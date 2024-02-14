Whether you are a fan of the Miami Heat or want to bet on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to win their upcoming game, the best Florida sports betting sites have got you covered.
The Sunshine State is filled with online sportsbooks that boast a fantastic variety of betting markets, generous bonuses, and exceptional odds. The only challenge is finding the ones worthy of your betting dollars — but you don’t have to worry about that; we are here to help.
After testing hundreds of sites, emerged as our clear favorite, thanks to its years of industry experience and a generous $750 welcome bonus.
Want to find out more? Let’s get started!
Best Florida Sports Betting Sites
: Best overall
: Best for live betting
: Fastest payouts
: Unique prop bets
: Top pick for horse racing betting
Allbet: Top choice for NFL betting
XBet: Frequent sports betting contests
BetUS: $2,500 sport welcome bonus
EveryGame: Best for mobile sports betting
Lucky99: Beginner-friendly platform
If you want to learn more about the sports betting markets, bonuses, and other noteworthy features that make these the best Florida sports betting sites, check out our in-depth reviews below.
Online Betting Sites Florida: Latest 2024 News
Florida State's Winning Streak in College Football: On November 25, 2023, Florida State University (FSU) extended its winning streak to 18 games by defeating rival Florida with a score of 24-15. Trey Benson, the running back for FSU, played a significant role with three touchdowns, compensating for the absence of star quarterback Jordan Travis. This victory moved FSU closer to a potential spot in the College Football Playoff.
Florida Men's Basketball Dominates Florida State: In men's basketball, the Florida Gators achieved a dominant victory over Florida State. Key players included Zyon Pullin, who made a return to the court with 15 points, and Tyrese Samuel, who also scored 15 points. The Gators' strong offensive efforts were a highlight of the game, overshadowing the Seminoles.
Florida State in Orange Bowl: Florida State University, after their win over Louisville, secured their 16th ACC championship and progressed to the Orange Bowl. They will face Georgia in this bowl game next. The FSU team is known for its dominant defense and has set several program records this season.
Reviews of Top Florida Online Sportsbooks
1. – Best Florida Sports Betting Site Overall
Pros:
$750 exclusive bonus for crypto
Top-tier NFL odds and markets
Custom prop bets through Twitter
Tens of thousands of daily sports betting markets
Rapid payouts in under one hour
30+ sports to bet on
Cons:
No phone support
Fees on card payments
If you seek to make your Miami Dolphins or Tampa Bay Buccaneers matches more interesting, visit Bovada to experience what the best sportsbook in Florida has to offer.
Markets and Odds: 4.95/5
With thousands of sports betting markets available each day, Bovada allows you to place traditional sports bets, as well as horse racing and eSports wagers — all with fantastic odds.
But the highlight of the show is the NFL betting section. The odds are fantastic, and the number of options is basically endless.
Not only are we looking at live NFL betting with early cash-out options, but if you tag the bookie in your Twitter post using the #WhatsYaWager hashtag, they will even provide you with your own personalized betting odds for whatever you want to bet on!
Bonuses: 4.9/5
As soon as you make your first deposit on the platform, Bovada welcomes you with a generous $750 bonus at a 75% match rate when using Bitcoin or a 50% match bonus up to $250 when opting for fiat options.
Also, if you refer your buddies, they’ll offer referral bonuses of up to $275 per friend plus additional promotions all year long, like loyalty points.
If you’re into casino gambling, then the $3,750 casino welcome bonus may be perfect for you.
Payment Methods and Payout Times: 4.95/5
Choosing how to fund your Bovada account has never been easier thanks to their range of different methods like credit cards or Bitcoin — you can even use Bitcoin SV, which not many Florida sports betting sites offer.
Bank and card withdrawals may take between 2-7 business days, depending on the chosen option, but payouts via crypto are typically processed within an hour — although it may take longer during off-peak hours.
Mobile Betting Experience and Customer Support: 4.95/5
The full mobile optimization available at Bovada means users can instantly access the same markets from their phones in no time, just as they do from their desktop devices.
On top of that, their customer assistance is friendly and always eager to help out via live chat, while their FAQ section is incredibly useful, too, since it covers many questions new users might have when getting started on the platform.
