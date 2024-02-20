Gurugram: REC Limited, a Maharatna CPSE under the Ministry of Power and a leading NBFC, through its CSR arm - REC Foundation, has demonstrated unwavering support for the welfare of Ex-Servicemen and their dependents by making a contribution of Rs 15 Crores to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund, which will be used for the education of 12,500 children of ex-servicemen.

The commitment was sealed by way of a Memorandum of Agreement signed by Smt. Taruna Gupta, Executive Director (CSR), on behalf of REC, and Commodore HP Singh, Secretary, Kendriya Sainik Board, in New Delhi.

Smt. Taruna Gupta, ED(CSR), REC said, "At REC, we believe in the importance of honoring the sacrifices made by our Ex-Servicemen and their families. Our contribution to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund reflects our commitment to their welfare and well-being."

Commodore HP Singh, Secretary, Kendriya Sainik Board said, "We are deeply grateful for the support of REC Foundation. Their contribution will significantly enhance our efforts to provide assistance and welfare programs for Ex-Servicemen and their dependents."

The Armed Forces Flag Day Fund is dedicated to providing financial assistance, rehabilitation, and welfare measures to Ex-Servicemen, war widows, and their dependents.

The REC Foundation's contribution to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund reaffirms its commitment to corporate social responsibility and its dedication to making a positive impact on society.

