Gorilla Flow Reviews (Scam Or Legit) What Customers Have To Say

What is Gorilla Flow?

Prostate swelling is one of the most common health issues that men face as they age, and the cause could be a variety of factors. While the male body is designed to produce testosterone, the most common cause of male infertility is exposure to compounds that naturally trigger estrogen. Some men stimulate this production by eating fruits and vegetables that still have herbicides on them, while others expose themselves topically by using paraben-containing shampoos or moisturizers. Handling plastic used to make Tupperware or water bottles can even influence estrogen production, leaving men unable to truly avoid any triggers.

What can a man do if he is constantly exposed to potential estrogen-producing triggers? Gorilla Flow was recently launched to assist consumers in dealing with this specific consumer. Men will experience improved nighttime regularity, urine volume, and flow by incorporating Gorilla Flow into their daily routine. Essentially, the supplement promotes bladder and prostate health, which are intertwined.

The prostate gland becomes inflamed when the male body produces estrogen. Because of the location of the bladder and prostate gland, swelling of the latter puts extreme pressure on the former, which is why men with prostate problems have a constant urge to urinate. However, they can't because their bladder can't be completely empty with the prostate gland pressing against it, which is why men keep going to the bathroom.

How Gorilla Flow Works

Using Gorilla Flow makes it possible for men to naturally and safely balance these hormone levels to restore health to the prostate gland. With the small collection of ingredients, users maintain healthy and expected levels of inflammation without triggering estrogen.

The ingredients include:

● Gorilla Cherry

● Pumpkin seed extract

● Ultra-refined saw palmetto extract

● Stinging nettle extract

● Boron

● Lycopene

With these ingredients, Gorilla Flow is able to inhibit and block the production of aromatase, which is a substance that could switch testosterone into estrogen. It achieves this effect by offering ingredients that are rich in phytosterols and can boost testosterone production. It also reduces the production of estrogen safely and naturally.

Read on below to learn what each of these ingredients does for the user’s health.

Gorilla Cherry

Gorilla Cherry (Prunus Africana) is primarily used to help men improve their regularity overnight by increasing urine output. It has a strong effect on prostate gland enlargement, reducing inflammation and inhibiting any enzymes that may promote estrogen production.

Aside from the effects Gorilla Cherry can have on the user's prostate and urinary tract, this ingredient has numerous health benefits that men will appreciate. It is so effective that it is used in traditional medicine to treat fevers, stomach pain, malaria, and even gonorrhea. It is frequently used to treat chest infections and pain.

One of the most unusual traditional uses is the treatment of poison exposure from tainted arrows with Gorilla Cherry. It is sometimes used to treat constipation in cattle due to the purgative effects it provides.

Pumpkin Seeds

Pumpkin seeds are high in beta-sitosterol, a phytosterol that can help reduce inflammation throughout the body. Because it prevents users from absorbing cholesterol as it enters the body, beta-sitosterol aids in the prevention of cholesterol buildup in the body. The reduced inflammation has a direct impact on the prostate gland and similar tissues, which is why users include this type of remedy.

In general, there are no side effects when users include pumpkin seeds in their diet on a regular basis. However, in studies, approximately 1.6% of men taking B-sitosterol experienced gastrointestinal side effects such as bloating, nausea, constipation, and abdominal pain. Similar studies show that using any source of beta-sitosterol on its own can take anywhere from 4 weeks to 6 months to have an effect.

Aside from beta-sitosterol, pumpkin seeds are high in a variety of nutrients. With naturally occurring antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, this ingredient can aid in wound healing while also supporting heart and bone health.

Saw Palmetto

Saw palmetto is a known blocker of estrogen conversion and production. By inhibiting the conversion to estrogen, saw palmetto can preserve the user’s production of testosterone as the body ages. This ingredient is also known for the boost it offers prostate health. In fact, it is usually included in dietary supplements that need support of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Saw palmetto is an interesting ingredient, because it is meant for more than simply reducing the amount of testrogen the body produces.

Using saw palmetto can help consumers to deal with other health issues too, including hair loss, migraine headaches, and chronic pelvic pain. Taking saw palmetto each day is completely safe, and the body can consistently use it for up to three years without any unwanted effects.

Stinging Nettle

Stinging nettle is frequently used to help with the health of the lower urinary tract. More specifically, it is recommended for use when the individual is in the early stages of BPH, helping to reduce swelling and soothe the pressure on the bladder. However, the use of stinging nettle for prostate issues or bladder pressure is a relatively new use.

For hundreds of years, stinging nettle had a much different role – dealing with the pain in muscles and joints. The soothing effect that stinging nettle has can help with arthritis as well. Some people include this plant for the benefits it provides for anemia, eczema, and gout.

