There are tons of Instagram promotion services online that promise great results, but in reality only harm your profile. If you try one of them, you might not only drain your budget, but also get a nasty bonus in the form of Instagram ban. Fortunately, there are legit services among all this garbage, whose working methods do not violate the Instagram guidelines and even help your blog grow. Let's take a look at five key criteria that allow you to identify a high-quality Instagram grow service. As examples, we will use real services trusted by hundreds of users.
Factor No. 1. Methodology and Follower Quality
A reliable Instagram promotion service never asks for your authentication data, doesn't fill your inbox with spam, and makes sure that it meets all the platform's requirements so that your profile doesn't get banned. Methodology may vary, but the essence is the same: you get the audience organically, not with the help of specialized software or inauthentic methods of promotion. This ensures that the quality of the followers you get is high, as they are all real people, not bots.
Velesty
Velesty is a proven Instagram promotion service that works based on authentic methods of engaging new followers. It analyzes your profile to determine your location, language and niche, and based on this information, selects followers among real users of the social platform. There are no bots or people from different locations - only regular users living in your area. The service doesn't do mailings, mass commenting or any other nonsense, and also won't ask for your Instagram authentication data. Therefore, you can rest assured that it's absolutely safe to use Velesty.
You to Subs
You to Subs brings together customers who need followers and freelancers who are ready to help them. This is not a follow-for-follow service, there's no mindless mass following. The service simply provides people who become your followers for a while.
You to Subs checks freelancers' profiles, making sure there are no fakes among them. Here are the key requirements for freelancer profiles:
Profiles no younger than 3 months;
Profile picture, personal photos;
At least 12 posts in the feed;
At least 40 followers;
no more than 600 followings.
The program determines your location and language and shows your profile only to those users who match. You can be sure that you won't get followers from other countries. Since all freelancers are real Instagram users, the methods this service uses don't harm your Instagram profile in any way.
I-Famous
I-Famous positions itself as a marketing agency, which already adds to its credibility. This is because there are people working here who know about promotion and understand the risks of violating Instagram rules.
I-Famous doesn't use a computer algorithm to engage random followers. Instead, the agency uses modern technology that analyzes customers'profiles, their followers and competitors. Next, it launches a search and engages followers that match your target audience as accurately as possible. The result is always the same - you get active followers at a reasonable price.
The service only brings real Instagram users, without bots or empty profiles. Thanks to this, not only does it increase the number of followers, but your profile also attracts more people who are ready to interact with your content. You have to agree, it's much better than buying fakes who hang dead weight and mess up your metrics.
Zamupa
Zamupa is a marketing agency that promotes your profile on Instagram using smart technology. The program analyzes your profile and then selects appropriate promotion methods, including targeting based on your competitors, audience, hashtags and location. This means that you'll get users who live in your area, speak your language, and are potentially interested in your blog.
Zamupa doesn't need access to your profile to work, and, as you can see, the agency doesn't use prohibited promotion techniques either. Its methodology is an improved version of classic promotion, which automates the process of Instagram profile growth, but at the same time doesn't harm it. You'll gradually be followed by real users, not fakes, so there's no risk of getting banned.
Factor No. 2. Follower Engagement
To make the fact that your profile is promoted using automated methods not noticeable to others, you need to boost your metrics consistently and comprehensively. Imagine this: someone inexperienced wants a thousand likes while having an almost empty feed, but doesn't want any new followers. This will not help their profile promotion in any way. It will do a lot of harm, and everyone around will realize that the profile owner uses inauthentic methods of promotion. How can you avoid this? Look for services that provide a real audience and make sure to stay within the platform's guidelines. Why is this option better? Let's look at some examples.
Velesty
All the followers that Velesty brings are real active users of the social platform. They view your posts, Stories, Reels, and like, comment on, and save your content. Their actions are organic as they just see your content in the feed and interact with it. But if you only want to boost one engagement metric, for example, comments, it's likely that people commenting on your content will come from third-party services. Instagram doesn't like this, so the constant use of this method may lead to a ban.
