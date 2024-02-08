Non-UK Slots In 2024 - Best Online Slots Outside UK

One of the more recent additions to our online slots non-UK list is NineWin Casino. Little is known about this newcomer, but we rolled up our sleeves to uncover as much as possible. Pointissimo B.V. owns it and has over 6,000 games and a license from the Government of Curacao.

The theming is similar to other casinos at this level. They prefer simplistic visuals on a dark background, which is excellent for an after-evening playing option as it won't hurt your eyes. While you are on the site, be sure to look at the jackpot. That was well over £300,000 when we did our research.

Pros:

Numerous bonuses and loyalty rewards for return players.

A vast game selection from leading development houses for your entertainment.

In addition to slots, there are sports betting and live dealer sections.

Great for those interested in using crypto as a payment system.

Bonuses & Money Management:

As a relative newbie for our online slots and non-UK providers, the bonuses are what you want to check out first. The casino is trying to establish a reputation for excellent playability. Both the sports and slots sides offer a three-tiered welcome bonus package, with the slots having higher rewards (and wagering requirements). You can get up to £450 over the first three deposits.

That is an initial welcome package, but the casino makes up for the difference when considering the tournament jackpot and daily cashback of 25%. If you participate in the Bet & Get system, you can also experience freebet rewards. For example, if your bets are worth more than £100, you will get £10 for free bets.

There are only Credit/Debit card transactions, MiFinity withdrawals, and cryptocurrency. It is likely to expand as more people rush to the platform. However, the processing times are speedy with instant cards and 24 hours for MiFinity.

Types of Games:

Some popular games you can experience include Johnny Cash, Running Wins, and Fortune Five. These come from over 50 gaming providers, each with a verifiable license to confirm.

If you get bored at any time, you can also try out the instant win scratchers, jackpots, bonus buy games, live casino, and sportsbook. Our favorite was the Game Shows section with Monopoly, Cash or Crash, and many others.

Security & Customer Service:

NineWin Casino is fully licensed by the Government of Curacao and enjoys multiple provider partnerships that offer plenty of RTP transparency and peace of mind. You can also find a lot of encryption around your account to protect your data and winnings.

The way you play each game is impressive concerning graphics. Many of the online slots non-UK platforms we've tested include HTML5 for mobile gaming, but there must be fast servers behind this casino because there was no lag at all.

Jokabet - Trusted Non-UK Slot Site

The trick to Jokabet is that it looks a lot like NineWin. The primary appeal of the website is the jackpot at the bottom of the screen, and the theme is the same. However, a mobile application focuses more on sports books and eSport betting.

This is one of the few non-UK slot options that prefers to be forward about its social media presence. It's always beneficial to have slots outside the UK platform that welcome customer feedback and community building, which lends a lot of trust to players.

Pros:

Great slot options with a substantial bonus section.

Our list has way more sportsbook options than other slots outside UK providers.

It is an easy-to-use withdrawal and deposit system with different currency options.

Strong customer support through a 24/7 live chat feature.

Bonuses & Money Management:

The welcome bonus for Jokabet is based on a three-tiered system. Here you can receive:

100% up to £150 plus 150 free spins on the first deposit.

55% up to £150 plus 150 free spins on the second despot.

100% up to £150 on the third deposit.

In addition to that simplified welcome bonus, you get fun options like a weekly cashback bonus of up to 25% of your losses. There is also a drop-and-win live category with cash prizes of up to £500,000 for live games and £2,000,000 for online slots. So, when you're asking what slots I can play outside the UK, this is a must-do!

The money management system is precisely what you'd expect with crypto, major credit cards, and eWallet options. Just read the terms and conditions before deciding on a strategy to avoid any limits. If you can, join the loyalty or VIP club. That will give you access to additional features.

Types of Games:

Play the tournaments! We cannot stress this enough. As one of the easier-to-use non-UK slots not on GamStop, this casino offers incredibly high jackpots. This is all based on a leaderboard system, so you don't need to do more than sign up for a few games here and there.

Yes, the slots are impressive. Jokabet enjoys partnerships with most of the significant casino development houses, so you can find pretty much anything you would want, but don't sleep on the eSports section. The other sports betting sections we've covered are less expansive.

Security & Customer Service:

Even though the appearance of Jokabet looks similar to NineWin, the security is way more transparent. You can verify the Curacao license at the bottom of the landing page, and the social media integration makes it easy to stay current on any security concerns reported by other players.

Support is available through a live chat system, email request form, and phone calls if you are part of the VIP loyalty club. There are also dedicated account managers for top-tier players.

Gxmble - High Limits Slots Outside UK

Gxmble is one of those lesser-known non-UK slots that offers way more once you sign up. It looks passive and more minor, but that boutique nature hides an immersive gaming section from over 17 developers. As a fully accredited Curacao casino, you get reassurance that the deals and promotions are worth the investment.

What is more impressive is the versatility of Gxmble. They have over ten different language settings because they service a broad range of slots outside the UK players. With instant deposits, fast payouts, and a registration system that takes under a minute, you should try Gxmble out.

Pros:

Home to a long list of strong developers with traditional, classic, and multi-line slots.

Excellent customer service through an easy-to-use 24/7 live chat system.

Excellent multilingual support so you can play with friends from around the globe.

Strong licensing and affiliate programs so you know you can trust the providers.

Bonuses & Money Management:

Start with the welcome bonus. We cannot stress this enough. You get up to £2,500 in available funds through a three-tiered system. The minimum deposit is slightly higher at £50 than others on our non-UK slots list, but the wagering requirement is only 5x.

Some of the other bonuses available include:

Regular daily promotions like a 100% matching funds bonus on Monday or the chance to secure up to £1,250 on Saturdays.

