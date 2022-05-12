Meet Harry Sachdeva, A Rising Entrepreneur

Versatile businessman Harry Sachdeva is a Delhi-based Writer, Director, Film-Producer and one of the leading F&B Importer and Marketer in India. He has written and produced his first Bollywood Film "31st October" which was based on the backdrop of 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The film was directed by a national award winner and received standing ovations at international film festivals like London International Film Festival, Toronto International Film Festival and Sikh International Film Festival. He was the first one to attempt the mainstream subject on the big screen which was on the anti-sikh riots for which he has won many awards nationally and internationally. A sports enthusiast, Harry grew up engaging himself highly in film making classes, learning foreign languages, photography and traveling around the world.

Harry Sachdeva has proved his mettle in a number of industries and sectors. Beverages being one of his passions,always thrives him for new and unique recipes, targeting all age groups, especially youngsters. He is the man behind the entrance of leading Spanish brand San Miguel into India. Before entering Bollywood, Harry Sachdeva rose the ranks in the Import & Distribution industry and became the face behind the entry of renowned international brands like San Miguel, Krombacher, Kafer, Andes and many more in India. He currently heads Magical Dreams Productions, Hotel Goodtimes, Gr8 Future Brands, Montage Distillery and Jes & Ben Group Pvt Ltd.

From alcoholic beverages he ventured into non-alcoholic beverages with Jes & Ben Group Pvt Ltd, established in 2016. In merely a few months, Jes & Ben Group spread through 14 states with 80 plus team members.

In 2018, Harry launched one of the leading energy drink brands 'Hell Energy' into India, and with a revolutionary marketing and placement strategy made it a successful brand. His entrepreneurship with beverages turned into a massive success and after parting ways with Hell, he launched Beast Energy Drink. This brand-new segment of his opened up new opportunities for both buyers and sellers, encouraging the mindset of Indian consumers to go for healthier and cost-effective energy drinks.He has introduced a range of globally renowned products in India including Tiffany Brand & Serene Juice and a premium coconut water brand, Justé COCO and many more.

With Jes & Ben Group, Harry Sachdeva’s focus is to induce health-conscious drinks with recyclable and eco-friendly packaging and hold on to the contentment of channel partners with a good margin.

Recently, Harry Sachdeva has come up with this sensational blend of 2X Power with coffee and energy drink named “Beast Coffee Energy” to offer something extra to the Indian market of energy drinks. The energy drink is the first in Asia’s market. With a 100% recyclable can packaging, taste and energy it’s already making a mark to its targeted consumers.The American coffee recipe in energy drink gives it a unique taste and it is already catching the consumers attention. Harry Sachdeva’s dynamic personality loves experimenting and introducing new products to the market. By the end of this year his portfolio would have four new products.

Warm-hearted Harry Sachdeva is also associated with many NGOs and makes a remarkable contribution to old age homes, orphanages and blind schools. He believes in giving back and helping the society.

Harry Sachdeva through his stories and dedication towards films wants to make a difference in this world and with his other ventures he wants to offer healthy unique products to the society.

