Singer Rahul Sharma Dedicatedly Moves Forward In His Quest To Become The Best Independent Indian Artist

To believe in one's dreams need guts because all those people that we hear about today making it huge in their respective industries did not make it overnight, nor did they achieve massive momentum easily in their respective endeavours. Every success story that imbues more hope, positivity, and motivation in others, ultimately inspiring them, has been those that were made from the ground up. These individuals, be it from any industry, especially young talented beings, are seen taking over their chosen niches incredibly, and this can be attributed to their endless hard work, sincerity, and honesty in their work. Doing that in the world of music can prove to be even more tough, but artists like Rahul Sharma have been showing how dedication and passion can help people achieve anything and everything in life.

Singer Rahul Sharma is an Indian talent and an independent artist who lives in New Jersey, the US. He has spellbound people with his skills as a singer who specializes in contemporary Bollywood singing while also being proficient in Sufi, Punjabi, Folk, and regional singing. He confesses how from a very young age, if anything that attracted his attention the most, it was all things music, and right since then, he knew he was made for music. The Delhi boy from New Jersey got it from his parents, as they dedicated their entire lives to music. Rahul Sharma was trained by his parents in Hindustani Classical and modern contemporary singing, and since then, he has never looked back. From Delhi School of Music, he learned violin in 5 years of training, which was affiliated to Trinity College of London. However, his love for singing took him deeper into the industry, making him the ace singer he is today.

In 2017, Rahul Sharma debuted with the song "Sun Sada," released under Zee Music India, followed by several original songs and mashups. But, the song closest to his heart remains "Keh do Tum," composed by his father for him. At the age of 17, he had recorded a song with his father for his devotional album "Saancha Sahib." In 2017, he bagged the title of 1st Runner up at Indian American Icon, judged by the late and iconic music composer Bappi Lahiri. In 2017 and 2018, he was awarded the Best Male Singer trophy at IFAB Awards USA.

In 2018, Rahul Sharma had got selected with ace Indian music composer Pritam at his Washington DC concert in front of a huge Indian diaspora. The same year, he even won the Pennsylvania State - Meri Awaaz Suno, USA, in the presence of great Indian music composer Lalit Pandit. Today, Rahul Sharma, after working for years in the industry as an incredible singer, now also makes sure to spread his knowledge among other up-and-coming musical artists and singers through his music classes.

