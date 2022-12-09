Last Chance To Buy This Green $15m Crypto On Presale- Start Green Investing

The global carbon market is growing as more companies recognize the potential behind carbon offsetting and overall carbon credit trading. This is a market worth investigating, especially for companies looking to sustain growth.

IMPT.io the environmentally conscious crypto that had a very successful presale. The coin will now be using an initial exchange offering for their coin that could garner investors 10x gains, will be the main focus of this article. First however, let's find out what Carbon Credit is and how you can start and benefit from green investing.

What are Carbon Credits?

Carbon credits, also known as carbon offsets, are tradable certificates or permits that represent the right to emit a specific amount of carbon dioxide or the equivalent amount of other greenhouse gases.

How does Carbon Credit Help To Offset Your Carbon Footprint

Carbon credits indirectly help individuals and organisations to reduce their carbon footprint when they cannot directly reduce emissions themselves. Reducing greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere is the ultimate purpose of carbon credits. As stated, the right to emit greenhouse gases equal to one ton of carbon dioxide is represented by a carbon credit. In terms of carbon dioxide emissions, that is equivalent to driving 2,400 miles, according to the Environmental Defense Fund.

When companies are given a certain number of credits, which they can exchange to help balance overall global emissions. The goal is to gradually decrease the number of credits to encourage businesses to develop new strategies for lowering greenhouse gas emissions.

How IMPT.io Helps you Utilise Carbon Credits

IMPT.io blockchain platform allows you to buy, sell or retire carbon credits while avoiding double counting and fraud. It does this by joining forces with prominent retailers to help users offset their carbon footprint while shopping.

The brands allocate a percentage of their sales margin to impact projects, which accumulate in customer accounts in the form of IMPT tokens. You can convert these tokens into carbon credits once they accumulate to a significant amount.

The usage of the blockchain, meanwhile, guarantees a stable and open ecosystem that effectively handles environmental issues.

You can track your IMPT.io score depending on your platform activities by accumulating IMPT.io points. When you shop, you receive an NFT carbon credit and earn IMPT points. Retiring your carbon credits will get you more points.

Businesses earn IMPT.io points by linking their stores with the platform and reducing their carbon footprint.

Why you should choose IMPT.io for offsetting your carbon footprints

IMPT.io enables you to contribute to a sustainable future. For instance, you can lessen your carbon footprint while shopping as usual and by purchasing carbon credits.

It also introduces a unique social platform that tracks your contribution to climate action. You earn IMPT.io points based on your activity on the platform in a number of ways including making purchases, receiving an NFT carbon credit, referring new users, and retiring your carbon credits.

Also, the platform enables you to generate yield. You could, for instance, burn your carbon credits to produce a collectible NFT that you could then sell on the open market.

This is how you can purchase a carbon credit from IMPT.io:

* Sign up on IMPT.io

* Buy IMPT tokens with your crypto or card

* Then convert your IMPT tokens to carbon credits, which are tokenized as NFTs.

* List and trade your carbon credits on the IMPT.io marketplace.

While the IMPT.io project is set to revolutionise the carbon credit industry, it may interest you to learn of other promising green projects like Tamadoge that are also set to join the rally.

Guide to Green Investing

If investing in companies that align with your eco-conscious values sounds like something you’d like to get involved with, IMPT is the perfect crypto for you.

Green investing is the act of investing your hard-earned money in platforms that are committed to environmentally-friendly and sustainable business practices. Depending on who you ask, what constitutes a “green investment” can vary.

The Idea behind green investing is simple — investments, whether large or small should have a good effect on the environment. As a result, green investments such as Tamadoge and IMPT are popular choices among people who want to align their financial life with their eco-friendly values.

Is Green Investment Profitable?

While profit is not the only goal of green investing, there is evidence that environmentally-friendly investments such as IMPT can match or beat the profits of more traditional assets.

How to get started with green investing

Now that you know what green investing entails, let's discuss how to start investing like a pro without compromising on your values. Here are five measures to get started with green investment.

1. Open a retirement or an investment account

The first step in getting started with green investing is to create an investment account.

What's important here is that you have a brokerage account available to help you start investing, regardless of the type of account you open.

2. Research green investment options

It's essential to consider doing research on which of the more than 1,500 coins listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) align with your environmental values.

3. Purchase eco-friendly stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds

You can probably place a buy order for the stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds of your choice online during open market hours, though each brokerage may handle trades slightly differently.

4. Monitor your investments regularly

Your investing journey isn’t over once you place your first trades. Instead, it would help if you stay up-to-date on market trends and the value of your portfolio regularly.

5. Make frequent investments to help grow your portfolio

This means that you should plan to buy and hold your assets for at least a few years at a time to increase your chances of turning a profit.

Along those same lines, you should also make a plan to add funds to your brokerage account frequently.

Conclusion

By green investing in cryptos like IMPT.io, you can increase your savings while assisting businesses that positively influence the environment. IMPT is about to launch on Uniswap which could lead to 10x gains for investors so now is the time to get involved.