain-free.

Many users with chronic pain choose this strain as it is more energizing and stimulating compared to red vein kratom strains. Green Malay takes effect quickly and lasts longer than the average strain. Allowing its users to feel energized and focused, green Malay is a strong option for users with pain with a priority of staying active and productive.

Green Vein Vietnam Kratom

A rare and strong kratom strain, green vein Vietnam is cultivated in Vietnam and tends to be more expensive than other strains. Green Vietnam kratom contains high levels of mitragynine that acts on opioid receptors in the brain to provide significant pain relief. Although the analgesic effects are less than that of red vein varieties, it is still strong enough to benefit those with chronic moderate to severe pain.

Green Vietnam is loved for its other effects including mood elevation, stimulation, and promoting mental clarity. This strong strain is perfect for users who require pain relief but other effects as well to improve their quality of life.

Top 5 Strongest Kratom Strains To Boost Energy and Focus

Coffee is a popular choice when one needs more energy to push past lethargy and fatigue. However, it causes many to feel jittery, anxious, and even shaky. For this reason, stimulating kratom strains can be a godsend for users who have long days and need the extra support to get through the day. While all kratom strains can boost energy and focus, there are certain strains that excel at it.

Generally, white vein kratom varieties are the strongest at providing an energy boost and improving focus. Green vein strains are also suitable but at a milder degree. The strongest kratom strains for energy and focus are:

White Vein Maeng Da Kratom

A strain originating from Thailand, the term “maeng da” comes from the local slang meaning “pimp grade”, a name that reflects the superiority of the strain. With an exceptional alkaloid profile due to its high alkaloid concentration, white maeng da kratom is the strongest strain for energy and focus. Due to its strong effects, users of white vein maeng da can expect to have better memory, increased productivity levels, and heightened clarity.

Users of white maeng da have also described its ability to help them feel motivated and optimistic, enabling them to complete more tasks. In addition to its stimulating effects, white maeng da is strong enough to benefit those with mild to moderate pain.

White Vein Borneo Kratom

Native to Borneo, white vein Borneo is a strong choice for users who want to boost their energy and focus. One of the most popular white kratom varieties, white Borneo kratom is loved by many kratom enthusiasts due to its affordability and accessibility. This uplifting and strong strain has a high concentration of alkaloids making it a powerhouse to kickstart the day.

Besides boosting energy and focus, white Borneo is strong enough to provide pain relief for users with mild to moderate pain. Additionally, this potent strain elevates the user’s mood and brings optimism and a sense of wellbeing.

White Vein Horn Kratom

One of the strongest kratom strains, white Horn kratom is often compared to white maeng da. A popular choice among many kratom connoisseurs, white vein horn is named after the shape of its leaves since the leaves have jagged edges that look like horns. Known for its effectiveness and impact, white horn is a strong strain perfect for experienced kratom users.

With an invigorating and refreshing aroma, white horn revitalizes its users by boosting their energy and concentration. Combined with its ability to infuse joy and motivation, this greatly increases the productivity levels of its users.

Green Vein Maeng Da Kratom

One of the most popular kratom strains in the market, green maeng da kratom is a strong kratom strain suitable for both beginners and veterans. It is highly sought after due to its balanced effects and potency. Green vein maeng da has a low alkalic content resulting in a milder taste and gentler for the digestive system.

Although white vein varieties are the strongest at boosting energy and focus, green maeng da can do this too but with more balance. Despite offering energy and focus at lower levels, green maeng da brings other benefits including relaxation, pain relief, and mood elevation. Green maeng da’s strong effects kick in quickly in about 10 to 15 minutes after consumption.

Green Vein Indo Kratom

An older and well-loved strain, green vein Indo is a strong and balanced strain known for its potency and versatility. Native to Indonesia, green Indo kratom offers a strong energy boost and improves the focus for its users. This strain also enables its user to relax and feel happy and motivated.

Since its stimulating effects are milder than white vein varieties, green Indo is the perfect starter strain for kratom beginners who want an energy boost and improved concentration. This strong strain helps its user achieve better mental clarity as it quietens the mind and reduces distractions. It is best for users who are looking for strong and stimulating effects while being able to relax at the same time.

Top 5 Strongest Kratom Strains For Mood Elevation

With the constant pressure in life, it is understandable to want to kick back and relax at the end of a long busy day. While all kratom strains have the ability to enhance the user’s mood, there are some stronger strains that work best in lifting the spirits.

Red Vein Thai Kratom

One of the most popular kratom strains, red vein Thai is a strong variety that can provide the user a relaxing and enjoyable experience. Red Thai kratom is loved for its versatility and the laid-back effect. With a strong and distinct flavor, this classic strain is suitable for both kratom beginners and veterans.

