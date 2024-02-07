Is Cafe Casino Legit & Safe? The best Legal Alternatives

Cafe Casino and other offshore sites accept US players but they are not safe. The United States has some of the most complex gambling regulations in the world and online casinos are illegal in most states. Thanks to sweepstakes, gamers have plenty of legit Cafe Casino alternatives.

Sweepstakes casinos offer loads of free games and you get to grab cash prizes. The operation of these social gaming sites does not contravene the law and so you can play safely. You can joining the best sweepstakes casino, Stake.us, and use the exclusive TOPVIPBONUS promo code to claim a $25 no deposit bonus, 250,000 Gold Coins, and 5% Rakeback.

Top Sweepstakes and Social Casinos

The social gaming community continues to grow, making it a bit difficult for gamers to pick a perfect site. Nonetheless, with some diligent digging, our team found these top platforms for you.

Stake.us – Leading Casino with Huge Signup offer of 250k GC + $25 in SC High5 Casino – Widest Selection of Live Dealer Games McLuck – Best Sweeps Casino for Jackpot Slots

Compare online sweepstakes casinos for Cash & Offers

It is interesting that many sweeps casino sites offer a considerably larger number of games than Cafe Casino. We've put our three favorite platforms together to analyze the bonuses and games on offer.

Best Sweepstakes & Social Casinos

Is Cafe Casino legit? Not in the USA. However, as we mentioned earlier, you can join sweepstakes casinos for a worry-free engaging experience with free coins and potential cash prizes. We now take a closer look at each of the platforms starting with Stake.us, our ultimate pick.

1. The Best Sweepstakes Casino: Stake.us – 250k GC + 25 SC welcome bonus

We favored Stake.us because of its all-round awesomeness. This social casino has more than 400 games, covering slots, live dealer games, and exclusive games such as Plinko. Working with Pragmatic Play and other top studios, Stake.us offers the best entertainment. Live customer support serves customers 24/7 and the casino has strong social media presence with frequent giveaways.

Available in 48 US states, the social gaming website is a great way to avoid Cafe Casino legal issues. Players can join Stake.us in a few easy steps on any desktop or mobile device without the need to download software. The icing on the cake is that all new customers get 250k Gold Coins and $25 in Sweeps Coins. You can claim more free coins with the Daily Login Bonus and with the VIP scheme.

Pros

250,000 GC welcome offer

Legal in most US states

Simply registration process

Over 400 casino-style games

Cons

No native app

Rating: 4.9 / 5.0

2. High5 Casino – Widest Range of Live Dealer Games

Although the signup process requires more details, new players at High5 Casino can claim 250 GC + 5 Sweeps Coins. You also get a special currency, Diamonds as part of the deal. But what makes High5 Casino one of the most outstanding Cafe Casino alternatives is its impressive 800+ games. More than 200 of these titles are in-house creations.

High5 Casino works with Evolution to create a powerful live gaming environment that includes traditional table games and creative games shows like Funky Times.

Pros

800+ casino games

Unique diamonds currency

200 in-house games

Generous sign up bonus

Cons

Prolonged registration process

Rating: 4.8 / 5.0

3. McLuck – Best Sweeps Casino for Jackpot Slots

At McLuck, you can enjoy Unlimited Play games such as Fruits & Jokers 100 from Playson which do not require GC. The Vegas inspired lobby here contains more than 350 titles neatly categorized to make navigation easier for players.

The casino is well endowed with in-game features, including Megaways and Cascading. You can also get massive jackpots on plenty of games McJackpot. Although not as generous as Stake.us, McLuck offers you 7,500 free Gold coins upon registration.

Pros

Over 400 games

7,500 free GC signup bonus

Unlimited Play games

Simple navigation

Cons

Not so many bonuses

Rating: 4.6 / 5.0

Win Money Playing at Sweepstakes Casinos

Sweepstakes are completely different from real money gambling. Social gaming is designed primarily to entertain gamers, giving them an opportunity to enjoy casino games without making a financial commitment. However, gamers can also collect special on-site currency known as Sweeps Coins which they can exchange for cash prizes and gift cards.

How Does The Currency System Work?

Each social casino site has its own currency system. But generally, Sweeps Coins (SC) and Gold Coins (GC) are the two types of currencies available. SC are redeemable and players can either win them or gather them by participating in various promotions. The value of the coins depends on the operator's terms. At Stake.us, customers can redeem $1 for 1 SC or Stake Cash.

How Does The Coin System Work?

