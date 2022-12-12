Nerve Control 911 Reviews: PhytAge Labs’ Nerve Pain Relief Supplement Legit Or Scam

People with compromised immunity, such as the obese, diabetics, and those battling various health issues, are more at risk of developing neuropathy symptoms. Nerve issues begin as minor tingling or burning sensation on the limbs, particularly the feet. Experts recommend consulting a physician early to prevent nerve degradation and optimize the treatment plan.

Nerve problems affect millions of Americans because of an unhealthy diet, pollution, and compromised immunity. Experts recommend getting comprehensive medical attention to treat neuropathy from the root. Unfortunately, most Americans are hooked on OTC medication to numb nerve pain.

Aging people are more at risk of developing nerve issues. Recent studies prove that certain chemicals in the body damage the nerve cells leading to pain, numbness, and a tingling sensation, among other nerve symptoms. Unmanaged neuropathy may result in amputation, chronic pain, foot ulcers, and foot infections.

PhytAge Labs is a US-based company that creates various health supplements. Nerve Control 911 is a daily supplement promising to eradicate neuropathy from the root . Is the dietary formula worth the hype? Where can you buy it? Does PhytAge Labs create quality supplements? Continue reading to discover whether the nerve support supplement is worth a try.

What is Nerve Control 911?

Nerve issues can affect a person's physical and mental well-being. Nerve Control 911 is a breakthrough formula comprising several science-based ingredients to manage neuropathy.

The body has a natural self-healing mechanism. However, when the central nervous system (CNS) malfunctions, the body cannot repair itself. Consequently, you may experience chronic pain because of damaged nerves. Nerve Control 911 is rich in herbal ingredients that may aid in minimizing unhealthy inflammations and pain.

PhytAge Labs is the creator of Nerve Control 911. The supplement is an alternative medication for nerve issues. It provides numerous health benefits without giving users any nasty complications. The manufacturer claims that each serving is rich in science-based ingredients from pure sources.

Nerve Control 911 is ideal for anyone suffering from neuropathy. It can soothe the nerves and improve your life's quality. The supplement has plant-based vitamins, antioxidants, amino acids, and other nutrients to balance various hormones and chemicals, thus amplifying nerve health.

Using Nerve Control 911™ daily provides the body with broad-spectrum ingredients to restore natural healing. It can lower stress levels, fortify immune responses, and inhibit unhealthy inflammations. The plant-based extracts also diminish free radicals that damage nerve endings. Similarly, Nerve Control 911 is rich in substances that support healthy blood circulation and improve joint health.

What Causes Neuropathy?

Neuropathy affects millions of Americans. Most people depend on painkillers and other medication to numb the pain and support health. Unfortunately, experts are concerned that most nerve medications are addictive and cause long-term side effects with prolonged usage.

Most people believe that nerve issues are permanent. Sandra Reiger, a Ph.D. researcher from the Mount Desert Island Biological Laboratory, suggests that a particular enzyme, MMP-13 is the cause of all forms of neuropathies.

Overproduction of the MMP-13 enzyme is toxic and damages the nerves on the feet, arms, and other body parts. The enzyme eats the collagen that maintains skin elasticity. Additionally, collagen protects the skin cells from oxidative damage and dehydration.

MMP-13 starts eating on the nerves slowly. With time, everyday activities like movement become difficult and painful. Without proper treatment, the enzyme inhibits collagen production causing neuropathy symptoms such as tingling and numbing.

Blue light from the screens, pollution, and an unhealthy western diet triggers an overproduction of the MMP-13 enzyme. The external stressors stimulate the degradation of the nerve endings leading to neuropathy issues.

How Does Nerve Control 911 Work?

Nerve Control 911™ is a blend of amino acids, minerals, vitamins, and antioxidants scientifically proven to protect nerve cells from damage. Additionally, the formulation strengthens the nervous system by improving the communication between nerve endings. It can also protect the nerve cells from further damage.

Nerve Control 911 also works by blocking the seven Pain Pathways, namely:

1. COX-2 Pain

COX-2 is an enzyme that triggers unhealthy inflammations leading to chronic pain. Nerve Control 911 has multiple anti-inflammatory components to stabilize COX-2 levels and lower unhealthy inflammations. Regular usage of the nerve support supplement supports healthy inflammations and minimizes nerve pain.

2. PGE-2

The body produces different hormones when under stress or after an injury. The PGE-2 is a hormone that helps the body to fight stress and amplify the immune system. Unfortunately, overproduction of the PGE-2 chemical stimulates unhealthy inflammation and triggers chronic pain. Nerve Control 911 can balance the PGE-2 substance, thus combating neuropathy.

3. 5-LOX

Nerve Control 911 makers claim that only a special blend of ingredients can stop the 5-LOX pain. The nerve support formula eliminates unhealthy chemicals and strengthens the nerve cells, thus reducing neuropathy symptoms.

4. TNF-Alpha

The bones and tissues damage are prone to damage, particularly with age. TNF-Alpha is a chemical substance that degrades the nerves on the bones and back, causing severe pain. Nerve Control 911 eliminates TNF-Alpha, thus supporting nerve health.

