Indian-American Designer Megha Rao Spices Up Street Style With Her Fashion Label 'holiCHIC

Megha Rao is a well-known Indian-American fashion designer who has an eye for good, trendy and comfortable style. Rao is an entrepreneur and founder of holiCHIC, a popular e-commerce fashion brand. The brand is known for providing the best South Asian fusion fashion outfits. Megha's Indian roots and current Western lifestyle have played a major role in the way she designs the clothes for her brand.

During the summers in Mumbai, Megha Rao discovered her love for South Asian fashion. In Mumbai, the fashion designer would often go out and search for good fabrics with her grandmother. As time passed, Rao started curating looks for herself by putting pieces together from her western clothes and trinkets given by her grandmother. That's also how her fashion label, holiChic, was born.

Entrepreneur Megha Rao says that her fashion brand holiChic highlights the connection between Eastern and Western wardrobes. The clothes tastefully represent the modern Southen Asian women. Rao shares about her brand and love for street style trendy fashion: "I couldn’t find what I wanted to wear in my closet. Growing up as an Indian-American, I craved a fusion style that could blend both my worlds and represent who I was. Because I couldn’t find what I wanted to wear I began creating my own looks pulling from my Indian and American wardrobes. This eventually turned into my label."

holiChic has a lot more than just clothes. If one checks their website, along with clothing, they will find more categories to explore and shop from. Rao's brand includes Graphic Designs, Accessories, Kids' clothing, clothing for men under holiMEMS, and more. Every new season brings new outfits and choices for men and women to shop for. The display message on her website reads, "echoing our love for South Asian Culture and advocating century-old artisanal craftsmanship".

Check out Megha Rao's holiChic website and more:

https://www.holichicbymegha.com/

https://www.instagram.com/holichicbymegha/