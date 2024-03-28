TikTok is the social media platform on everybody’s lips. The app has been a hit since its 2016 release and is predicted to reach nearly 2 billion users by the end of 2025.
Becoming a popular TikTok influencer can be both fun and lucrative. However, there’s one major issue to tackle before the cash starts flowing in – getting more TikTok followers.
Gaining a large TikTok following may seem impossible, but that isn’t the case. After all, there seems to be a new influencer stealing everyone’s attention every few weeks. But how exactly do they do it? Lucky for you, following these tips will boost your follower count in no time.
Tip 1 – Identify Your Target Audience
Every TikToker has their signature “thing.” It’s what draws their audience in. Some post dancing clips to trending songs, and some post cute videos of their pets. These accounts turn out to be so successful because they’ve identified their target audience’s preferences.
Continuously posting content your audience enjoys keeps current followers committed. This, in turn, increases the chances of your page showing up in the algorithm for other users who enjoy similar content. However, remember that you can’t cater to every single follower. Likewise, there will always be a handful who follow for no particular reason. It’s important to focus on the majority when directing your content to a target audience.
Make sure you have your TikTok profile set as a Business Account to access analytics. You can easily switch your preexisting account from personal to business mode. Best of all – it’s free of charge.
Tip 2 – Collaborate With Other TikTokers
Collaborating is a great way to get more TikTok followers. Even better, it’s effortless to do. The app features tools like stitches and duets that make collaboration a breeze. Making content with other users serves two purposes at once: offering a fun way to engage with others on the app and cross-promoting.
Collaborative videos show up on both users’ accounts, meaning they’ll be viewed by both audiences. That being said, it’s vital to make sure you’re collaborating with the right accounts. The TikTokers you make content with should have a target audience similar to yours. This will ensure you’re noticed by users who’ll enjoy the content you put out.
Another piece of advice when collaborating is to make sure both parties tag each other in the content. You’ll show that you’re supportive of others growing their platforms and get a shoutout for your own account.
Tip 3 – Post at the Right Times
Users are active on TikTok at almost all hours, but there are still optimal times to post videos. Publishing clips when your target audience is most active is one of the best ways to increase account engagement.
It may take several tries and a bit of strategizing to get your posting schedule down-pat. Search up data collections on TikTok’s high-activity times. Then, look at details such as territory data to see which time zones the majority of your follower base is in. Your posts will get optimal engagement with the right schedule, and more follower engagement leads to new followers.
Tip 4 – Use Hashtags
Hashtags are a key component of almost every social media platform. They make content easier to find, which benefits both viewers and creators. Don’t be shy when using hashtags – the more, the better. Using hashtags that are relevant to every aspect of your content guarantees your posts will be seen by larger audiences.
Don’t get carried away, though. The hashtags you use should pertain to the content you’re publishing. Users want to see content related to the hashtags they click on, so avoid categorizing your videos under differing topics. More often than not, videos posted under unrelated hashtags are seen as a nuisance and end up getting overlooked. There are countless existing hashtags, so there are plenty that will pertain directly to your content.
Tip 5 – Start a Series
Some of the top TikTokers got their start making content series. Whether it be heartfelt, horrifying, or humorous, pretty much all humans enjoy a storyline.
Try making a content series about a topic that interests you. If one of these clips gains traction, there’s a good chance of your profile getting noticed more. TikTok even allows creators to organize their clips into playlists, making it easier for viewers to access their favorite series and stay up to date with the latest installments.
Tip 6 – Use Closed Caption Text
Your content should be as accessible as possible. Including closed captions for your TikTok posts allows those with hearing loss to view your content. It’s a small detail that shows you strive for inclusivity and pay attention to the needs of others.
Setting up closed captions on TikTok is simple, too. You can even adjust settings to automatically provide your videos with captions, along with the ability to edit them if need be.
Using closed captions for your posts improves your engagement, as well. More users will be able to view and interact with your content, which helps your account gain traction.
Tip 7 – Use Trending Songs
TikTok is infamous for its use of music. From nostalgic songs gaining new attention to catchy remixes, this platform always has new sound clips trending.
Incorporate some of the most popular songs into your content. Creators often do so by making short dancing clips to a trending tune, but you can use song clips in pretty much any type of TikTok.
Music is considered the universal language, so there are bound to be songs trending at any given time. Using popular tunes in your videos will up the chances of them ending up in searches and even in users’ feeds. It’s a fun way to discover new music and get more TikTok followers.
Stay Active and Be Patient
Being patient and persistent are key aspects of getting more followers on TikTok. Users want to follow accounts that are active and keep them entertained.
Buying TikTok followers can help form your foundation on the app, but you have to make sure you’re putting in the work to increase engagement. Ensure you’re as active as possible and follow these tips, and the followers will start pouring in.
