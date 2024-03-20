Documentary Movie! Here’s options for downloading or watching Quiet On Set: The Dark Side Of Kids TV streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch The four-part docuseries highlights allegations of abusive and toxic workplaces on the sets of Nickelodeon series helmed by Dan Schneider at home. Is Quiet On Set: The Dark Side Of Kids TV available to stream? Is watching Quiet On Set: The Dark Side Of Kids TV on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yes we have found an authentic streaming option / service.
Airing March 17 and 18 on ID, the four-part docuseries highlights alleged abusive and toxic workplaces on the sets of Dan Schneider Nickelodeon series
Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV is a hot topic in internet conversations, and some of you may be curious about where to stream the documentary that delves into TV producer Dan Schneider's time at Nickelodeon and the hit shows he created. The four-part series is airing live on Investigation Discovery (ID), but you can also watch it on-demand.
Even if you never watched Nickelodeon's biggest hits during the Dan Schneider era, you are undoubtedly familiar with shows like iCarly, All That, Zoey 101, The Amanda Show and Drake & Josh. Stars of those shows have either gone on to further their careers in acting and music or encountered obstacles in their personal lives.
Quiet on Set features interviews from writers, actors and crew who worked on some of Schneider's shows, including cast members such as Alexa Nikolas, Giovonnie Samuels and Kyle Sullivan. According to Investigation Discovery, the doc has "additional cast and crew from iCarly, Sam & Cat, Victorious and other iconic series such as Marc Summers from the popular game show Double Dare. Poignantly, the series will also offer emotional testimony from parents of cast members who attempted to advocate for their children on these sets."
Though the first two parts of the series have aired and are available to stream, there are two more installments that will drop today. Find out where and when to stream the series and how a VPN may help enhance your viewing experience.
Below, find out how to stream Quiet on Set online with and without cable, including for free.
Watch Quiet on Set Online: Air Date and Time
Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of TV will comprise four episodes that will air on Investigation Discovery (ID) and stream simultaneously on Max on Saturday, March 17 on Sunday, March 18 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET both nights.
Where to Stream Quiet on Set Online
Quiet on Set is available to stream on Max or on live TV cable services that carry ID, such as DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Philo and Sling. You can also watch online at Investigationdiscovery.com by logging in with your TV provider credentials.
New and eligible returning subscribers can save up to 40 percent for one year of Max with the streamer’s latest deal when they pre-pay for an annual plan. Through April 14, pay only $69.99 for the first year of Max with ads (regularly $99.99 annually or $9.99 per month), $104.99 for the ad-free Max plan (reg. $159.99 per year or $15.99 per month) or $139.99 for the Max Ultimate ad-free tier (reg. $199.99 annually or $19.99 monthly).
Max subscriptions include streaming on up to two devices and full HD video quality, and the ad-free plan also offers 30 downloads. The Ultimate Ad-Free package includes streaming on up to four devices, 4K Ultra HD video streaming, Dolby Atmos audio when available and 100 downloads.
Want to watch the Quiet on Set docuseries on Max for free? Though Max doesn’t offer a free trial, Prime Video has a seven-day free trial for the Max channel, which costs $9.99-$15.99 per month in addition to the Prime or Prime Video membership fee.) DirecTV Stream also has a free two-month trial for the Max add-on; after that, the subscription auto-renews at $15.99 per month in addition to DirecTV’s monthly fee ($69.99 and up). Learn more here.
Cord-cutters who already have a preferred streaming service can add Max’s channel to existing subscriptions of DirecTV Stream (which has a free two-month trial to Max for a limited time), Hulu or Prime Video. Max add-ons are $9.99-$15.99 per month in addition to each platform’s base plans. Hulu starts at $7.99 per month, while Prime Video is $8.99 per month or free for Prime members.
Below, learn more about how to watch the Investigation Discovery (ID) channel online, including for free.
Where can I watch 'Quiet on the Set?' documentary
All four episodes are available to stream on the Investigation Discovery network and Max.
In addition to Bell, actors who participate in the series include the cast of "All That" and Alexa Nikolas of "Zoe 101," as well as producers, writers and crew members of several shows.
How to watch Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV for free
Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV airs on Investigation Discovery, which is available to stream live on services like DirecTV Stream, Philo, Fubo, and Sling. DirecTV Stream offers a five-day free trial and starts at $79.99 per month after the trial ends. Philo offers a seven-day free trial and costs $25 per month after the free trial ends. Fubo offers a seven-day free trial, starts at $79.99 per month after the trial ends. Sling TV starts at $20 for your first month.
What is 'Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV' about?
The documentary is described by IMDB, an online database of information on films and shows, as a series that "uncovers the toxic culture behind some of the most iconic children's shows of the late 1990s and early 2000s."
The four part documentary series that delves into controversies behind some of Nickelodeon's most famous shows. Many of these shows brought Nickelodeon into its golden era, but there was evidently something darker going on behind the scenes as the documentary trailer hints.
The docuseries focuses partly on the accusations against Dan Schneider, a Memphis native and Nickelodeon producer, from people who worked with him at the time. It also follows controversies that happened behind the scenes involving allegations of sexual abuse.
Disclaimer:
Outlook India does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof, Outlook India doesn't encourage/ promote piracy by any means. The links given here are not taking the users to pirated streaming contents. In case of any dispute or clarification please feel free to write to the content owner at ariful3@gmail.com