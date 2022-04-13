Roanuz Redefining Sports-Tech From Cricket, To Football And Even Kabaddi

A.I has been helping to achieve the unthinkable across sectors. Sports technology is one such sector that has been witnessing newer developments, all thanks to A.I technology. Roanuz is one such A.I-based sports technology company whose creative ideas have opened up new possibilities for sports enthusiasts. Roanuz introduced a new business model to the Sports tech industry by creating a new platform for engineers, innovators and data scientists to innovate Sports analytics, prediction and live statistics.

The company’s strategy is to continue the innovation on sports tech that keeps it ahead of anyone in this industry. Roanuz has been witnessing 2X growth in its sales every year, and has already worked with industry stalwarts like Amazon Echo, Zomato, Opera, Express UK, Kings XI Punjab, Zapr, Gujarat Lions, Machaao, Sportskeeda, Yatra, SilverPush, Epify, Khelgroups, Junglee Games, SportsTalk, One Digital Entertainment, Freecharge, Starpick, Fabwelt, Game of 11 and many other Fantasy Sports clients.

How it started

Roanuz was conceptualized, formed and bootstrapped by Anto Binish Kaspar (Founder & CEO) with a dream to make a huge global impact on A.I and Sports Tech. Very soon the team realized cricket is far away from the latest tech, and they worked towards the same through their platform to bring in new innovative possibilities and avenues for the sports and game enthusiasts. They realized Cricket Dataset quality and availability wasn't as good as other sports like Soccer. So, the team believed Cricket API will bring state-of-art tech into Cricket data & faster delivery.

Commenting on the growth, Anto Binish Kaspar, Founder & CEO, Roanuz said “We’re proud that we are the best data provider for Cricket. Today, we use A.I to identify data errors, and odd detections.

There is enough demand already for the solution we offer, and we are doing a very good job at fulfilling industry needs. This gives us organic sales. Our strategy is to continue the innovation on sports tech which keeps us ahead of anyone in this industry and that sells by itself. What we are doing and would like to do further is, create awareness to more inventors, businessmen, sports enthusiasts on what’s possible to achieve with the big data we have curated and eventually our efforts progressed with A.I powered solution and live stats.

In the near future, we would be welcoming ideas from the flourishing latest generation that is indeed bestowed with all the best innovations that the world would prefer to have much before anyone to set differences with technology.”

The robust tech stack support

Although many technical firms function with various methods and systems of tech stacks, Roanuz has been working on the specific way that could make the users use our services much more conveniently while experiencing the usage. Roanuz focuses on the best ever source to store data and it remains to be the one of the best data providers among the startups in India.

In order to provide our A.I services as simpler and more convenient for the developers, Roanuz predominantly uses Python as their Programming Language wherein we also include provision with other Programming languages like Java, CURL, .NET, NodeJS, PHP, Ruby and Go in the sample requests of our A.I powered APIs to support the users.

Making the game stronger with Match Odds API

While many apps have been developed to predict the winning probabilities in matches for users to make the games and prediction more interesting, Roanuz Softwares have recently released Match Odds API that can help developers to create cricket apps that could predict the winning percentage of teams. This new release of API is powered by the brilliance of Artificial Intelligence and seems to be a great insight for the developers to work with ease while developing apps for users as the demand rises eventually when the audience for sports increases day by day.

Anto added “With the latest technology, we have partnered with big brands like Amazon Echo, Burger King, Republic Bharat, Zomato, Epify etc. We offer data to other big companies and app developers not only for cricket but also for football and kabaddi now.”

On the other hand, for IPL viewers glued to the ongoing season, this Match Odds API seems to add more enthusiasm to the developers to know the prediction of their favorite teams and players to win the trophies with a bang. For the final six matches of Pakistan Super League, Roanuz made predictions based on the Match Odds API. The system had predicted 4 matches correctly out of 6 matches. For more details, please visit www.cricketapi.com/v5/docs/match-odds-api

A look at the present and the future

Roanuz Softwares Pvt Ltd, is India’s one of the leading A.I-based sports tech companies offering cricket information via bot. The bot titled Cricket Bot API addresses an exhaustive set of information, from live and historical data on matches to player and team stats.

As India’s pioneering sports tech startup, Roanuz has acquired a significant share in the sports tech sector in the country. Currently, 75% of the top Cricket Fantasy Apps are built with the Roanuz Cricket API.

Also, Roanuz Cricket API provides various solutions like Chatbot API, Performance API to construct an effective application. For the IPL season, Roanuz has partnered with various brands and offered their product to run IPL campaigns, key ones being Zomato.

Roanuz currently operates through its three offices; two in India - Chennai and Trivandrum, and the third in Iceland – Reykjavik. In April 2017, Icelandic company 8H ehf merged with Roanuz to form a new branch in Iceland by the name Roanuz ehf. The team behind this innovative startup stands at 50+ currently, and is continually expanding its force and reach to touch as many lives of its customers and offer its platform. The company’s strategy is to continue the innovation on sports tech which keeps creating support that can be ahead of anyone in this industry.