Watch For The Next Bull Run

When is the next crypto bull run? Based on previous market cycles, the next crypto bull run is expected to start in 2024 after the Bitcoin halving and peak in late 2025. Signs suggest the end of the crypto winter and the possible beginning of the next bull run. Considering investing in crypto now will be beneficial.

Additionally, advancements in Ethereum scalability and the SEC's approval of a Bitcoin spot ETF will further fuel the upcoming crypto bull run.

The history of cryptocurrency is relatively short, making it challenging to draw definitive conclusions. Yet, there are indications that history will be repeating itself. For instance, the peak of Bitcoin in November 2021 occurred around four years after the peak in December 2017.

It took approximately one year after the peak for Bitcoin to reach its current bottom, following similar patterns seen after the bull runs in 2013 and 2017.

How to Identify the Next Big Cryptocurrency?

Consider Price: Look for cryptocurrencies with lower prices, as they offer more affordability and potential for higher returns with smaller investments. For instance, with $5,000, you will buy only a fraction of a bitcoin, but numerous coins of a lower-priced cryptocurrency.

Evaluate Adoption Prospects: Identify cryptocurrencies with unique features or advantages that will lead to widespread adoption. A cryptocurrency's potential for adoption is a key factor in its investment viability.

Assess Supply Dynamics: Pay attention to a cryptocurrency's maximum supply and current circulation. When a cryptocurrency reaches its maximum supply, typically through mining, its price will rise if demand remains steady. Analyse the total supply and circulation before making investment decisions.

Analyze Price and Volume Trends: Stay updated on cryptocurrency trading data, including price movements and trading volumes. Cryptocurrencies experiencing increasing prices and trading volumes are likely to have momentum and investor interest, indicating potential for future growth. However, remember that momentum will not sustain indefinitely.

GameFi is the Future!

GameFi is a fresh concept blending gaming with decentralized finance (DeFi). This unique fusion creates a unique gaming experience where players can not only enjoy themselves but also make some cash along the way.

GameFi, blockchain technology, introduces virtual assets like NFTs and digital currencies, which players can buy, sell, and trade both inside and outside the game. These assets hold real value, adding a new dimension to gaming.

In addition to P2E mechanics, GameFi projects frequently integrate decentralized finance protocols, enabling players to stake their assets, earn yields through farming, and partake in governance within the gaming ecosystem.

Among many GameFi projects out there, $PIKA stands out for its unique gameplay mechanics and strong tokenomics. With features like Pikamoons and Play-To-Earn, $PIKA is leading the way in shaping the future of gaming and finance, making it a top contender in the world of low-cost cryptocurrencies.

Conclusion

To sum up, the next cryptocurrency to reach $1 is going to rise from the category of hidden gems. These are coins that have low prices right now but are expected to grow significantly in the future. They stand out because they have strong foundations, unique uses, and good chances for growth.

Many experts and analysts predict a significant bullish trend in the crypto market soon. One project to consider is Pikamoon, a GameFi platform that merges blockchain technology, gaming, and decentralized finance.

Pikamoon is a rapidly growing GameFi token with a dedicated community of players and investors. It's a leading player in the GameFi trading landscape, meaning once it expands as blockchain gaming gains popularity, a 10-figure PIKA market cap may not be too far away.

Top Low-Cost Cryptos - FAQ

What is $PIKA Pikamoon, and how does it work?

$PIKA - Pikamoon is a GameFi token transforming gaming with blockchain. Players capture, battle, and evolve Pikamoons to earn rewards in PIKA tokens through a Play-To-Earn model, tradable for real-world rewards.

What is GameFi, and why is it popular?

GameFi blends gaming with decentralized finance, allowing players to earn rewards and profits. It introduces virtual assets like NFTs and digital currencies, offering immersive gaming experiences with financial incentives.

What are the expectations for the next crypto bull run?

The next crypto bull run is anticipated to start in 2024 after the Bitcoin halving, peaking in late 2025. Factors like Ethereum scalability advancements and SEC approval of a Bitcoin ETF are expected to fuel the rally, similar to previous market cycles.

Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.