For this reason, Velesty offers a comprehensive approach, and recommends getting followers and content interactions all at the same time, so that your profile grows happens evenly. Their software takes into account the platform restrictions and calculates the allowable number of likes, comments and views. Please note: out of 100 people, only 10 will leave comments. Why does this happen? Doesn't it mean there's something shady going on?
No, this is the advantage of the services on our list. If a thousand people come to your profile by following a link on a promotion service, you don't expect to get a thousand comments, do you? It's the same here: a step-by-step progression will help make your Instagram growth safe and follower engagement useful.
Velesty offers a service of boosting the number of your followers, likes and comments separately. But it's designed for experienced Instagram users who understand the platform limitations and are sure that they won't harm their profile. Use this feature only as a one-off and insignificant boost for your metrics.
You to Subs
Followers acquired through You to Subs are also active: they view your posts, Stories and Reels, like and leave meaningful comments. Unlike bots, they log into the app independently of each other, so your engagement rate grows gradually over the course of a day.
This method ensures organic profile promotion. Increased reach and engagement helps to promote posts to the Explore page, where your target audience can see them. If, however, you rely on the services that bring bots, you can't count on such a result. Instagram will quickly figure out that your follower engagement is inauthentic and instead of getting to the top, you'll get banned.
I-Famous
I-Famous brings real users who also interact with your content: they view your posts, engage with them, and leave comments. It's impossible to predict their actions with 100% accuracy, so the service only mentioned expected level of engagement. For example, engaging a hundred followers will bring about 30 likes and 5 comments. The number of interactions might not too impressive, but you can be sure that it's real users that like your content, not bots. This increases the chance of getting to the Explore page and also improves your profile's reputation.
Zamupa
Followers engaged using Zamupa view your content, like and comment on it, and share/save your posts. Unlike bots, they start interacting with posts only after they follow your profile, which keeps it from being banned.
Once you specify the number of followers you want, the program will automatically calculate how much growth you can expect. To avoid violating the platform guidelines, they base this information on the average level of user engagement. As you can see, even this service doesn't guarantee that 100% of your followers will like and comment on your content, as it would immediately signal a scam. Zamupa makes sure that your profile promotion happens gradually and doesn't harm your reputation. This is the difference between a low-grade service and a quality one.
Factor No. 3. Outcome Timeframes
Beginners are often tempted by the promise of quick audience acquisition, but they don't think about the consequences at all. Won't a massive inflow of followers lead to the profile ban? Is it realistic to get an authentic audience and not bots within a short time? If someone notices the spike in your profile analytics, how will it affect your reputation?
High-quality services don't even mention instant results, but they do guarantee safety and efficiency, which is much more important than getting a bunch of followers within an hour.
Velesty determines the speed of follower count growth individually. The more followers you order, the more days it will take to get them. The service works so that the followers come naturally to ensure you won't get banned.
Although You to Subs has an extensive database of freelancers, it doesn't put customers' profiles at unnecessary risk and doesn't bring all the followers at once. Of course, if you order a couple dozen followers, they will come soon enough. But if you count on a larger audience, it will take a few days.
Since I-Famous uses artificial intelligence, it allows analyzing your profile in a short time and not spend several weeks on it. The timeframe for getting followers depends on your chosen pricing plan, and takes, on average, from two to five days.
Judging by the Zamupa reviews, you can notice the effect of new follower inflow within the first week, but most customers prefer to extend the results, and partner with the service for at least a few months.
So, if you want to not just get bots, but a real audience, increase the reach and engagement rate of your content, be prepared to wait a few days.
Factor No. 4. Pricing
High-quality Instagram promotion can't be cheap, as it takes a lot of money to attract real followers. At the same time, some people try to set an unreasonably high price tag. Let's compare the pricing of proven services to understand what the average cost of these services is.
