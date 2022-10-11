Kerassentials Scam Exposed! Do NOT Buy Until Reading This First!

Fungal infections are basically infections or diseases caused by a fungus. These fungal infections can infect your skin, nails, tissues, bones, organs, and any body part. These could range from mild to severe. There are majorly 4 types of fungal infections, and the most common fungal diseases are athlete's foot, jock itch, and ringworm.

If you or anyone you know are looking for medications or products to treat fungal infections, then this article is for you.

The fungal nail infections and skin infections can affect your body part mildly or severely. Some would experience their skin and nails becoming dry and brittle, and some would lose the moisture and hydration from their skin and nails, etc.

To tackle this issue of fungal infections, there are products available on the market that help prevent skin and nail fungal infections. But it becomes difficult to choose one of the best products from a group of so many.

Therefore, in this article, we will be talking about one such product available on the market that helps prevent fungal infections - Kerassentials Oil . We will discuss its characteristics, benefits, cost, ingredients, and money-back guarantee. We will also discuss the Kerassentials reviews by customers and then finally provide our opinion on if the product is worth giving a shot at or not.

Firstly, let us have an overview of the product from the table provided below.

About The Kerassentials Oil - What Really Is It?

Kerassentials is a 100% natural essential oil that helps maintain your nail and skin health. It helps treat fungal infections in your nails and skin that cause difficulty in doing various day-to-day functions. It comes in the category of essential oils that are easy to apply to the infected area.

It is a doctor-formulated blend of natural ingredients with antifungal properties, antiseptic properties, and antibacterial properties. These ingredients help prevent infections effectively. It is an essential oil that works wonders for your nail and skin conditions that help stop fungal growth.

This natural formula has been manufactured with the help of ingredients like Almond Oil, Aloe Vera, DL-alpha-Tocopherol, Isopropyl Palmitate, Lavender Oil, Lemongrass Oil, Organic Flaxseed Oil, Tea Tree Oil, and Undecylenic Acid (Beneficial fatty acid) that provide you various health benefits. The other ingredients used in Kerassentials are Mineral, Sweet Almond, Canola, Walnut, Menthol, Camphor, Clove Bud, Jojoba, Chia Seeds, and Manuka.

It plays a role in tackling the root cause of toenail fungus or foot fungus, and skin fungus. Kerassentials formula helps prevent toenail infection without the help of chemicals or stimulants.

We will now discuss the scientific evidence behind Kerassentials Oil and its working procedure.

Scientific Evidence Behind Kerassentials Oil

The Kerassentials ingredients are absolutely stimulant-free or chemical-free that provide you with healthy nails and glowing skin by treating fungal infections naturally.

These ingredients include Almond Oil, Aloe Vera, DL-alpha-Tocopherol, Isopropyl Palmitate, Lavender Oil, Lemongrass Oil, Organic Flaxseed Oil, Tea Tree Oil, and Undecylenic Acid. Every drop of Kerassentials Oil is filled with goodness and is very helpful in maintaining the health of your skin and nails.

Tea Tree Oil has antibacterial properties that help prevent toenail fungus.

Almond Oil, or Sweet Almond Oil, is rich in Vitamin E that reduces the risks of nail fungal infection.

Organic Flaxseed Oil improves the functioning of your immune system and boosts immunity to maintain your skin health.

Aloe Vera helps you achieve hydrated skin along with its antifungal properties.

Lavender Oil helps protect nail keratin and has antioxidant properties.

Undecylenic Acid helps protect your skin from fungal infections like athletes' feet.

Several other ingredients, like a blend of hydrogen peroxide with baking soda, Walnut Oil, Chia Seeds, Jojoba Oil, Mineral Oil, Manuka Oil, etc., also help you treat nail fungus and skin fungal infections. These ingredients strengthen your immune system that keeps your skin and nails healthy.

Working Of The Kerassentials Oil

The Kerassentials Oil helps treat fungal infections by cutting off the air barriers to your nails and skin. These essential oils maintain the health of your skin and nails due to the presence of completely plant-based ingredients.

It removes the fungal infection's source of life from your skin and nails. The Kerassentials Oil targets the root cause of this fungal growth on your nails and skin, thus eliminating these completely so that they do not reappear soon.

