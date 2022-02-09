Mulayam Singh (Gandhi) : A Proud Name That Symbolizes Women Empowerment In Delhi

Mulayam Singh (Gandhi) was a former contestant from Badli Vidhan Sabha Constituency, Delhi in Assembly polls 2020. He has been keenly involved in women empowerment programs through skill development and providing various job opportunities for women in the city.



Empowering women means promoting them to realize their self-worth in this male-dominant culture. It also means promoting and helping women to decide their ability to identify their weaknesses and stand for themselves. Empowering women also means giving the power of equal opportunity in all fields irrespective of caste & creed. Women empowerment is considered to make them powerful so that they can decide the right and wrong things for themselves.

Meet Mulayam Singh (Gandhi) who is selflessly empowering the women’s of Badli, Delhi.



His work is being admired from every front. As more-and-more women started crossing the man-made barriers, the city is witnessing the rise of women's power. He is holding the hands of all the voiceless & underprivileged people and pulls them out of the misfortune and trying to improve their lifestyles.



About Mulayam Singh (Gandhi)

Mulayam Singh (Gandhi) was a former contestant from Badli Vidhan Sabha Constituency, Delhi in Assembly polls 2020. Belonging from well-educated Chauhan family background, Mulayam Singh has completed his B.com., LL.B. and 3 year CA Training.



Inspirational Journey of Mulayam Singh (Gandhi)

Mulayam Singh (Gandhi) possesses a dynamic personality. Belonging from a Rajput family background, he was keenly involved in women empowerment programs through skill development and providing various job opportunities for women in the city. His work culture includes helping girls with better education, working in rural areas for the upliftment of people staying there.



Work Initiatives

Mulayam Singh (Gandhi) has organized free medical health check-up camps and blood donation camps. While empowering women, he also makes sure that women take up various employment initiatives like a self-help group in various villages. He skillfully organized guidance camps for expecting mothers, child health, malnutrition eradication, and welfare.

He was in the frontline while spreading awareness amongst the female population on issues like women's safety, self-defense, health & hygiene, family planning, and many more women-related issues.



His selfless contribution towards the advancement of society will always be cherished in the minds of people and he will always be blessed from the bottom of their hearts.



