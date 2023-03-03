How SaaS Platform IncuDash Is Nurturing The Indian Startups Community With Speed, Support, And Scale

Every stage of business needs guidance to help it move and grow in the right direction. That’s exactly what an incubator does for a startup. It not only guides the founder but also helps them in finding the right resources for their business while identifying the weaknesses and strengths to overcome obstacles.

Today, businesses of all levels – a budding startup or an MNC are reaping the benefits of an incubator. Incubators are creating a growth-oriented environment and helping them move on an exponential growth journey. Providing with the best resources and guidance, IncuDash - India’s first Artificial Intelligence-based SaaS platform that acts as a virtual incubator leverages the potential of experts' guidance in idea validation through deliberate and thorough research and market analysis.

Started by a duo of mentors and angel investors – Priyanka Madnani and Rishabh Kumar Taneja, the platform provides end-to-end first-hand incubation support to every startup beginning from the ideation to the growth and expansion stage. It maps out the product and business journey, backing it with a strong business model and financial validation.

The business formulation

The bootstrapped incubator aims to help founders be startup ready nurturing them from 0 to 1 and making them fundable. Hence, it focuses on validating the startup idea and accelerating its growth.

“We highly focus on providing the incubator an ability to tap into a strong network of industry experts. This helps the entrepreneurs gain traction and step into the spotlight at the right stage. As a result, they are able to increase their chances of creating a sustainable business,” said Rishabh Kumar Taneja – Founder & CEO of IncuDash.

The platform is guided by expert validation and solves the problem of the masses and creates sustainable startups and entrepreneurs from day 1 of their startup journey. The platform boasts a myriad of services to help startups succeed right in their nascent stage. It provides extensive support to founders who lack confidence in their idea, have no idea validation support, poor market understanding and lack of an innovative business model. The platform provides them with complete incubation support to create powerful success stories while connecting startup founders with top-notch industry experts and mentors.

The business growth

Every startup needs a boost at its nascent stage due to limited funds. The subscription-based platform allows the founders to use credits in various verticals to provide the desired boost. It is based on a subscription-based business model to help early-stage startups and assist founders in validating their business ideas.

“Presently, the Indian startup ecosystem lags good incubators as the ones that are present run only after funding processes. However, this vanishes startup from the market within a span of 5 years. At IncuDash, we take pride in visualising long-term growth and providing long-growth stability,” Rishabh added.

Further, IncuDash also helps them create a product roadmap to make it easy for investors to understand their business journey. Its AI-powered tools also assist the founders with the financial valuation of the business. It gives them access to ready-to-use templates for creating attractive pitch decks followed by the review process by a team of experts.

In a short span since its inception, IncuDash has served over 5000+ startups and reviewed 10000+ decks. In addition, the platform has groomed over 5000+ founders and reached 50+ cities. In the coming 6 months, the platform projects to onboard 5000+ startups and help them be startup ready.