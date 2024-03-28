The whole point of amassing a larger following is to draw more attention and engagement to your account. Users are more likely to follow an account when the content is relevant to their special interests.

Moreover, having an account based around a specific niche makes your profile stand out. There are billions of Instagram accounts, meaning lots of competition when it comes to gaining a larger following. Posting content with a central concept and using hashtags to promote it can help your account reach your target audience.

Tip 3 – Follow a Posting Schedule

You’ve probably noticed that posts gain less traction at certain times of day. For example, a post created at 1 a.m. on a weeknight most likely won’t draw in as much attention as usual. This is because social media platforms see fluctuations in activity based on the day and time.

Naturally, publishing posts at times of high activity ensures your posts get as much interaction as possible. Instagram offers an account insights page, where you can view analytics such as activity levels and post engagement.

Be sure to follow a posting schedule that accommodates different time zones. For example, if the majority of your followers are domestic and reside on the East Coast (and you don’t), schedule post publishing at times of high activity in Eastern Standard Time (EST).

Keep in mind that only business accounts on Instagram can access analytics and create automatic posting schedules. Luckily, anyone can access this feature, and switching a preexisting personal account to a business one is a simple process.

Tip 4 – Post High-Quality Content

Instagram is all about eye-catching content. Whether it’s a scenic view, a video of your playful cat, or a classic selfie, be sure each post is high-quality and visually pleasing. Of course, a few methods exist to improve your posts’ looks.

Adding a filter to your content can enhance the aesthetic. Use the same filter for each post to give your grid a more organized look.

Take advantage of the “golden hour.” Using the gorgeous light of a slowly setting sun adds a flattering warmth to photos.

Get rid of unwanted objects in an image using editing tools. These tools are the perfect option for when a photo bomb or a messy background ruins a nearly perfect picture.

Tip 5 – Pay Attention to the Latest Trends

Staying up to date with popular trends is one of the most common ways to gain Instagram followers. Trends become popular for a reason, after all. Users enjoy seeing that specific content.

However, joining in on mainstream trends doesn’t mean straying from your niche. Try putting your spin on a trending challenge or post. It’ll show other users a refreshing take on a trend and stand out from the countless exact replicas of the same content. Remember social media is a form of creative outlet; there are no rules when creating content you love.

That aside, participating in trending content keeps you on par with your competitors. A large number of today’s Influencers got their start by participating in social media trends.

Tip 6 – Engage With Your Followers

Interacting with your followers is a vital aspect of getting more Instagram followers. Behind every account is a human with a personality and emotions, so you should treat them as such. Staying in touch with your followers shows you’re accessible and appreciate their engagement.

Interacting with current followers increases the chance of gaining new ones since engagement makes your content more likely to pop up into other users’ algorithms.

Stay Active and Be Patient

Staying active on social media is, without a doubt, the most important step to gaining followers. More active accounts gain more attention and are more likely to show up in user algorithms.

Even the most popular accounts started with just a few followers. Don’t get discouraged if your following seems to grow slowly. The followers will start pouring in if you take the proper steps and remain patient.

You can purchase Instagram followers as base. Then, use the tips mentioned above to keep the momentum going. By following these guidelines and staying persistent, you’re guaranteed to get more followers on Instagram in no time.

Disclaimer:- Outlook India does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable. for any claims arising thereof, Outlook India doesn't encourage/ promote such practices by any means. In case of any dispute or clarification please feel free to write to the content owner at communication.trick@gmail.com