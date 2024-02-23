The crypto market is teeming with potential, particularly in the domain of altcoins priced below the $1 threshold. Within this space, a handful of standout options have piqued the curiosity of investors and analysts alike, with these being the likes of PIKA, Shibu Inu, Pepe Coin, and Dogecoin.
As per data from CoinMarketCap, the global cryptocurrency market cap sits at $1.65 trillion, with Bitcoin leading at $844.6 billion. And according to Standard Chartered's $100,000 Bitcoin forecast, the crypto market is ready for a promising period of growth in the near future.
With these in mind, cryptocurrencies below $1 are gaining traction, and therefore meaning that some remain undervalued. Here are 4 of such $1 or less cryptos that analysts believe will perform well in the next bull run.
Key Takeaways
GameFi transforms gaming into a profitable venture.
$PIKA, a GameFi token, leads in innovative gaming and finance.
Shiba Inu faces challenges with vast supply.
PepeCoin seeks sustainable growth for long-term success.
Dogecoin's future surge relies on market conditions and community support.
Next crypto bull run is expected in 2024, driven by Bitcoin halving.
Pikamoon - PIKA
Pikamoon's $PIKA is a GameFi token that’s set to redefine gaming with its deflationary structure and exciting gameplay features. With top-tier gaming utilities, carefully crafted tokenomics, and an immersive Pikaverse metaverse at its helm, $PIKA leads the charge in gaming innovation on the blockchain.
Players in Pikamoon can capture, battle, and evolve creatures known as Pikamoons. Through strategic gameplay, they strive to outplay others and earn rewards, all of which takes place in a virtual world with a rich storybook of lore called Dreva. Furthermore, Pikamoon appears during a period of conflict between Dreva's six elemental regions: Earth, Rock, Water, Fire, Air, and Thunder.
The game distributes its native PIKA ($PIKA) token after battles are completed, as it follows a Play-To-Earn (P2E) model. Once launched after its Presale ends, PIKA - as well as Pikamoon NFTs - can be traded and sold on various crypto exchanges and NFT marketplaces, allowing users to earn real-world rewards.
With a current price of $0.0006 in its Presale phase, PIKA presents an appealing investment opportunity. In a call for urgency, the Presale phase is ending in less than 60 days (see countdown on the PIKA Buy page). Once this phase concludes, prices are expected to shoot up alongside the incoming bull run, meaning now is the ideal (and last) time to invest in $PIKA tokens at the initial stage. This presents an opportunity to potentially increase your returns.
$PIKA token will be expanding its listing on multiple crypto exchanges in the near future, providing users with increased accessibility and security. Whether utilising software wallets such as MetaMask or hardware wallets like Ledger, investors can rest assured that their investment journey will be both convenient and protected.
Shibu Inu - SHIB
Will Shiba Inu coin reach $1? Shiba Inu has made huge progress with the support of its loyal community and dedicated developers. Despite this, there is a notable issue that needs to be addressed - the enormous supply.
In the year 2021, Shiba Inu emerged as a standout cryptocurrency with an astonishing growth rate of over 28,000,000%, making it the 19th most valuable cryptocurrency globally.
With aspirations to reach the $1 milestone, Shiba Inu currently has over 589 trillion tokens in circulation as of February 7, 2024. To address its vast supply, a burn mechanism was implemented as part of Shiba Inu's strategy.
Despite removing approximately 41% of its original supply (410 trillion tokens), the burn mechanism has not yielded the desired outcomes. Unlike typical scenarios, where a 41% supply reduction would lead to price appreciation in most cryptocurrencies, Shiba Inu has experienced a decrease in market share since the introduction of the burn mechanism in April 2022.
The strength of its community, its dedicated DEX, NFT, and metaverse features, along with the newly launched Shibarium layer 2 solution, make SHIB a strong contender for being the best crypto under a penny that will explode.
Currently priced around $0.00001, an investment in Shiba Inu has the potential for considerable returns if the coin reaches 1 cent or even the $1 milestone.
PepeCoin - PEPE
PepeCoin gained significant attention shortly after its stealth launch in mid-April, with its first Etherscan entry recorded on April 18th.
The price of the coin had a strong start, increasing from $0.00000006036 to $0.0000004002 within just three days. This represented a 563% gain and sparked discussions about its potential as one of the top meme coins.
On 30 April, the Pepe price surged, increasing by 214% in just two days to achieve a new all-time high. Binance reported that this spike was driven by whales accumulating Pepe.
With a large community of over 500k followers on Twitter, the project has reached a remarkable milestone. However, the lack of clear next steps will limit its price potential in the future. Despite this, meme coins have a reputation for quickly increasing in value when communities support them, making them potentially lucrative investments.
Our Pepe price forecast suggests that Pepe will reach highs of $0.00001 by the end of 2025, considering its current community size and market cap. Looking further into the future, it is possible for Pepe to reach potential highs of $0.00002 by the end of 2030 if the community adds real value to the ecosystem instead of relying solely on hype.
It is important for the community to sustainably grow and develop in order to achieve these long-term projections.
Advertisement
DogeCoin - DOGE
Dogecoin has dropped from being the top meme coin to ninth place on the list. The shift occurred as newer meme coins gained popularity and quickly surpassed DOGE. These newer coins may have superior technical features, especially in terms of tokenomics.
