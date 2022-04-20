Meet Los Angeles-Based Writer, Swati Sharma, A Native Of Jaipur City

City First correspondent sits down to have a conversation with Los Angeles-based writer, Swati Sharma, a native of our very own Jaipur city.

How/when did you know you wanted to write?

I’ve always been writing. At school, I was the kid always scribbling poems in her notebook and always taking writing assignments in English and Hindi classes way too seriously. I was lucky to find encouragement from my family, friends, and teachers (Thank you, Ms. Usha!) and decided to pursue it professionally.

Tells us a little bit about your journey

I graduated from MGD here in Jaipur and then went to New York to study screenwriting at the School of Visual Arts. While at school, my poetry got published in an anthology called Feminists Don’t Wear Pink and Other Lies in the U.K. This marked a stepping stone in my writing career.

What are you doing presently?

Currently, I’m a writer at Brat TV, a media company that writes TV shows for Gen Z. I’m also writing ‘Hyphen’ an ensemble comedy-drama about the varied immigrant experiences in New York.

What's next in your career?

I’m going to continue writing fun shows at Brat TV and also polishing my writing samples to send out to literary agents. I’m still young and this is all very new to me but I’m excited and determined to make the most of what I love doing the most. I’d love to write for TV and Film both in the U.S. and India - fingers crossed!

