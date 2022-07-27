Shrimpy Referral Code: BfRYOPRLk For $30 Bonus And 30% Discount On All Plans And Subscriptions

Use the Shrimpy Referral Code: BfRYOPRLk at registration for $30 bonus and a 30% discount on all shrimpy plans and products. You can also refer other users after signup to claim extra bonuses and discounts for each other too.

Use the Shrimpy referral Link here to claim the offer!

How to use the Shirmpy Referral code

Visit the Shrimpy signup page

Enter the code: BfRYOPRLk into the referral code section

Complete you registration details and complete the form

You can now claim the Shrimpy bonus and discount

About Shrimpy

Shrimpy.io, or Shrimpy, is a popular cryptocurrency portfolio rebalancing tool and social trading platform. It has an engaging user interface, interesting features, and quick customer service. Users may create unique cryptocurrency index funds, imitate trading methods, and even automate rebalancing with Shrimpy. The Shrimpy team, which was founded in 2018, has developed a platform that allows you to automate the growth of your crypto portfolio and mimic the techniques of the greatest traders in the market.

Shrimpy offers three different sorts of accounts for their services; the free version is more capable than many other crypto bot platforms, but the paid versions are reasonably priced and offer a lot of value.

Shimpy's platform used to be limited, but they've steadily added new exchanges and currently have connections to some of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges. The best aspect is that you can link to an endless number of exchanges with their membership! Shrimpy now supports the following exchanges such as, KuCoin, Binance, Huobi, Bitfinex, Coinbase and many more.

You may start letting Shrimpy automate your portfolio management once you've chosen your account type and linked it with your API credentials, allowing the bot access to your account.

You can choose what percentage of each asset you want to own, and Shrimpy will rebalance your portfolio to match those percentages. You can do this with various assets in each bespoke portfolio you create across several linked exchange accounts. You can also use the social leader’s function to replicate other traders' portfolios. You can start executing the same technique as the leader you're following with a simple click. When the leader makes a modification to his portfolio, trades, or alters his strategy, the changes are immediately duplicated to your portfolio. Your assets will be identical to those of the industry leaders.

Social trading, which is related to portfolio management, is Shrimpy's greatest distinguishing feature and what sets it apart from other crypto trading bots. As previously stated, you can adopt a leader's approach with a single click, but it goes even farther. Followers have immediate access to a robust gateway where they may browse the market's top cryptocurrency traders and leaders. Selecting a leader reveals their current allocations and approach, allowing for in-depth analysis of the most profitable portfolios. Being a leader comes with a lot of perks, including a monthly payment of $4 from Shrimpy for each follower you have.

Conclusion

Shrimpy is a powerful platform that gives all types of traders the tools and knowledge to maximize their trading profits. With a great choice of plans, easy to use tools, and huge amount of support for many crypto exchanges, Shrimpy is the best choice to manage your crypto portfolio. Use the Shrimpy Referral code: BfRYOPRLk at signup to claim your bonus and discount.