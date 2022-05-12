OKX Referral Code: SAVE20 (Enjoy the 20% Lifetime Discount on Trading Fees)

SAVE20 is the OKX referral code you need, and it entitles you to a 20% lifetime fee discount. Because most tokens are at yearly lows right now, it's a perfect time to trade and invest, and OKX can help you do so.

OKX is a well-known cryptocurrency exchange that attracts traders and investors from all around the world.

Now is an excellent opportunity to trade and invest because most tokens are at yearly lows, and you can take advantage of this with OKX.

About OKX

OKX is a well-funded exchange with big plans for the future. For more experienced traders, there aren't many cryptocurrency exchanges that provide the kind of professional trading platform that OKex delivers, complete with the functions and trading formats found in large, traditional financial exchanges. Low trading fees are another significant benefit that will appeal to more experienced traders.

While this is likely to change shortly, CNY is the sole fiat currency offered on the platform, indicating that OKex is still heavily focused on the Chinese market.

OKX is a cryptocurrency startup that provides a cryptocurrency exchange and several other services. Users worldwide can use the Seychelles-based exchange. However, it is not available in the United States. For global cryptocurrency traders wishing to purchase and sell with cheap exchange costs, OKX could be a suitable option.

You can quickly buy crypto with a card, bank account, or mobile wallet if you have an OKX account. Participating in staking or saving features also gives extraordinarily high yields in specific situations. While it isn't the most popular cryptocurrency exchange, it does an excellent job supporting a vast number of currencies and a diverse set of services. If you want to keep track of all of your bitcoin transactions in one place, here is the place to go.

Exchange Platform

The OKex exchange platform is available both in-browser and as a desktop client that may be downloaded. Downloaded software that handles most of the demand removes the risk of a browser crashing due to memory and processing issues. Because OKex's exchange platform is more professional than the average bitcoin exchange, it places a higher demand on hardware.

The exchange platform is well-designed and looks similar to high-end typical financial market trading platforms. A charting programme, built by parent business and sister exchange OKCoin, is also a crucial tool that anyone with trading experience would appreciate.

Exchange Markets

The OKex cryptocurrency exchange supports both crypto-to-crypto and fiat-to-crypto trading, as is typical of cryptocurrency exchanges. Regrettably, the Chinese Yuan is now the only accepted fiat money. Over a hundred cryptocurrencies and tokens are presently supported by the exchange, with new ones being added regularly.

Margin trading is also available on the site, with a maximum leverage of 20:1 - the highest of any cryptocurrency or CFDs broker. Because of their price volatility, margin trading with cryptocurrencies is frequently limited to 20:1.

OKex also provides futures trading for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and EOS, with weekly, biweekly, and monthly contracts. Futures contracts can be traded on margin as well.

Algorithmic trading capabilities have only recently been added to the exchange's list of additional features.

Frequently asked questions about OKX.

`1. What is the new OKX referral code for a signup incentive in 2022?

2. Is there a limit to how much you can make from OKX through referrals?

There is no limit to how much money you can make by inviting friends to OKX; you can earn as much as possible.

3. What makes the OKX affiliate programme superior to the referral program?

It depends on your referrals. It is always encouraged to sign up for the affiliate programme to earn eternity if they are high net worth individuals with a large investment capacity.

Opening an account

You'll have a similar experience at OKX if you've ever signed up for another cryptocurrency exchange or stock market brokerage account.

You'll need to create an account with your personal contact information to get started. To use all of OKX's trading features, you must first pass its KYC (know your customer) requirements. Basic information, such as a government identity number, is required for a Level One KYC-verified account. Level Two entails sending a photo of their ID and a selfie to Netverify, a partner. You'll have to agree to a disclaimer for Level Three.

Unverified accounts can withdraw up to 10 BTC each day and trade up to $500, while higher levels allow you to withdraw and trade more.

Security and transparency

It's reasonable to expect OKex's cybersecurity architecture to meet industry best practices as one of the world's top cryptocurrency exchanges with substantial financial support. The exchange lists GSLB, distributed server clusters, and cold storage multi-signature wallets as security features.

In October 2017, a number of OKex account holders claimed that their accounts had been hacked and that their bitcoin assets had been stolen. According to the exchange, account holders' failure to secure their accounts and make passwords and logins available is to blame. Clients were provided a new account, and wallet security instructions after allegations that the exchange's security procedures were weak were debunked.

OKX is a cryptocurrency business that offers numerous services, including a cryptocurrency exchange. The Seychelles-based deal is open to users from all over the world. OKEx could be a good choice for international cryptocurrency traders looking to buy and sell at low exchange rates.