Velesty
The cost of Velesty services depends on two factors: the desired number of followers and the length of the follower retention guarantee period. The guarantee period is provided for a timeframe of 10 to 100 days. During this time, followers will stay with you, continue to view your posts and like and comment on them. When the guarantee period expires, people may start to gradually unfollow you.
The cost of the guarantee period for 10 days is $30 and for 100 days it's $270. For this money, you are sure to get 100 active followers, at least 70 views per a content update, 85 or more likes per new post, and 10 or more comments per new post.
In case you want to boost one of the metrics separately:
100 likes will cost $3;
100 followers will cost $5;
100 comments will cost $69.
You to Subs
The cost of the You to Subs promotion depends on your desired level of follower engagement. All followers will view your posts and like them, and the Super Active ones will also leave comments of at least15 characters and add you to their Close Friends list. The optimal combination is set by default by the website's software, but you can also adjust it by moving a slider.
The second factor that affects the You to Subs price is how often you post content updates. If you post less than 14 times a week, your profile will be marked as 'low difficulty', and if you post more than 15 times a week, your profile will be marked as 'high difficulty'.
A ten-day engagement of one hundred followers (10 of whom will leave comments) for a 'low difficulty' profile will cost $22.
I-Famous
The I-Famous agency does not allow you to adjust the number of followers manually. Instead, you can choose one of their five plans and get from 100 to 3000 followers. The pricing plans cost from $39 to $699. The more expensive the plan, the more tools are available. The maximum package includes:
3000 followers;
900 likes, 150 comments for new posts;
profile analysis by AI and a marketing specialist;
analysis of the target audience and competitors;
hashtag analysis;
targeting based on competitors, hashtags, and location;
influencer collaborations;
extended newsletter;
priority service and personal manager.
One hundred followers (+25 likes and 5 comments) will cost $39.
Zamupa
Zamupa offers two pricing plans to choose from, and you can adjust the number of followers you want. The LITE plan is suitable for those who are starting on Instagram from scratch. The agency will use basic methods to help you get your first followers and increase your profile's engagement rate. The PRO plan is better for those who have been on the platform for a while, because it offers more in-depth methods of analysis.
The PRO plan adds:
targeting based on competitors and audience;
influencer collaborations;
newsletter;
Whitelist and Blacklist (excluding users you've already interacted with to save advertising budget).
One hundred followers under the LITE plan will cost $29. As a bonus you will get about 25 Stories/Reels views, 30 or more likes, and 5 or more comments.
One hundred followers under PRO plan will cost $79. As a bonus you will get about 50 Stories/Reels views, 60 or more likes, and 20 or more comments.
As you can see, the average cost of real followers depends on the method of promotion, follower engagement and additional features included in a pricing plan. If you come across a service that offers a cheaper audience, it's likely that it sells bots.
Factor No. 5. Safety
The services we've cited today are definitely worthy of your trust. And there are several key reasons for that.
First of all, none of them requires your Instagram authentication data. This proves that your profile won't be accessed by any third-party software banned by the social platform. Your profile won't be stolen by scammers, and they won't access your private information. All you have to do is provide them with your Instagram username and make your profile public.
Secondly, all of these services use only authorized promotion methods. You to Subs and Velesty work with Instagram user base, and I-Famous and Zamupa offer organic promotion. None of them do spam, mass following, sell bots, etc. You are 100% protected from profile ban, which is a frequent result of using low-quality promotion services.
Thirdly, all the followers you get are real people. Your new audience will not include empty profiles and fakes. There will only be real profiles belonging to regular users of the social platform. Apart from having a positive impact on organic promotion, it will also add weight to your profile. Potential customers will visit it and see a lively, bustling blog. This will strengthen their loyalty and help increase sales.
Summing It Up
Now you know how to spot scammers and avoid falling for their bait. If you're too lazy to search for suitable services, use the ones we told you about in this article today. They definitely won't let you down!
Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.