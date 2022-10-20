New-Age Job-Tech & Resume-Tech Companies Improving Employment Landscape With AI Technology

Millions of workers have lost their jobs due to layoffs and market disruption after the COVID-19 pandemic affected employment and labor markets throughout the world in 2020, while others have rapidly adapted to working from home as offices closed. The job landscape has seen a number of changes, including the great resignation and rising demand for remote labor as a result of COVID-19 safety concerns.

Compared to pre-pandemic estimates, more than 25% of professionals feel the need or want to change jobs, according to current worldwide trends. In such dire circumstances, HR-tech platforms like Workruit are tasked with helping businesses find the greatest personnel for their firms while also giving job seekers the best prospects.

Whilst finding qualified individuals, who will perform at the highest level, remain with the company over the long term, and significantly affect the bottom line is tough due to ongoing talent war at IT companies and downgraded employment market, finding technology that can assist recruiters in doing so is much more difficult. It is high time for HR-tech businesses to use machine learning and artificial intelligence to assist employers in finding the best-matched employees. Enabling recruiters with hands-on support in hiring is utmost important in order to keep the employment space stable and inflation-rate low.

For the job seekers' side, there is nothing more frustrating than submitting multiple job applications and hearing nothing back from the employers. The feeling of sending your resume into a “black hole” is validated by estimation that 75% of online employment applications are never reviewed by a human. Most companies are now enabled with an ATS - Applicant Tracking System in their recruitment process, to remove the irrelevant resumes which do not match the job requirements. In order to tackle these issues related to job search, platforms like Workruit Resume Builder are enabled with resume comparison to Job Description, which helps job seekers build best possible resumes and provide AI-driven text suggestions to help create the best resume for job search. Improving resume content with the help of advanced AI analysis and providing resume tips are the main focus for our Resume Builder platform.

Another misconception about job search that is widely used is the strategy of submitting hundreds of applications to irrelevant jobs, thinking it’ll improve the odds of landing an interview, rapidly cause burnout and reduce motivation in case you receive a "no answer" or rejection repeatedly. In my opinion, concentrating on applying to the "proper" positions and having a well-crafted, appealing CV will offer you the best odds of succeeding in an interview and possibly help you find your ideal career. Many recruiters are also adapting video resume applications rapidly in order to evaluate the candidates faster and shorten the time to hire. Utilizing this feature on Workruit Resume Builder, our users create quick introduction video resumes which are relevant to the job they are applying for, increasing the chance of their selection for the Interview, isn’t it amazing?

