Shutterdown: Celebrating And Promoting The Art Of Wedding Photography

Shutterdown is considered among the best candid wedding photographers in the country. To add to that, they are also nicknamed as “Destination Wedding Specialists.” They have covered weddings across coveted locations in India such as Udaipur, Goa, and Jodhpur, along with international weddings in Kenya, Tanzania, Hong Kong. It is led by Lakshya Chawla a renowned name in photography niche. Lakshya says “it’s the kick that we get when couples literally getting teary eyed or burst out of laughter while watching their wedding films or photos. “

Shutterdown has one of the best cinematographers’ team in the country having more than 10 years of rich experience. The award-winning celebrity wedding photography and filming business has been consistently making the "big day" of the clients bigger and magnificent in every sense. They have been offering incredible experiences as a team of highly trained and learned photographers and filmers.

Shutterdown has been featured on global media platforms like Vogue, where it ranked Top 4 in the country Yahoo News, HuffPost, TOl, BuzzFeed, NDTV, and more. Lakshya, on the other hand, has been a much-celebrated business owner and founder, winning Times Most Influential Personalities 2021 and getting featured in the table book Yuva Bharat with other Top 100 young and well-known personalities like Rajkumar Rao, Neeraj Chopra, Abhinav Bindra and many more.

From acing the essential things in the business like the light settings, angles, and shots to achieving the bigger things like capturing the right moments at the right time and going great on candid, Shutterdown has come a long way. Whether it is the mesmerizing personalized song covers they shoot, or the wedding films they document and present aesthetically all has driven Shutterdown Photography to where it stands today in the industry.

Apart from shooting weddings, Shutterdown has also shot the stringer footage for the show "The Big Day" available on Netflix. Not every photography and filming business has a team that can see beyond the "usual," and this is where Shutterdown raises the bar for others in the industry. The team sees things artistically and try to showcase the same emotions in each picture they click or video they film. Lakshya's Shutterdown work speaks for itself, with every click capable of becoming a cherished memory for life.

For more info

https://instagram.com/shutterdownphotography?utm_medium=copy_link