Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - To the Hashira Training Release Date:

Sony Pictures has delighted fans by advancing the nationwide release date of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Hashira Training. Initially set for Friday, February 23, the movie will now grace screens a day earlier on Thursday, February 22.

Aniplex of America, Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment will release Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training- in North American theaters, including IMAX and premium large formats (PLFs), starting February 23. Other global theatrical release dates include:

Demon Slayer movie 4 is set to premiere in theaters in the following cities and regions on the corresponding dates:

February 21: Malta, Switzerland (French-speaking)

February 22: Albania, Argentina, Australia, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Hungary, Italy, Lithuania, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Portugal, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland (German-speaking), Switzerland (Italian-speaking), Ukraine, Uruguay, Venezuela

February 23: United States, United Kingdom, Bulgaria, Canada, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, Latvia, Norway, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sweden,

February 24: Belgium, Estonia, France (note: two-day event screening), Luxembourg, and select countries in French-speaking Africa

February 27: Austria, Germany

As mentioned above, the dark fantasy is only released theatrically as of now. So, people who wish to watch the movie free of cost will have to wait for its release on a platform that offers a free trial. However, we encourage our readers to always pay for the content they wish to consume online and refrain from using illegal means.

Where to Watch Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - To the Hashira Training Online

There are currently no platforms that have the rights to Watch Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - To the Hashira Training Online. MAPPA has decided to air the movie only in theaters because it has been a huge success.

The fourth season of Demon Slayer will be out in February 2024. However, the movie Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - To the Hashira Training is already out in Japanese theaters. As mentioned earlier, it will be out in theaters in the USA on February 23, 2024, leaving fans feeling quite relieved as they have been waiting for it for quite some time.

The third season of Demon Slayer will air on April 9, 2023, and fans can't wait to watch the new Demon Slayer movie before the release of the new season. As a result, many people are curious about where they might watch the movie. To watch the Demon Slayer movie before the new season begins, one might go to their local theater or wait for it to become accessible on streaming services such as Crunchyroll, Netflix, or Vudu throughout the world.

Is Demon Slayer: To the Hashira Training Movie available on Crunchyroll for streaming?

Crunchyroll has announced that they have acquired the distribution rights to Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba: To the Hashira Training, which will debut on the streaming platform on April, 2024, in all regions where the service is available; Crunchyroll will be the exclusive home for the series in North and South America, as well as Europe. The first episode of Demon Slayer season 3 was previously shown during a theatrical event at the beginning of March, where it was shown alongside the final episodes of season two. Episodes will be simulcast with their Japanese debuts in subtitled form.

Is Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - To the Hashira Training on Netflix?

The Mugen Train arc, a total of seven episodes, arrived on Netflix on January 21st, 2024. This is just under fourteen months after the final episode of the arc was broadcast in Japan on November 28th, 2021. If we apply the same logic to the Entertainment District Arc, we could see more episodes arrive by April 2024, fourteen months after the season finale was broadcast in Japan on February 13th, 2023. Thankfully, our prediction came true as we’ve now had confirmation that Demon Slayer season 4 will arrive on Netflix in the United States on May 1st, 2023.

If you’re interested in other movies and shows, one can access the vast library of titles within Netflix under various subscription costs depending on the plan you choose: $9.99 per month for the basic plan, $15.99 monthly for the standard plan, and $19.99 a month for the premium plan.

Will Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - To the Hashira Training Be On HBO MAX?

No, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - To the Hashira Training will not be on HBO Max since it’s not a Warner Bros. movie. The company announced last year that they would no longer send their theatrical films directly to the streamer. Instead, they’ve implemented a 45-day window between theatrical premieres and HBO Max releases.

Is Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - To the Hashira Training on Hulu?

Start your free trial to watch new Demon Slayer 3 movie and other popular TV shows and movies including new releases, classics, Hulu Originals, and more. They’re not on Hulu, either! But prices for this streaming service currently start at $6.99 per month, or $69.99 for the whole year. For the ad-free version, it’s $12.99 per month, $64.99 per month for Hulu + Live TV, or $70.99 for the ad-free Hulu + Live TV.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - To the Hashira Training Online In The U.S?

There are a few ways to watch Demon Slayer Season 3: To The Swordsmith Village online in the U.S. You can use a streaming service such as Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime Video. You can also rent or buy the movie on iTunes or Google Play. You can also watch it on-demand or on a streaming app available on your TV or streaming device if you have cable.

Demon Slayer Swordsmith Village's Cast

Bar any issues behind the scenes, all the regular Japanese and English voice actors will return for Demon Slayer season four, including:

Tanjiro Kamado – Natsuki Hanae / Zach Aguilar (English)

Nezuko Kamado – Akari Kitô / Abby Trott (English)

Inosuke Hashibira – Yoshitsugu Matsuoka / Bryce Papenbrook (English)

Zenitsu Agatsuma – Hiro Shimono / Aleks Le (English)

Muzan Kibutsuji – Toshihiko Seki / Greg Chun (English)

Kagaya Ubuyashiki – Toshiyuki Morikawa / Matthew Mercer (English)

Water Hashira, Giyu Tomioka – Takahiro Sakurai / Johnny Yong Bosch (English)

Love Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji – Kana Hanazawa / Kira Buckland (English)

Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito – Kengo Kawanishi / Griffin Burns (English)

Flower Hashira, Kanae Kocho – Ai Kayano / Bridget Hoffman (English)

Tsuguko Kanao Tsuyuri – Reina Ueda / Brianna Knickerbocker (English)

New cast members will likely be announced closer to the launch detail when future plot details are confirmed.

Disclaimer:

Outlook India does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof, Outlook India doesn't encourage/ promote piracy by any means, the links given here are not taking the users to pirated streaming contents. In case of any dispute or clarification please feel free to write to the content owner at (email id).

Email: proficient.communication123@gmail.com