It works in such a way that after applying this oil to the fungal spores, it quickly starts penetrating and treating the surrounding skin.

This doctor-formulated blend of natural oils helps improve blood circulation near the damaged tissues of your nails and skin. The Kerassentials formula acts as a treatment for dry skin, brittle nails, and toenail fungus.

The Kerassentials Oil acts so effectively and efficiently because of its anti-inflammatory properties and anti-fungal properties. Applying Kerassentials Oil daily on your skin and nails would enhance their overall health and look.





What Are The Ingredients Used In Kerassentials That Benefit Nail and Skin Health?

Kerassentials is one of the very few products that aim to tackle issues associated with both nail and skin health. However, it's not an easy task. To truly live up to the claims, the product makes use of potent ingredients, some of which have been discussed in detail below:

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera has been used as medicine since ancient times. Its most well-known use today is as a natural moisturizer for skin and hair. But aloe also contains many other beneficial compounds that may help with healing or preventing certain conditions.

Aloe vera helps prevent fungal infections by strengthening the immune system. This makes it useful for treating nail fungus. The gel inside aloe vera leaves contains antibacterial properties that kill bacteria on the nail's surface.

It also contains salicylic acid, which stimulates cell growth and promotes wound healing. It also contains vitamin C, which strengthens collagen production. Collagen is what keeps our nails strong.

It is great for soothing dry hands and feet. Its high moisture levels make it perfect for keeping your hands and feet soft and smooth.

Aloe vera also has anti-inflammatory properties that protect against sun damage. It also protects against UV rays from the sun.

Camphor

Camphor is an essential oil found in plants like mint, basil, rosemary, cinnamon, and eucalyptus. Camphor can be found in some shampoos and conditioners. It is known to have antiseptic properties.

Camphor is often added to products because it is effective at killing bacteria. However, camphor is not recommended for people who are allergic to this ingredient. If you are sensitive to camphor, look for alternative products that do not contain it.

Nails are made up of keratin, which is similar to human hair and fingernails. Keratin is composed of amino acids and proteins. When these proteins break down, they become brittle and weak.

This causes the nails to crack and split. Over time, this can lead to painful ingrown toenails.

When we apply a topical containing camphor, such as Kerassentials, to our hands and feet, it penetrates into the pores of the skin. Once there, it kills off any bacteria that might cause infection.

This prevents the formation of germs that could cause bacterial infections. Camphor also works as an astringent. Astringents tighten the skin and reduce swelling. They are commonly used to treat acne and eczema.

Tea Tree Oil

Tea tree oil is another popular remedy for nail fungus. Like lavender oil, tea tree oil is very effective when applied directly to the affected area.

The antifungal properties of tea tree oil are similar to those of lavender oil. Both oils contain terpenes, which are chemicals found in plants that give them their smell. Terpenes work by stopping fungi from growing.

Like lavender oil, tea tree oil also contains salicylic acids, stimulating cell growth and promoting wound healing. Salicylic acid is one of the active ingredients in aspirin. Aspirin works by blocking enzymes that cause inflammation.

Tea tree oil also contains eucalyptol, a chemical compound that kills bacteria. Eucalyptol is also found in clove oil. Cloves are often added to toothpaste because they fight bad breath.

Eucalyptol is a powerful disinfectant that fights germs like viruses and bacteria. It also prevents the spread of infection.

Tea tree oil also contains camphor, a chemical compound found in pineapples. Camphor is known for its ability to relieve pain and reduce swelling.

Lavender Oil

Lavender oil is an excellent choice for treating nail fungus. Lavender oil is made up of several different types of chemicals, including linalool, linalyl acetate, and linalyl formate. These chemicals have antimicrobial properties that keep fungus away.

Lavender oil also contains thymol which is a chemical that reduces itching. Thymol is a type of phenol called a monoterpene phenol. Monoterpenes are organic compounds that are part of essential oils. Essential oils are volatile oils that are produced by flowers, fruits, seeds, roots, bark, stems, and leaves. They are released into the air through exhalation.

Lemongrass Oil

Lemongrasses are fragrant grasses that grow all over Asia. Lemongrass has been used in traditional medicine for many years. In fact, lemongrass was once considered sacred in China.