2. – Best Sports Betting App Florida for Live Bets
Pros:
Exceptional NBA coverage
Risk-free bets available
$1,000 welcome bonus for all Florida sports bettors
25+ years in the industry
Over 20 payment options
Cons:
Credit card fees apply
$55 minimum deposit needed for welcome bonus
Fan of the Orlando Magic? Or do you think the Heat has a shot at the championship this year? Regardless of your allegiance, if you want to place NBA sports bets, BetOnline is the obvious choice in the online gambling industry.
Markets and Odds: 4.85/5
BetOnline offers plenty of options, but the NBA is where it’s at. The odds are more competitive than what most bookies have in store, and there are more markets to choose from.
Whether you're into straight and parlay wagers or team and game props, this site ensures that you can customize your strategies and bet in whatever way suits you best. Teasers, futures bets, and live wagering are also available.
The bookie has its own Odds Booster that you should 100% keep track of!
If you're looking for something different, head over to the casino section at BetOnline, where you’ll find over 250 casino games, including slots, poker, blackjack, and other classics.
In fact, BetOnline also earned a spot among the thanks to its comprehensive offerings.
Bonuses: 4.85/5
Newcomers to BetOnline can qualify for an impressive 50% sign-up bonus of up to $1,000 when they deposit at least $55 upon registering their accounts.
Additionally, there are plenty of other bonuses, such as the code LIFEBONUS, which triggers a 25% reload bonus or various $25 free bets on in-play bets and player props, along with odds boosters on certain events. It's clear that BetOnline is serious about its promotions!
We talked about NBA sports wagers, so don't miss the NBA Blue Balls Blowout promo, where you get a $50 max refund if your NBA team loses after leading by 15 or more at the half.
With the way Orlando Magic has been in recent years, Florida bettors are bound to appreciate this one.
Payment Methods and Payout Times: 4.85/5
The banking process on BetOnline is straightforward whether you're depositing money or cashing out — though high fees are associated with credit card transactions.
For those interested in cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and 14 other cryptos are supported, which might be more suited thanks to the fee-free transactions.
Mobile Betting Experience and Customer Support: 4.8/5
No downloads necessary — BetOnline is easily accessible via any mobile device with instant play capabilities.
If you need any help navigating the site or have queries about it, customer service is readily available 24/7 for assistance anytime you may need it!
3. – Fastest Payouts of All Florida Sports Betting Sites
Pros:
$500 welcome offer
Accepts 15+ cryptocurrencies
Recently revamped design and layout
20+ years online
Early odds and lines
Cons:
Not the best eSports betting site
Fees on some payment options
Who doesn’t love fast payouts?
At SportsBetting.ag, Florida bettors are guaranteed some of the fastest payouts in the industry. Plus, this site is one of the best when it comes to payment variety, as it accepts over 20 different payment options, including a host of cryptocurrencies.
Markets and Odds: 4.7/5
SportsBetting.ag features an exciting lineup of over 25 sports. If you love getting your hands on juicy odds days or weeks in advance, you’ll be pleased by the early odds and lines that are frequently posted here.
Sports betting contests and tourneys are also worth highlighting, with the sportsbook coming in clutch during major events like the Super Bowl and even during March Madness.
And when you feel like taking a break from the sportsbook, you can head over to the casino, where you’ll find over 300 different gaming options.
Bonuses: 4.7/5
There are a ton of exciting promotions at SportsBetting.
New users can claim the 100% welcome bonus that goes up to $500 with the code DOUBLEUP. After that, take advantage of the 25% reload bonus to score up to a $250 bonus or utilize the frequent odds boosters.
You’ll also find seasonal promotions when certain sports are in session, so you’re bound to find plenty of NFL, NBA, UFC, and NHL bonuses to boost your bets.
Payment Methods and Payout Times: 4.8/5
SportsBetting.ag offers fast payout times to bettors in Florida, with most crypto transactions completed within a couple of hours or 24 hours at most.
To ensure you can transact using your preferred banking alternative, you can choose from over 20 payment options, including 15+ cryptocurrencies.