Thought to originate from Thailand, this strain is currently cultivated in Indonesia. Red Thai is unique as its strong effects last longer compared to other kratom strains. Combined with its potency, red Thai is one of the strongest red varieties favored by most kratom veterans. As one of the bestselling mellow strains, its effects kick in quickly to bring good vibes to its user.

Red Vein Borneo Kratom

A strong and popular kratom strain, red vein Borneo is loved for its affordability and accessibility. One of the older kratom strains, red Borneo kratom is the favorite go-to strain due to its fame. Loved for its reliability and consistent performance, red Borneo fans are almost always unwavering and loyal to the variety.

Originating from the island of Borneo, this strong and mellow strain has a sweet and soothing aroma that has been attributed to its growing environment. Red Borneo kratom offers gradual and much slower effects compared to other kratom strains. Due to its gradual effects, red Borneo is best for users who want a relaxing and natural experience filled with feelings of joy and tranquility.

Red Vein Jongkong Kratom

Red Jongkong kratom is one of the strongest and obscure kratom strains on the market. Its potency and effects are often compared to red maeng da kratom. Considered a delicacy in the kratom community, red vein Jongkong comes from the Jongkong region in West Borneo, Indonesia. With high levels of mitragynine and 7-hydroxymitragynine, red Jongkong offers an unforgettable experience for its users.

Since this mellow strain is effective and strong enough at low dosages, it is prized by kratom veterans as it is cost effective. Red Jongkong offers a relaxing and laid-back experience and is best used at the end of the day. Combined with its effectiveness at calming the mind and body, red Jongkong is also perfect for users who experience insomnia as it will lull its user to sleep.

Yellow Vein Sunda Kratom

Yellow vein Sunda is a rare and strong kratom strain that is named after the Sundanese people and the Sunda Islands. Loved for its unique alkaloid profile and experience it offers, this strain is often snapped up as soon as it hits the market.

Slow and mellow, yellow Sunda kratom is recommended for users who have a fast-paced and hectic lifestyle. Perfect for users to kick back and relax after a long day, yellow Sunda is best used at the end of the day as it brings positive feelings so the day can end on a good note. Users who prefer yellow Sunda over red vein varieties do so as it is strong but less sedative, enabling users to stay alert while relaxing.

Yellow Vein Maeng Da Kratom

A highly sought-after strain, yellow vein maeng da is a very strong variety. Its name comes from a local Thai slang that translates to “pimp grade”, highlighting the quality and experience it offers. Although rare, yellow maeng da kratom is one of the strongest and most popular yellow vein varieties available.

Packed with alkaloids and flavonoids, this potent strain offers strong and long-lasting effects that is often described as an extraordinary experience. Yellow maeng da users can expect to feel all the positive feelings such as happiness, optimism, motivation, and peace. This tranquil experience has often been described as strong, unforgettable, and unlike any other.

Where to Buy The Strongest Kratom Strains

Due to the popularity of kratom, there are many options when it comes to sourcing kratom products. With the wide variety of kratom vendors available, it is hard to determine the best source to obtain the strongest kratom from. To buy the best kratom products, look for a reputable kratom vendor as these vendors test their products regularly for purity and contaminants. This guarantees that their users have the best kratom experience while guaranteeing their safety.

Since kratom is not regulated, there are no current standards for the kratom products that are sold on the market. For this reason, kratom users may be buying low quality kratom or products that contain contaminants such as heavy metals. Reputable kratom vendors such as Nova Kratom tests all their products regularly at a third-party lab to ensure the quality and alkaloid level of their kratom products.

Nova Kratom is a fairly young company that launched early 2021. Since then, this brand has grown tremendously in popularity, breaking through the ranks to be one of the best kratom vendors of 2023. The company managed to do this by offering strong premium products consistently at the lowest prices on the market. They keep their prices low by cutting out the middlemen, ensuring that the local farmers are paid fairly. By doing this, they are able to offer an additional 20% discount off all orders and free shipping for orders above $40. Backed by hundreds of excellent customer reviews, a 30-day money back guarantee, and an efficient and responsive customer service team, users can be assured that they will be high quality strong kratom products by choosing Nova Kratom.

Conclusion: Choosing The Strongest Kratom Strains

While most strong kratom strains may not be for the faint of heart, kratom beginners can still opt for strong strains that are suitable for beginners. Many veterans prefer strong kratom strains as a low dose goes a long way. When it comes to choosing kratom strains, there is no right and wrong choice as every user is unique and will have different preferences. If in doubt, users can always reach out to the customer service team at Nova Kratom for the strongest recommendations.

Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.