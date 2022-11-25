Saubhagyaa R Swain And Entrepreneur Namrata Sharma Are All Set To Launch Homegrown Fashion Brand D'voke

November 24: Homegrown fashion brand D’Voke, a part of Vincitore Group, is set to launch its first international ready-to-wear collections in the first week of January 2024.

D’Voke is the unisex apparel and luxury leather items brand launched by Vincitore Group Founder Saubhagyaa R Swain and entrepreneur Namrata Sharma.

D’Voke has collaborated with a French agency for a special edition fearing exclusive and latest ready-to-wear collections for both men and women in January. The western and ethnic wear collections are inspired by nature and will capture the latest fashion trends in vibrant colours to add a touch of bling to the attire and personality.

The two noted entrepreneurs laid the foundation of Vincitore Lifestyle, which owns the D’Voke brand, in 2017. The company is offering a wide range of fashion apparel through an extensive retail presence and is now building a strong digital presence which will allow it to reach a bigger audience and cater to customers in newer territories with its unique fashion products.

Saubhagyaa R Swain, 31, is an entrepreneur, industrialist, investor, and philanthropist, whose success is an inspiration to many entrepreneurs around the world. He is striving tirelessly to reach the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the daily ranking of the world’s 500 richest people.

Namrata Sharma completed her schooling in Delhi and pursued a master’s degree in Fashion Technology to follow her passion for fashion design. She has been a part of the fashion industry for 14 years and has gained a rich and diverse experience in the fashion and textile industry.