To predict the direction of Dogecoin's price in 2024, it is important to consider the motivations of Dogecoin buyers. Dogecoin is a popular choice for low-fee payments, with major companies like Tesla, Microsoft, and Twitch accepting it. However, the surge in Dogecoin's price in 2021 was driven mainly by inexperienced crypto investors seeking quick profits.
In a bull market, these conditions are usually present. Dogecoin is most likely to experience another price surge when the overall market is bullish. Experts anticipate that the next crypto bull run will commence in 2024, triggered by the Bitcoin Halving event.
If this situation arises, we anticipate a notable increase in Dogecoin's value, especially with the support of Elon Musk and a large community boasting over five million wallet addresses.
Dogecoin has the potential to increase in value. Analysts anticipate that the current market sentiment will drive DOGE to reach the $0.45 mark by the end of 2025. It is important to note that DOGE falls under the category of memecoins, which are inherently high-risk due to their emphasis on popularity rather than utility.
However, uncertainties surrounding global economic events and cryptocurrency regulation may lead to changes in its price being driven by speculation. Therefore, any future bull run for DOGE may not be as impressive as for other crypto.
Advertisement
Watch For The Next Bull Run
When is the next crypto bull run? Based on previous market cycles, the next crypto bull run is expected to start in 2024 after the Bitcoin halving and peak in late 2025. Signs suggest the end of the crypto winter and the possible beginning of the next bull run. Considering investing in crypto now will be beneficial.
Additionally, advancements in Ethereum scalability and the SEC's approval of a Bitcoin spot ETF will further fuel the upcoming crypto bull run.
The history of cryptocurrency is relatively short, making it challenging to draw definitive conclusions. Yet, there are indications that history will be repeating itself. For instance, the peak of Bitcoin in November 2021 occurred around four years after the peak in December 2017.
It took approximately one year after the peak for Bitcoin to reach its current bottom, following similar patterns seen after the bull runs in 2013 and 2017.
How to Identify the Next Big Cryptocurrency?
Consider Price: Look for cryptocurrencies with lower prices, as they offer more affordability and potential for higher returns with smaller investments. For instance, with $5,000, you will buy only a fraction of a bitcoin, but numerous coins of a lower-priced cryptocurrency.
Evaluate Adoption Prospects: Identify cryptocurrencies with unique features or advantages that will lead to widespread adoption. A cryptocurrency's potential for adoption is a key factor in its investment viability.
Assess Supply Dynamics: Pay attention to a cryptocurrency's maximum supply and current circulation. When a cryptocurrency reaches its maximum supply, typically through mining, its price will rise if demand remains steady. Analyse the total supply and circulation before making investment decisions.
Analyze Price and Volume Trends: Stay updated on cryptocurrency trading data, including price movements and trading volumes. Cryptocurrencies experiencing increasing prices and trading volumes are likely to have momentum and investor interest, indicating potential for future growth. However, remember that momentum will not sustain indefinitely.
GameFi is the Future!
GameFi is a fresh concept blending gaming with decentralized finance (DeFi). This unique fusion creates a unique gaming experience where players can not only enjoy themselves but also make some cash along the way.
GameFi, blockchain technology, introduces virtual assets like NFTs and digital currencies, which players can buy, sell, and trade both inside and outside the game. These assets hold real value, adding a new dimension to gaming.
In addition to P2E mechanics, GameFi projects frequently integrate decentralized finance protocols, enabling players to stake their assets, earn yields through farming, and partake in governance within the gaming ecosystem.
Among many GameFi projects out there, $PIKA stands out for its unique gameplay mechanics and strong tokenomics. With features like Pikamoons and Play-To-Earn, $PIKA is leading the way in shaping the future of gaming and finance, making it a top contender in the world of low-cost cryptocurrencies.
Conclusion
To sum up, the next cryptocurrency to reach $1 is going to rise from the category of hidden gems. These are coins that have low prices right now but are expected to grow significantly in the future. They stand out because they have strong foundations, unique uses, and good chances for growth.
Many experts and analysts predict a significant bullish trend in the crypto market soon. One project to consider is Pikamoon, a GameFi platform that merges blockchain technology, gaming, and decentralized finance.
Pikamoon is a rapidly growing GameFi token with a dedicated community of players and investors. It's a leading player in the GameFi trading landscape, meaning once it expands as blockchain gaming gains popularity, a 10-figure PIKA market cap may not be too far away.
Top Low-Cost Cryptos - FAQ
What is $PIKA Pikamoon, and how does it work?
$PIKA - Pikamoon is a GameFi token transforming gaming with blockchain. Players capture, battle, and evolve Pikamoons to earn rewards in PIKA tokens through a Play-To-Earn model, tradable for real-world rewards.
What is GameFi, and why is it popular?
GameFi blends gaming with decentralized finance, allowing players to earn rewards and profits. It introduces virtual assets like NFTs and digital currencies, offering immersive gaming experiences with financial incentives.
What are the expectations for the next crypto bull run?
The next crypto bull run is anticipated to start in 2024 after the Bitcoin halving, peaking in late 2025. Factors like Ethereum scalability advancements and SEC approval of a Bitcoin ETF are expected to fuel the rally, similar to previous market cycles.
Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.