Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Outlook Spotlight

I Want To Make Larger-Than-Life Commercial Films, Says Makshika Films Co-Founder Gaurav Kaushal

Gaurav, who has been a part of the entertainment industry for more than a decade, has taken an important step in his career by launching his own production house, Makshika Films. Despite being a new company, his company is actively developing multiple films and shows which will go on the floors soon.

I Want To Make Larger-Than-Life Commercial Films, Says Makshika Films Co-Founder Gaurav Kaushal
Gaurav Kaushal, Co-Founder, Makshika Films

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 May 2022 3:15 pm

In today’s times, when Bollywood’s focus is on making realistic or slice-of-life films like ‘Badhaai Do’, ‘Gehraiyaan’ and ‘Jalsa’, the Southern Film Industries are raking in the moolah by making big-budget extravaganzas like ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, ‘RRR’ and ‘KGF 2’. In such times, one wonders whether the Hindi film industry doesn’t have storytellers who are capable of making commercial films that could offer viewers a memorable experience.

“There is no dearth of talent in the industry but many of them don’t get the right opportunities. In the last couple of years, the only Bollywood filmmaker who has consistently delivered on his promise of making entertaining films for the mass audience is Rohit Shetty. My vision as a producer is very clear. Under Makshika Films, I want to make larger-than-life commercial films”, says Gaurav Kaushal, the young founder of the company.

Gaurav, who has been a part of the entertainment industry for more than a decade, has taken an important step in his career by launching his own production house, Makshika Films. Despite being a new company, his company is actively developing multiple films and shows which will go on the floors soon.

Related stories

Film And OTT Rights Of Arushi Vats' 'My Better Half Forever' And 'When Broken Hearts Meet' Can Be Sold Soon

“I believe all kinds of films should be made. However, as we can see, there is a dearth of good commercial films being made in the Hindi film industry today. One hardly comes across the kind of films which families would want to visit the theatre to watch. For the audience, the joy of watching a well-made commercial film remains unparalleled. There is a void in the industry and we want to fill that by making well-made, entertaining and meaningful commercial cinema”, he states.

One of the many projects Makshika Films is producing includes a feature-length film that happens to be a remake of a much successful French film. With the kind of vision Gaurav and his team have, sky is the limit for this company which believes in making wholesome content for a wide spectrum of audience.
 

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight Gaurav Kaushal Makshika Films Film Production Filmmaking Film Industry
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Law Blow: Harsh Laws Are Always Used To Suppress Dissent And Opposition

Law Blow: Harsh Laws Are Always Used To Suppress Dissent And Opposition

Mahesh Babu Thanks Fans For Standing By Him During His Toughest Times

Mahesh Babu Thanks Fans For Standing By Him During His Toughest Times