With the plentiful nutrients found in stinging nettle, consumers can reduce inflammation throughout their body, rather than just for their prostate gland. It is sometimes used to treat hay fever, and it has a positive effect on high blood pressure.

Boron

Boron is an element that is absolutely essential for the human body, playing a major role in osteogenesis. It can influence how steroid hormones are produced, and a recent study from the Journal of Trace Elements in Medicine and Biology shows that it influences the production of other hormones as well (like testosterone). By influencing these hormones, boron is crucial to protect the body from losing calcium and demineralizing bones.

While there is still a lot of research to be done for certain effects, the current hypothesis suggests that boron can positively improve testosterone levels. However, in order to get this effect, users will need to have more boron in a supplement than they would naturally get from foods like coffee, milk, apples, potatoes, and beans.

When the body is deficient in boron, it is possible to interrupt bone development and the regenerative process. According to the World Health Organization, consumers need to use 1-13 mg daily to get the desired effects.

Lycopene

Lycopene is the final ingredient that consumers get from Gorilla Flow. The most significant benefit that most users get from this ingredient is the antioxidant protection and support. By including it regularly, consumers can prevent free radical stress from damaging their DNA. This regulation of free radical activity can also reduce the risk of other diseases while supporting bone health and metabolism.

As a carotenoid, lycopene is a crucial ingredient for the health of the brain and heart. It can reduce the pain caused by nerve and tissue damage, but the antioxidants are the reason that users experience such a boost in their brain health. In fact, it could even reduce the risk of seizures and protect the brain from memory loss that comes with Alzheimer’s disease and other age-related cognitive conditions.

Some people include lycopene as a treatment for asthma, though the powerful effect could potentially reduce the risk of developing prostate cancer. Some research suggests that lycopene can be used to help with breast cancer as well, but the research has yet to be conclusive.

Purchasing a Bottle of Gorilla Flow

The only way that consumers can purchase their bottle of Gorilla Flow is if they go through the official website . The shipping fees vary with the type of purchase made, but users will have their choice of three packages to determine how much they want to stock up on.

If the user just wants to make a one-time purchase, they can choose from:

● One bottle for $79

● Three bottles for $177 (or $59 each)

● Six bottles for $294 (or $49 each)

With the one-time purchase, users will have to cover the cost of shipping if they get a singular bottle, but they won’t with the other packages.

Along with the one-time purchase options, consumers can also choose to receive this formula by subscribing to monthly shipments. Subscribing will save the user 10% on their purchase, and shipping fees are covered with every package available. The subscription packages currently offered are:

● One bottle for $71

● Three bottles for $159 (or $53 each)

● Six bottles for $264 (or $44 each)

With a 60-day money-back guarantee, users can take up to two months to decide if the formula is right for them.

Frequently Asked Questions About Gorilla Flow

How does Gorilla Flow work?

Gorilla Flow’s ingredients provide customers with phytosterols to reduce inflammation. The ingredients also inhibit estrogen production to redirect the body back to testosterone production.

How long will users have to maintain the use of Gorilla Flow before they see the results?

The effects of Gorilla Flow are powerful, but every man is different. Their physiology automatically creates a different starting point, and the creators can’t say specifically when the user will notice a difference. Prolonged use makes it possible to reap more benefits, but the creators recommend sticking with the largest quantity for the best deal and the most consistency.

How is Gorilla Flow meant to be used?

Since a one-month supply includes 60 capsules, it is safe to assume that users will need two capsules a day to get the full effect.

Are there any side effects?

All of the ingredients found in Gorilla Flow have been researched for their ability to perform all of the aforementioned benefits. Generally, no side effects have been reported. However, if the user currently takes any medication or has a medical condition, they might want to have a talk with their doctor to ensure that a supplement like Gorilla Flow won’t interfere with it.

How long will users be able to purchase Gorilla Flow?

Even though Gorilla Flow is an effective remedy, the main ingredient is difficult to source for the creators, so there is a chance that they won’t be able to reproduce it consistently. Consumers who want to make sure that they get their bottle of Gorilla Flow need to make their purchase now.

What’s the refund policy?

If the user isn’t happy with the way that Gorilla Flow works, she has up to 60 days to request a refund with the money-back guarantee.

For any other inquiries, the customer support team can be reached by calling 855-482-8279 from 8:00am to 8:00pm EST on any day of the week. They can also be electronically reached via email (support@getyourflowback.com) or online chat.

Summary

Gorilla Flow provides users with a way to improve their prostate health by easing inflammation and stopping the conversion of testosterone to estrogen. The formula is easy to use every day, and every bottle provides users with enough of the remedy to last through an entire month. All of the ingredients are natural, offering proven benefits (unless otherwise noted) that extend to the heart, nerves, and brain. Plus, if the user doesn’t get the support that they’d anticipated, they have up to 60 days to request their money back.

