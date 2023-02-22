Kratom Samples – Free Sample Packs (Best)

Even among the highest-rated Kratom suppliers, there is a notable quality gap – something that both new and seasoned kratom users can attest to. Luckily, there is a way for consumers to bridge this quality gap. And that’s by requesting free Kratom samples.

For most consumers, that experience and the ability to try the product risk-free allows them to feel confident with their purchase. It also preps them with a taste of what’s to come. Besides, it’s nice to know what to expect, before spending your hard-earned money on unfamiliar Kratom products.

In this review, we examine the top 3 online Kratom shops that offer free samples to their customers (not only that but these vendors are also among the best kratom vendors list).

Top 3 Verified Kratom Shops That Offer Free Kratom Samples:

1. Nova Kratom – 150g samples ( 3 strains of 50g each for free – link here ) – they also have a secret coupon code BF50 that still works and gives 50% off on any order, so you can get 1kg for $44 shipped next day!

Based in Oregon, Nova Kratom is an underdog, small-batch vendor in the Kratom marketspace. However, this vendor has already established itself as the go-to place to get high-quality Kratom.

For starters, this vendor’s Kratom is sourced ethically from Indonesia under fair trade policies. And being a small batch vendor, they work in small batches, which allows them to check and test every batch for purity and potency before sending it out to customers.

What’s more, Nova stocks a wide variety of kratom strains unlike any other small batch vendor online. From the most popular to the rarest classic strain. Their packaging is also attractive, with labels and the retailer's name and logo prominently displayed. Those new to Kratom or interested in trying out different varieties from this vendor can get 3 free samples of premium quality, and lab tested: Red Borneo, White Bali, and Green Maeng Da powder (50 grams each). Awesome right?

Pricing is another key giveaway about this vendor. But why is that? Well, unlike most vendors this vendor gives you value for money. For just $19, you get 250 grams of powder or capsules. To top it up, They have a special 20% discount that you can enjoy using their coupon code: NOVAKRATOM20. This means that you can fill your cart with your favorite strains without having to spend a fortune.

Also, all orders above $39.99 are shipped the same day and delivered the next day. So you don’t have to go on dry spell waiting for your favorite Ketum strain to arrive. As proof of commitment to delivering 100% customer satisfaction, the vendor has a friendly 30-day return policy that applies to unused and used items, giving customers complete peace of mind.

2. Happy Hippo Herbals (6 grams of samples)

The well-known kratom retailer emerged on the market back in 2013. They've had a solid reputation since they opened their doors. This is typically because they sell only the finest Kratom available.

In addition to the high standard of their product, Happy Hippo also provides two free samples totaling 6 grams of Kratom from both Red Bali and White Borneo.

Additionally, there is no minimum order requirement for free shipping. If you're curious about KratomKratom but have never tried it before, starting with a small dose is your best bet. The order will be sent out the same day.

3. Kraoma Kratom (20 grams samples)

Although Kraoma has only been around for a short period, they have made a significant impact on the Kratom community and are quickly becoming one of the leaders in the field.

This vendor has a wide variety of free Kratom samples from reliable sources and provides extensive guidance before making a final purchase decision. Kraoma is different from its competitors because it allows customers to try out its wares before making a purchase.

As a new customer, you will receive 2 ten-gram samples (of Green Bali and White Borneo Kratom powder, respectively) with your order, and the quality of these samples is guaranteed. The only catch to their free trial offer is that you have to pay $4.99 to cover shipping costs.

What's the Big Deal About Cost-Free Delivery?

Getting free samples delivered to your home is convenient but costly if you pay for postage. There's no point in testing samples if you have to pay for one, so making sure that free kratom samples are truly free is essential.

Plus, if you're buying Ketum in large quantities, having it shipped to you for free is a huge plus. Shipping costs can add up, especially if you're ordering in bulk.

Can I Get A Free Sample From A Nearby Vendor?

Finding a kratom shop near you and asking for free samples is a good idea. The odds of finding Kratom in a local headshop, convenience store, or gas station are low.

In our experience, local vendors need to place a higher value on kratom items to give away free samples. While some vape shops may offer free samples of their most popular strains, your best bet for trying out new or rare kratom varieties is to order online.

How Do I Stay Out Of Kratom Free Trial Traps?

Always remember that buying Kratom from a reputable and trusted vendor is the best way to ensure you get high-quality Kratom. In most cases, you'll need to keep your eyes peeled for the best possible source who won't try to rip you off.

Finding a vendor who follows certain procedures is essential to get high-quality Kratom at a fair price.

Here are some of the most fundamental guidelines that will help you identify potential problems:

Don't Buy Free Kratom Samples Online

If the seller says the samples are free, you won't have to shell out any cash. Everything about the free samples must be free.

Some sellers use the promise of freebies to convince customers to sign up for a membership. In reality, you'll have to fork over cash in exchange for "free" samples. Don't be a sucker and give in to these tricks.

Avoid Old Kratom Products

Sellers also engage in the unethical practice of providing free samples of old or expired kratom goods. There is a time limit on how long Ketum can be stored; thus, sellers need to move the product quickly. They may distribute unsafe and potentially harmful free samples to avoid doing so.

Stay Away From Kratom Products With Additives

Some questionable kratom vendors might forego the lab testing step. Kratom products are examined in laboratories for possible contamination. If sellers don't go through this procedure, the KratomKratom they're giving out as samples could be infected with harmful pathogens.

Why Should You Try Free Kratom Samples?

Learn About New Strains and Vein Types

One of the best ways to learn about Kratom as a beginner is to test free samples of various strains. You can choose less-familiar vein types or test out completely different strains.

Sample packs are also a good option if you've been buying the same Kratom strain often and want to branch out and try something new.

From time to time, new types may become available as stores stock up on new supplies. Getting free samples is a great option if you're interested in trying out a product before placing a larger order.

Learn the Quality of the Suppliers' Services

Quick shipping is necessary when ordering KratomKratom online. Cooperating with a provider that listens and responds to consumers' input is beneficial.

Ordering a free kratom sample from a vendor is a great way to gauge the quality of their services and determine whether you will be pleased with them over the long run.

Make Sure You're Getting What You Need

If you are unfamiliar with Kratom, selecting the best strain might be challenging due to the wide variety available. You can learn more about which strain and vein of KratomKratom work best for you by trying some before you buy it.

Evaluate the Offer to See if It's Acceptable

Since Kratom is a natural product, the quality can differ depending on where you buy it. Since the quality of Kratom offered online is not regulated, a wide variety of sellers provide the product. This is particularly true of kratom vendors who offer discounts.

These sellers have less incentive to sell high-quality KratomKratom and greater incentive to sell outdated or weakened leaves. You can find out more about the product's quality and the vendor's reasonableness of price.

What should I do Before Ordering Kratom Samples?

Even when you get samples, you still need to exercise caution. Vendors who aren't up to snuff may try to dupe unsuspecting customers or provide Kratom that's been exposed to moisture or run out of shelf life. It would help if you were careful where you get kratom samples from and to whom you give your information.

Final Thoughts

Most new users need help checking out different kratom vendors. But you can put an end to this tedious and costly research by requesting free kratom samples.

Thanks to the many available incentives and freebies, customers have the best chance of liking a product before buying it. Suppliers who care about their client's well-being and happiness will offer discounts and other incentives to retain their customers.

It is important, however, to avoid falling for a vendor merely because they offer such enticing bonuses. Check that the web shop you're buying from sells authentic Kratom. Feel free to email or call them if you need help finding the answer to your question on their site.

Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.