5. iNOS

The body requires nitric oxide to support arterial health and blood circulation. However, high nitric oxide supports the production of iNOS or inducible nitric oxide that stimulates unhealthy inflammations and damages nerve endings. Nerve Control 911 is rich in minerals and vitamins that stabilize nitric oxide.

6. RNS (Reactive Nitrogen Species)

Unhealthy inflammations stimulate the production of the RNS chemical. Per Nerve Control 911 creator, the chemical is associated with certain cancers and cardiac issues.

7. NF Kappa B

Studies show that NF Kappa regulates cytokines and other pro-inflammation mediators. Nerve Control 911 works by stabilizing the levels of NF Kappa, thus improving nerve health.

Nerve Control 911™ Ingredients

PhytAge Labs sources the Nerve Control 911 ingredients from clean sources. Each serving is in the correct clinical dosages to deliver broad-spectrum nutrients in safe ratios. Each component is tested thoroughly to offer users maximum benefits without complications. The active ingredients include:

California Poppy Seed

California poppy seed is a potent adaptogen that ma el the body to manage stress. It inhibits unhealthy cortisol levels, thus battling stress and anxiety. Studies indicate that it can provide users with quality restorative sleep.

The California poppy seed is a rich source of various vitamins, Iron, and Calcium. Nerve Control 911 creator claims that it can treat sleep issues, depression, and hypertension.

Corydalis Yanhusuo

The Chinese have used corydalis Yanhusuo for hundreds of years to manage various health concerns. The herb is scientifically proven to battle muscle spasms, headaches, migraines, sleep issues, and arthritis. Corydalis Yanhusuo supports nerve healthy by lowering unhealthy inflammations and fortifying the nerve cells. In addition, the plant's MMP-13 inhibitor may amplify both the CNS and PNS.

Passion Flower Powder

The passion flower herb powder has been used to lower stress and support sleep for centuries. Science proves that it can ease tension and calm the mind.

Ayurvedic and alternative medicine prescribes passion flower powder to treat depression, insomnia, anxiety, and other cognitive issues. Nerve Control 911 may support restful sleep, reduce nerve pain, and inhibit muscle spasms.

Prickly Pear Extract

The Prickly Pear is a potent antioxidant loaded with vitamins. Studies indicate that it can fight free radicals that damage the cells and cause various health issues. The herbal cactus is a natural polysaccharide and antioxidant that may repair damaged nerve endings.

Prickly Pear is rich in capsaicin compound, which has neuroprotective effects. It fights neuropathy by lowering inflammations and inhibiting the production of the MMP-13 enzyme.

Marshmallow Root

Marshmallow root is mainly used to amplify digestive health. It is a gentle laxative and anti-inflammatory that can fight various health problems such as IBS, stomach cramps, and colitis. Studies show that marshmallows may also support skin health and the gastrointestinal system. Nerve Control 911 claims it can fortify the nerve cells and fight neuropathy.

Features and Benefits of the Nerve Control 911™

Nerve Control 911 comprises potent ingredients that support the nervous system and ensure it functions optimally.

It contains multiple adaptogens that may relieve stress and anxiety levels

Nerve Control 911 may amplify sleep quality helping users to wake up feeling rejuvenated and energized

The supplement may normalize the blood pressure and minimize the risk of developing hypertension, among other cardiac issues

PhytAge Labs claims that Nerve Control 911 is designed to support muscle growth and accelerate healing, particularly after strenuous activities

Nerve Control 911 can reduce inflammation and pain, particularly in the bones and joints

It can fortify the immune response

Dosage

PhytAge Labs recommends Nerve Control 911™ to any adult with any neuropathy symptoms. The supplement is safe and unlikely to cause any health concerns. The maker suggests taking two capsules daily consistently for over six months.

Nerve Control 911 is purportedly safe and entirely natural, thus unlikely to cause health issues. Still, medical guidance is recommended, particularly if you have any health problems, are pregnant, or are nursing.

Pricing for Nerve Control 911™

Nerve Control 911™ is only sold via the official website. PhytAge Labs is giving discounts on all Nerve Control offers.

One Bottle $69.95 + Free Shipping

Three Bottles $119.90 + Free Shipping

Four Bottles $199.80 + Free Shipping

Phytage Labs offers its customers a 90-day money-back guarantee on their purchases. You can reach out by phone or by sending an email to:

Support Phone:1-800-822-5753

Support Email: wecare@phytagesupport.com

Product Returns Address: PhytAge Laboratories 37 Inverness Drive East, Suite 100 Englewood, CO 80112

Conclusion

Nerve Control 911™ is a plant-based daily supplement promising to eliminate neuropathy from the root. The manufacturer claims it has quality ingredients to inhibit MMP-13 production, lower unhealthy inflammations, and strengthen nerve endings. Nerve Control 911 is ideal for any adult experiencing tingling, burning, and numbness, among other nerve symptoms.

