Rocketize Is Set To Shake The DeFi Market Like Heavyweights Avalanche And Quant

Rocketize (JATO) is the latest meme coin project attracting millions of cryptocurrency market investors due to its light-hearted yet research-backed approach to building a crypto community.

The decentralized finance (DeFi) community is a new financial ecosystem comprising decentralized blockchain protocols built using smart contract technology.

DeFi services enable users to securely interact with numerous financial services without fear of interference by centralized governments or institutions.

This article will explore three tokens in the decentralized finance (DeFi) market and explain why crypto investors could benefit from the Rocketize (JATO) token.

Rocketize Is Expanding the Scope of Meme Tokens

The Rocketize (JATO) project is onboarding crypto market traders and speculators to buy into a space-themed meme coin that will power decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions. Thus, the Rocketize (JATO) token is the only meme coin gaining hype from its community while providing decentralized finance (DeFi) products.

In addition, unlike most meme coins with an unlimited maximum token supply, the Rocketize (JATO) token possesses an in-built deflationary mechanism that periodically burns a percentage of the JATO token’s total supply, increasing its value over time.

The Rocketize (JATO) platform hosts a programmed decentralized exchange (DEX) that bridges with existing blockchains to enhance the transfer and conversion of supported cryptocurrencies.

Furthermore, Rocketize (JATO) will support artists and blockchain developers through the platform’s advanced crowd-funding mechanism that reduces the friction experienced by independent creators when raising funds.

The Rocketize (JATO) token is available, with a 7% bonus attached to every successful purchase during the ongoing second pre-sale stage.

Buyers can stack additional mouth-watering bonuses to gain up to 100% profits on their initial investments. For example, buyers who purchase Rocketize (JATO) tokens worth up to $2,500 are entitled to a 45% bonus on their buy.

Avalanche: Building Innovative DeFi Infrastructure

Avalanche (AVAX) is a Layer-1 blockchain that hosts custom decentralized applications (dApps) and new blockchain networks.

The Avalanche (AVAX) platform comprises three interoperable blockchains that perform different functions to enhance the combined output of the AVAX network.

Firstly, the Exchange Chain enables the creation and transfer of tokenized digital assets on the Avalanche (AVAX) blockchain. Secondly, the Contract Chain integrates smart contracts, which blockchain developers use to build decentralized applications (dApps).

Lastly, the Platform Chain organizes the Avalanche (AVAX) network's validators and rewards them with AVAX tokens.

Avalanche’s (AVAX) constituent blockchains use different consensus mechanisms to enhance the throughput of the Avalanche (AVAX) ecosystem without sacrificing security or decentralization.

Hence, crypto users employ Avalanche (AVAX) as a common alternative to the Ethereum blockchain. As more crypto products are built on the AVAX network, the Avalanche (AVAX) token, ranked among the twenty most valuable cryptocurrencies on CoinMarketCap, is predicted to experience significant value appreciation.

Quant Is the DeFi Ecosystem’s Missing Link

Quant (QNT) is a distributed ledger operating system connecting blockchain networks. The Quant (QNT) network builds data bridges between blockchains and enables communication throughout the interconnected blockchain ecosystem.

Using Quant (QNT), blockchain developers can build multi-chain decentralized applications (mApps), which are the future of the digital ecosystem. Moreover, developers can build decentralized applications (dApps) for blockchains incompatible with smart contracts, such as the Bitcoin blockchain.

Users of multi-chain applications experience less friction when logging into and performing transactions on these multi-chain decentralized applications (mApps).

Blockchain developers who want to access the Quant (QNT) platform pay a network fee using QNT tokens. Subsequently, they can build decentralized finance (DeFi) products and games and gain users across multiple blockchains.

Therefore, the QNT token is predicted to soar as more decentralized finance (DeFi) products are built on the Quant (QNT) network.

Just like Avalanche (AVAX) and Quant (QNT), the Rocketize (JATO) token offers improved use cases to members of numerous decentralized finance (DeFi) communities.

However, Rocketize (JATO) is the only one among these tokens still in its pre-sale stage, indicating the potential for more returns on buyers’ investments. So, why not buy and hold the Rocketize (JATO) token and have a good hedge against the ongoing crypto collapse?

