Looking For A Unique Project To Invest In? Try BoostX And UniX

With the currently oversaturated crypto market, it can become difficult to find a crypto project that is unique and stands out from the others. With an endless list of projects fitting different categories, such as NFTs, gaming, DeFi, and so on, it can become quite boring to keep investing in the same type of projects, especially for seasoned investors.

Fortunately, launchpads such as BoostX and UniX support some of the most unique projects in the market. This is great for investors who are looking for something new in the market. Additionally, token prices are low as all projects promoted on launchpads are in the presale stage.

BoostX

Known to be one of the most diverse launchpads in the crypto market, BoostX promotes a range of different presale projects on its platform. With a dynamic dashboard feature, BoostX provides project creators with the option to customise the presale of the project. This is so users are presented with a variety of options when searching for a project to invest in on their platform. Some of these features include different pricing strategies and user rewards.

Furthermore, users can choose which project to invest in based on the blockchain it has been built on. Unlike BoostX, many launchpads are not multi-chain, meaning all the projects they promote are built on the same blockchain. Whilst some users do not mind this, it limits the diversity of projects. BoostX supports projects built on Ethereum, Solana, BNB Chain, Terra, and Polygon.

UniX

A new concept that has been introduced to the crypto community is ‘play-to-earn’ projects. This means that users can play games whilst earning money. Inevitably, it seems as if this will become a popular adoption across crypto projects in the future. Hearing the words ‘play-to-earn’ is instantly attractive, especially for gaming enthusiasts.

UniX Gaming aims to be the largest gaming platform in this sector and is currently in the process of creating a launchpad targeting play-to-earn projects. This will allow users to find fascinating and enjoyable projects that are different from the common ones on the market currently.

How Do They Compare To Other Launchpads?

There is an endless list of launchpads out there that target different sectors of the market. One of the first launchpads created was Binance Launchpad. Although it is one of the most used launchpads in the market, it promotes only basic crypto projects.

When thinking about the evolution of crypto, especially as it has become significantly oversaturated, more investors are looking for projects that stand out. This way, investing becomes more enjoyable. Previously, users would invest in cryptocurrencies solely to make profits, however, nowadays many users are looking to fulfil their interests, as well as profit.

If you are looking for a unique project to invest in, take a look at launchpads such as BoostX and UniX to find a range of diverse projects. However, it is important to conduct further research before investing, especially given the current situation of the market.

