OKX Referral Code: OK1642 (Exclusive Signup Rewards)

OKX, formerly known as OKEx, is a Seychelles-based crypto trading platform and derivatives exchange that allows people to trade various cryptocurrencies in different mode such as spot and derivative.

The first thing you should know about OKX is that it was founded by Mingxing Xu, or as he’s popularly known in the crypto industry: Star Xu. For those of you who haven’t heard of Star Xu before, he is also the founder of the famous OKCoin.

Although OKCoin was founded as a large concern back in 2013, it was later separated into two separate entities: OKCoin Exchange: a platform for cryptocurrency exchange and trading and OK Group: an organization that focuses on blockchain infrastructure.

Then, four years later, in 2017, Star Xu founded yet another crypto exchange platform named OKEx. It was this platform that we currently recognize as OKX, the ownership of which currently lies with the OK Group.

Although OKX is quite popular for its reliable services, both in India and worldwide, the one thing that can be seen as a downside to this platform is that it’s not available to US investors. Despite that, it has much to offer you if you’re a new trader looking to make an entrance in crypto trading, and here’s how.

As a crypto trader, what’s the first quality you’d be looking for in an ideal trading platform? Without a doubt, the range of cryptocurrencies available there. This answer makes a lot of sense because the diversity is crypto offers you more flexibility to trade and invest and in turn increases the chances of you earning a fair return of investment.

Luckily for you, OKX supports a total of 343 cryptocurrencies, including the most popular ones globally, such as Bitcoin, OKB, Ethereum, Terra, APENFT, Dogecoin, and Polygon.

Conclusion:

OKX is one of the premium cryptocurrency exchange which offers discounts and offer in form of cashback on fee. OKX also offer DEFI wallet where you can securely store your crypto. Saying is right not your KEYs not your crypto.