It is believed that lemongrass helps prevent colds and flu. This is because it contains citronellol and geraniol. Citronellol and geranylgeraniol are both natural anti-inflammatory agents.

Citronellol and geraniol are also antibacterial agents. These two chemicals make lemongrass oil an ideal treatment for nail fungus.

Undecylenic Acid

Undecylenic acid is a fatty acid that can be found in coconut oil. Coconut oil is rich in saturated fats and medium chain triglycerides (MCT). Medium chain triglycerides are fats that are easier to digest than long-chain triglycerides. MCTs are important for energy metabolism and brain function.

Undecylenic acid is a precursor to vitamin C. Vitamin C is a water-soluble antioxidant that helps prevent free radicals from damaging your body’s cells. Free radicals are unstable molecules that can damage DNA and other cellular components.

Vitamin C is also necessary for collagen production. Collagen is a protein that makes up connective tissue. Connective tissue is what holds our organs together.

Collagen is also responsible for keeping nails strong and flexible.

Jojoba Oil

Jojoba oil is a liquid wax derived from the seed pods of the jojoba plant. Jojoba oil has been used as a moisturizer since ancient times.

It was originally used by Native Americans to treat skin conditions such as eczema and psoriasis. Today it is still used to soothe dry or cracked skin.

Jojoba oil also contains omega-3 fatty acids. Omega-3 fatty acids help improve blood circulation and boost immune system health.

Omega-3 fatty acids are also vital for healthy hair and nails.

Manuka Oil

Manuka oil is extracted from the manuka bush. The manuka bush grows naturally in New Zealand. Manuka oil is a natural antibacterial agent that fights off harmful microorganisms.

Manuka oil is also high in antioxidants. Antioxidants help protect against free radical damage. Free radicals are unstable oxygen molecules that can damage cells.

Antioxidants also help prevent cancer. Cancerous tumors contain more free radicals than normal tissues.

The manuka bush produces a special type of honey that effectively fights infections. This honey is called “manuka honey.”

Nails are covered with keratin which is a hard substance similar to fingernails and toenails. Keratin is composed of amino acids and proteins. It provides strength and flexibility to the nails.

Nail growth depends on the amount of keratin present. When there is less keratin, nails grow slowly.

When there is too much keratin, nails become brittle and break easily.

Chia Seeds

Chia seeds are tiny black seeds that have a mild nutty flavor. Chia seeds are high in fiber and nutrients.

They are also an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants.

Chia seeds are also known as “nature’s superfood.” They are packed full of minerals and vitamins. These seeds contain calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, iron, zinc, copper, selenium, and iodine.

These nutrients promote nail health and strengthen nails.

Mineral Oil

Mineral oil is a petroleum-based product that is often applied topically to nails. Mineral oil is commonly used to treat fungal infections like athlete’s foot and ringworm.

However, mineral oil does not kill fungi. Instead, it simply keeps them under control.

Canola

Canola oil is made from rapeseed. Rapeseeds are grown primarily in Canada and China. Canola oil is rich in essential fatty acids.

Essential fatty acids include linoleic acid (an omega-6 fatty acid) and alpha-linolenic acid (an omega-3 fatty acid). Both types of fatty acids are important for maintaining good skin health and nail health.

Linoleic acid promotes cell turnover and prevents inflammation. Alpha-linolenic acid improves the condition of the skin’s surface layers.

Both linoleic and alpha-linolenic acids are also anti-inflammatory agents. Inflammation causes redness, swelling, itching, and pain.

Canola oil is also rich in antioxidants which help prevent nail issues.

Walnut

Walnuts are one of the most nutritious nuts available. Walnuts are loaded with vitamin E, protein, and other nutrients.

Vitamin E is an antioxidant that helps protect against oxidative stress. Oxidative stress occurs when the body becomes exposed to toxins or radiation.

This stress damages cells and DNA. Vitamin E helps repair damaged cells and DNA.

Protein is another nutrient found in walnuts. Protein builds strong nails and protects against infection.

Walnuts are also high in omega-3 fatty acids, which promote nail health.

A study published in the Journal of Nutrition showed that eating walnuts daily improved nail health.



