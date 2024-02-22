Crunchyroll Movie! Are you looking to download or watch the new Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - To the Hashira Training Arc Online? Demon Slayer Season 4: To the Hashira Training is available for Free Streaming 123movies & Reddit,1movies, 9movies, and yes movies, including where to watch the Crunchyroll Movies at home. Demon Slayer: To the Hashira Training full movie streaming english sub & dub is free here! Is Demon Slayer: To the Hashira Training available to stream? Is watching Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - To the Hashira Training on Crunchyroll, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yes, we have found a faithful streaming option/service.

The first chapter of Demon Slayer season 4, AKA the Hashira Training arc is almost here. For starters, there's a confirmed spring 2024 window but there's a bonus: a tie-in movie which premieres in February and lets audiences watch the opening episode months ahead of the likely release date.

That's not all. Below in our guide to Demon Slayer season 4, we've got the confirmed cast of characters who will be showing up, the latest on the 'To the Hashira Training' movie, talk of an extra-long season premiere is on the way, and even the first teaser trailer.

Ready? It’s time to follow your nose and cut through the noise. Here’s everything you need to know about Demon Slayer season 4, AKA the Hashira Training arc. Plus, if you need to catch up, here’s our guide on how to watch Demon Slayer in order.

Sony Pictures has delighted fans by advancing the nationwide release date of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Hashira Training. Initially set for Friday, February 23, the movie will now grace screens a day earlier on Thursday, February 22.

Aniplex of America, Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment will release Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training- in North American theaters, including IMAX and premium large formats (PLFs), starting February 23. Other global theatrical release dates include:

Demon Slayer movie 4 is set to premiere in theaters in the following cities and regions on the corresponding dates:

February 21: Malta, Switzerland (French-speaking)

February 22: Albania, Argentina, Australia, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Hungary, Italy, Lithuania, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Portugal, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland (German-speaking), Switzerland (Italian-speaking), Ukraine, Uruguay, Venezuela

February 23: United States, United Kingdom, Bulgaria, Canada, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, Latvia, Norway, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sweden,

February 24: Belgium, Estonia, France (note: two-day event screening), Luxembourg, and select countries in French-speaking Africa

February 27: Austria, Germany

As mentioned above, the dark fantasy is only released theatrically as of now. So, people who wish to watch the movie free of cost will have to wait for its release on a platform that offers a free trial. However, we encourage our readers to always pay for the content they wish to consume online and refrain from using illegal means.

There are currently no platforms that have the rights to Watch Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - To the Hashira Training Online. MAPPA has decided to air the movie only in theaters because it has been a huge success.

The fourth season of Demon Slayer will be out in February 2024. However, the movie Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - To the Hashira Training is already out in Japanese theaters. As mentioned earlier, it will be out in theaters in the USA on February 23, 2024, leaving fans feeling quite relieved as they have been waiting for it for quite some time.