Spell Token Price Won’t Recover, But Tamadoge Meme Coin Is Pumping To The Moon

Just like the vast majority of cryptos, Spell Token reached its all-time high in November 2021 but ultimately plummeted in the past few months due to the severe bear market.

The current price of $0.001033 is almost 95% lower than it was just a few months ago.

What’s more, the total value locked (TVL) has also decreased from $6.4 billion to $376 million, a 90% fall.

But what exactly will change for crypto and what do experts have to say about the Spell Token price prediction? And why are cryptocurrencies like Tamadoge being the new hottest thing during the bear market?

Let’s check out the recent news and analyses.

Spell Token Price Prediction 2022-2025

Before we begin, let’s check out Spell Token Price Prediction 2022-2025.

Year Price 2022 $0.002 2023 $0.003 2025 $0.007

As you can see, analysts expect the price of Spell to go slightly higher by the start of 2023. By the end of 2025, the predictions are that it will more than triple the price it's expected to be in 2022.

Tamadoge vs Spell Token: Which has the highest potential for growth?

Spell Token (SPELL) is the native currency for Abracadabra.Money, a decentralized platform for lending services.

The token is primarily used for staking purposes. By staking Spell Tokens, platform users can acquire Staked Spell tokens (sSPELL) as a reward.

Those who own SPELL tokens gain voting power on Abracadabra.Money and have a chance to earn interest on the lending profit.

Spell Token has a total supply of 196 billion – 30% is reserved for the team behind the currency and 63% goes to farming incentives around the world.

The remaining 7% was distributed to Uniswap and Sushiswap through a decentralized exchange platform.

Right now, with companies like hodlnaut and other crypto lending platforms halting their withdrawals and deposits, it's safe to say that any crypto that has something to do with lending is not the best way to go in a bear market.

A lot of the newest and most successful cryptocurrencies that were launched around the world with a p2e ecosystem have made a lot of people into millionaires. The first investors who believed in projects such as Axie Infinity have been able to invest their money and make it back in a short amount of time.

Spell Token Controversy

Before we get into the price technicalities, it’s worth mentioning that Spell Token has gone through a few controversies in January 2022 which largely affected its value.

To be precise, there was a huge scandal related to Frog Nation.

The Frog Nation is a partnership consisting of blockchain initiatives that are operated by Daniele Sestagalli, the developer of the project.

This partnership included DeFi platforms like Wonderland, Popsicle Finance, and Abracadabra.Money.

By the end of January, there was a huge sell-off of tokens that were connected to Frog Nation. The main reason for this was that many media outlets reported that Michal Patryn was allegedly in charge of Wonderland.

This was a huge issue since Patryn is a former convict and one of the founders of QuadrigaCX, the fraudulent crypto exchange that scammed millions of traders out of their money.

The news turned out to be true when Sestagalli posted a tweet confirming Patryn’s role in Wonderland.

Wonderland’s community was shocked and quickly decided to vote Patryn out of his position as treasury manager.

Unfortunately, the damage had already been done and Wonderland went through a 50% decline.

This directly affected the price of Abracadabra’s Spell Token and the founders decided to come out with a statement to reassure existing investors and the overall community.

They released a blog post explaining that Michael Patryn was never in control of Abracadabra’s treasury, neither directly nor indirectly.

What’s more, the day before this news about Patryn came to light, Wonderland and Abracadabra were making deals and talking about a potential merger.

This changed with the circumstances.

Even though Wonderland’s community was strongly against project closure, the founder announced its end shortly after.

A project like this, which has been involved in controversies, is bound to get involved into other scandals.

Spell Token Price Prediction

In July, many experts were expecting a bearish trend towards the end of 2022, but with new features being announced over the past month, the situation changed.

To be precise, there were around 20 indicators that gave bullish signals and led professionals to change their opinion from ‘sell’ to ‘hold’.

However, even though the long-term future is looking solid, there doesn’t seem to be much hope that the price of Spell Token will greatly increase towards the end of 2022.

In fact, some even predict a 10% decrease by December.

But this shouldn’t stop you from making investments.

Many crypto media outlets have stated that it’s possible for Spell Token to reach a $0.008 mark by the end of 2021, which is over a 500% increase.

Platforms like WalletInvestor don’t agree with this prediction, but expect a $0.000134 price by the end of 2025. In July 2027, they believe that the price will be around $0.000143.

On the other hand, we have DigitalCoinPrice with a whole different outlook.

They made forecasts for each year:

2022 - $0.00125

2023 - $0.00130

2024 - $0.00134

2025 - $0.00180

2026 - $0.00164

2027 - $0.00206

2028 - $0.00298

2029 - $0.00382

After that, they estimate that the price could even reach $0.00450 by mid-2030.

Similar predictions can be found on a few more websites, with PricePrediction.net projecting a $0.006 mark by 2025 and a $0.060 price in 2031.

However, you should keep in mind that most of these platforms make predictions based on algorithm calculations.

The algorithm primarily takes into consideration the technical performance of a crypto’s historical performance, which isn’t really a guarantee for future accomplishments.

That’s why it’s always recommended that you also do your own research before investing in a token. This is especially the case if you plan on investing large sums of money.

Is Spell Token the Best Crypto Investment in 2022? The Verdict

Even though Spell Token does have the potential to make investors a 10x profit, the chances of it happening are still quite slim.

As we mentioned earlier, Spell Token does have the potential to bring huge profits.

We examined the Spell Token price prediction and saw that a gradual increase is very likely, however, it most likely won’t happen by the end of 2022.

We examined the Spell Token price prediction and saw that a gradual increase is very likely, however, it most likely won't happen by the end of 2022.