Another currency that you can use at sweepstakes casinos is Gold Coins. These are available through frequent promotional giveaways or you can purchase them using your credit card or other payment methods. You will also receive free SC when you purchase a Gold Coin package. Players can never redeem GC for cash or merchandise. You may only use GC to play games.

How To Play Without Buying Coins?

As we mentioned before, social gaming is more about the fun. And it is possible to play without ever making a purchase. Stake.us and McLuck offer free coins through daily login bonuses. You can also receive free GC in the High5 Casino loyalty program.

How To Get Free Sweeps Coins?

There are several ways to gather free SC. You can get them as part of the daily login bonus. Stake.us also allows you to mail in and directly request a free SC package. You can also participate for free on social media platforms to get free Sweeps Coins.

How to choose new sweeps casinos

The perfect social casino for you depends to a large extent on what you consider to be your cup of tea. Nevertheless, there are some important aspects that you must take into account so that you make a smart decision.

What you can play

Café Casino offers around 300 games, so if you can find a sweepstakes casino offering more than this, it’s a good deal. But, you must also consider the game variety too. A great social casino offers slots, table games, live dealers, and some exclusive titles for extra thrills. Quality is also important. So, before picking a site, check out the software providers and look for big names such as Pragmatic Play and Netent.

Offers and free sweeps

Since you will be playing games of chance, wins won’t be guaranteed. It is, therefore, a good idea to look for sites that offer special giveaways to help you boost your social gaming experience. So also consider promotions.

Cash prizes

Social casinos do not offer real money winnings but you can exchange your Sweeps Coins for prizes. So, get information on the types of prizes you can collect from a sweepstakes site. The best casino is one that offers both cash and merchandize as a prize.

is an app available

Playing from your mobile device is obviously more convenient for you than playing from a computer. You need an app that is optimized runs smoothly on Android and iOS devices. However, you can get an in-browser mobile site like Stake.us which is just as great as mobile apps.

What to look out for on sweepstakes casino sites?

Is Cafe Casino safe? That is the type of question you need to ask before you accept the T&Cs and click the sign up button. Each website has a persuasive landing page but you have to stay objective and assess these basic factors to determine if the social casino is worth your time and cash.

Security

Your privacy should always be a top priority. There are legions of hackers waiting to take advantage of vulnerable gamers. Ensure that a website has an SSL certificate and take some time to read the privacy policy.

Usability

A sweeps website needs to be straightforward so that customers can get started in a flash and enjoy a gaming environment with minimal glitches. Speed is especially important if you are going to live casino.

Bonus offers

Although you can play for free at sweeps casinos, promotions can help gamers build extra credit and play longer. Stake.us offers 250,000 GC and 25 SC to new players. High5 Casino also offers Diamonds as part of its promotions. Diamonds is a special currency that unlocks game features to enhance your gameplay.

Customer Support

When it comes to general social casino experience, customer service is the backbone that holds everything together. The best sites support email and live chat as communication channels. Also look for customer reviews to find out if a particular operator has friendly staff.

Payment Methods

To purchase GC packages, you need to transfer funds to the operator. Most casinos accept credit cards but you must also consider payment options that suit your needs. Ideally, the site should also offer eWallets and cryptos with little or no extra fees.

Game selection

The number of games alone should not overly impress you. A professional sweepstakes operator partners established software providers like Microgaming. Variety is also essential. If you get tired of slots, you can always try blackjack or play unique games like Plinko.

Conclusion

Is Cafe Casino scam? It is not a safe option for US players. We recommend that you play at sweepstakes casinos which offer free to play games and cash prizes. Social gaming is not prohibited by American laws and you can play without reservations.

You can play at Stake.us which offers 250,000 free Gold Coins + $25 no deposit to new customers. High5 Casino is another attractive site with more than 800 games, 200 of which are in-house projects. Ultimately, sweeps casinos are awesome as they allow you to play for free and yet offer cash prizes through redeemable Sweeps Coins.

FAQ

Are Sweepstakes casinos legal?

In the USA, most states do not allow real money online gambling. Sweepstakes are not prohibited by law since they offer free to play games with virtual currency and participants are not expressly required to make a purchase.

Can I win real world money at sweeps casino sites?

Social gaming sites do not offer real money winnings. However, when you play with a special currency known as Sweeps Coins, you can then redeem a cash prize or specific merchandise. You must collect sufficient SC in order to exchange get cash through your credit card or gift card.

Are Sweepstakes casino sites better than Cafe Casino?

The truth is Cafe Casino is not legit for American players since it is not regulated within state and federal laws. A safer solution is to play at sweepstakes sites which are not prohibited by law in more than 45 states. Sweeps sites are worth it since they still offer the thrill of Vegas style games.