Tournaments play for large jackpots with easy-to-use games for points.

A strong loyalty/VIP program with additional free spins and cashback bonuses.

The banking system on Gxmble is straightforward. You can use instant banking, AstroPay, Neteller, Visa/MasterCard, Sofort, and various cryptocurrencies. The payouts are relatively quick, with daily, weekly, and monthly limits like £1,000, £2,500, and £10,000, respectively.

Types of Games:

The slots are fantastic on this slots outside the UK provider. You can explore titles from Hacksaw Gaming, Yggdrasil, Play'n Go, Push Gaming, Merkur Gaming, NetEnt, and many more. That includes classic and progressive slots.

If you want to try something different, check out the various table games and scratch tickets with decent RTP and RNG systems in place so you will feel free of this option from our online slots outside the UK.

Security & Customer Service:

Under the Group Gaem B.V., Gxmble enjoys one of the better reputations related to security. They also have a Government of Curacao license for operations, so you don't have to worry about anything as you play.

The customer service team is fantastic. There is a chatbot, but if you have more specific questions, one of the multilingual professionals hops on the line to help you in no time flat.

Cosmobet - No Deposit Limit Slot Site

Here we are! The bottom of our non-UK slots list is one of the most original themes available. At Cosmobet, you get precisely what you expect. That would be plenty of space themes and galaxy exploration.

However, the slot sites outside the UK platform do not short you on game diversity, promotions, and entertaining additional features. Being owned and operated by Santeda International BV, this is a well-known platform with plenty of enticing bonuses sure to captivate your attention.

Pros:

Over 40 sports are covering up to 10,000 unique events in the sports betting section.

Full cash-out opportunities to ensure your playing strategy.

More than 20 different transaction methods with robust customer support.

Immersive theming and mobile responsive website.

Bonuses & Money Management:

First, with this non-UK slots option, let's discuss free money! You have to make a decision when you sign up. There are different welcome bonuses based on your particular needs. You can do the crypto deposit bonus of 200% up to £1,000 or the traditional casino welcome bonus of 150% up to £500.



In addition, you'll want to explore the other slots outside UK platform options like:

Get the fourth bet free after you make three qualifying bets.

20% cashback on all crypto deposits.

Progressive betting to increase your winnings in sports from 5% to 100%.

There are also second and third deposit bonuses of up to 100% matching funds, but you'll want to watch your account closely to take advantage of those options.

As for money management, this non-UK slot sites option is better on our list. You can use all the traditional methods like Skrill, Paysafe, Visa, MasterCard, and more. But there are also many crypto options for those who don't want fiat currency.

Types of Games:

Similar to the diversity of cryptocurrencies, the number of game developers signed up to work with Cosmobet is vast. We're talking about leading names like Bcoongo, Relax Gaming, Habanero, NoLimit City, Pragmatic Play, Red Tiger, and many more.

However, that is just for slots and other live casino games. The better exploration is going to be in sports betting. You get virtual sports, racing eSports, live betting, and so much more. Again, watch your account closely because the bonuses for the sports side of the casino tend to pop up frequently.

Security & Customer Service:

Cosmobet is registered in Cyprus but enjoys a full license from the Government of Curacao. They use modern 256-byte encryption with multiple layers of verification to ensure your account never gets into the wrong hands.

Finally, the customer service is highly professional. Everyone we contacted on the Cosmobet team was polite, easy to understand, and offered detailed answers to our questions. Even though this is at the bottom of our online slots non-UK list, customer service should be at the top!

Why Look for Slots Outside UK Territories?

The problem with playing slots in the United Kingdom is that pesky GamStop system. Many players seek non-UK slots, not on GamStop because they want to play freely. With GamStop, you have restrictions on the hours you can play, bets you can place, the amount you can spend, and more. Being outside that system lets you enjoy all the non-UK slots you want.

On top of that problem, there are financial concerns. The UK lives in the middle of a diverse part of the world. Crime and money laundering are significant concerns, and the government wants to have a solid thumb on the pulse of transactions happening in and out of the country.

When you work with non-UK slots, you get way more freedom in spending and winning money. That is even more true when working with anonymous cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Tether, Ethereum, and Litecoin.

Best of all, leading providers like our list of slots outside UK casinos know UK-based players prefer something different. They happily cater to players looking for something that offers plenty of entertainment, a chance at massive winnings, and the ability to bet without anyone looking over their shoulder.

FAQs

What slots can I play outside UK regulations?

You can play any system that isn't part of the GamStop regulation. If you are worried that the slots in another country won't be available for your entertainment, try a VPN service to get around any geolocation locks.

Is there any difference between online slots outside the UK desktop or mobile gaming?

Not really. All providers on our non-UK slots list have HTML5 support and fully responsive websites. They can be viewed on all sizes of screens and, in some cases, offer mobile applications for you to enjoy.

Why do so many UK-based players flock to slot sites outside the UK?

The most significant reason is that they can play without adhering to the GamStop system. However, these players also enjoy various bonuses and promotions that only internationally facing online casinos tend to offer.

Are there any risks of non-UK slots?

As long as you verify the licensing and reputation of the casinos you work with, you shouldn't have any problems. That is why we put out this list of slots outside UK regulations. We know these are safe and reliable for any player to enjoy.

Wrapping Up

It would help if you continuously pursued other avenues when you face geolocation locks restricting your gameplay. Players in and out of the UK should have full access to entertaining and rewarding gameplay, and there are plenty of successful casinos offering online slots with non-UK options. This list is a fantastic place to start so you can plug in, relax after work, and bring home some winnings. Good luck!