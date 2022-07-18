How A Noida Based Company Is Making Bihar Youth Future Ready

20 Years old Rupesh Kumar has seen difficult times back home. When the floods hit his native Gopalganj village in Bihar, Rupesh had to go without food for weeks together. There was no electricity and he struggled to complete his matriculation due to lack of resources. Today as he sits in his airconditioned Noida office, he feels proud that he is being able to not only meet his financial needs but also sustain his family by sending money home.

“Resources are already sparse in our village. Floods left us devastated. Our past was difficult and present uncertain. But now that I have been equipped with trade knowledge, I feel our future will be secured”, says Rupesh. Along with 3 other youngsters he is learning tech-based and algorithm driven equity trading at Noida office of Share India Securities.

Share India Securities is a leading tech-based financial company that provides brokerage, trading, and other institutional financial services. Through its CSR arm called Share India Smile Foundation, the company has taken several initiatives to bring social and financial inclusion to individuals and families living under the most deprived conditions.

Through one of its initiatives, it has started enrolling youngsters from flood hit Gopalganj district. The youngsters are brought to company’s head office in Noida where they receive training about tech-based Algo trading. They are also provided a stipend to sustain their families back home as well as suitable amenities to support themselves during the training period after which they are employed with the company.

“The Share India Smile Foundation in association with Satakshi Seva Sansthan has been closely working in many flood-affected areas of Bihar. While working there, we realized that to truly empower the district we need to make the youngsters financially independent. That is why we are working to impart skills that will last them a lifetime and enhance their potential to ensure their families’ inclusion in mainstream economy”, Mr. Sachin Gupta, CEO, Share India Securities Ltd.– who leads this initiative said.

Founded in 1994, Share India Securities is one of India’s leading financial companies with presence across 14 states. Through its vast network of on ground personnel, the company plans to extend its welfare initiatives to the most deprived states and individuals.

“We run training programmes for the specially-abled youngsters too. Infact 150 deaf and mute youngsters are employed with us drawing a monthly salary between Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 2,00,000 per month,” adds Mr. Sachin Gupta.