As always, credit cards and other traditional methods typically have fees attached, and the best way to avoid this is by playing with crypto.
Mobile Betting Experience and Customer Support: 4.7/5
SportsBetting.ag used to have a rather dated design, which you can see by clicking the “Classic Site” button in the top left corner.
Thankfully, the devs listened to their user base and revamped the site, significantly improving the mobile and desktop clients.
As such, you can place wagers on the go via the mobile site without having to worry about lag or navigation issues.
And when you encounter an issue, customer support is always available around the clock via live chat, phone, or email.
4. – Best Florida Online Sports Betting Site for Prop Bets
Pros:
Hundreds of prop bets on some games
Excellent horse racing coverage plus an 8% horse rebate
$1,000 sports bonus + $10 casino chip
Advanced in-play betting system
50% sports reload bonus up to $1,250
Cons:
$45 minimum deposit for credit cards
Dated design
If your idea of Florida sports betting involves prop bets, MyBookie is the sports betting platform for you!
Markets and Odds: 4.6/5
MyBookie is a one-stop shop for several options. First of all, they offer up to 200 prop bets for single matches in some cases. Secondly, their college sports market is excellent!
And then, the horse races — there aren't many other sites for sports betting in Florida that follow the action from South Korean racetracks!
Looking around the site, you will see competitive odds for every track worldwide.
Bonuses: 4.7/5
When you sign up with MyBookie, you'll be eligible for a 50% match bonus worth up to $1,000. And don't forget about their 8% rebate on your horse wagers!
Other promos include a 50% sports reload promo that you can use to get up to a $1,250 bonus, a 200% referral bonus up to $100, and casino-focused offers.
Payment Methods and Payout Times: 4.5/5
MyBookie accepts most payment methods except e-wallets. You can pay using credit or debit cards (Visa, MasterCard) or MoneyGram.
Alternatively, switch over to crypto with BTC, LTC, ETH, and XRP if you want the lowest fees when cashing out — money should reach your wallet within hours after the withdrawal is processed.
Mobile Betting Experience and Customer Support: 4.6/5
Want to bet anytime, anywhere? No problem — the MyBookie web-based app makes it easy and comfortable no matter where you are.
However, the site’s appearance is a bit dated, and we wish the devs would give it a bit of a revamp in the near future.
Aesthetics aside, we appreciate the fact that the excellent customer service team is available 24/7 via live chat or email. So you’re free to contact them anytime with any queries or help requests related to the platform!
5. – Best Online Sports Betting Florida Site for Horse Racing
Pros:
$2,500 sports welcome offer
25+ sports to bet on
Over 300 race tracks from around the world offered
8% horse racing rebate
Esports covered as well
Cons:
Higher minimum deposit required for welcome offer
Bank withdrawal fees
If you love betting on horses, you’ll feel right at home at BUSR.
This FL sportsbook boasts hundreds of international tracks and some juicy bonuses, including a $2,500 sign-up offer, an 8% horse rebate offer, and crypto betting rewards.
Markets and Odds: 4.6/5
BUSR is the perfect choice for punters who love sports betting on horse races.
You’ll find over 300 international tracks listed here, and we also love that there are some spectacular horse racing promos to look forward to, including the $150 sign-up bonus and 8% rebate offer.
Besides betting on the ponies, BUSR functions as a top-tier all-rounder. At this Florida online sportsbook, you’ll have access to 30+ sports betting markets, live betting, a casino with 300+ games, and even esports wagering options.
We have to highlight the college betting options available here, with BUSR offering plenty of unique markets in both college football and basketball — perfect for those who love placing NCAA wagers.
Thanks to its impressive betting markets and odds, BUSR also grabbed one of the top spots among the best , where competition is even more fierce.
Bonuses: 4.7/5
Sports bettors who join BUSR will receive a 100% free play bonus that’s capped at $2,500, making this one of the best online sports betting bonuses that Floridians can take advantage of.
As BUSR dabbles in plenty of other verticals, you’ll also find different welcome offers, like the $150 horse racing bonus and the $1,000 casino welcome offer. So you’re free to choose the one that interests you the most.
Once you become a regular, there will be other promos you can claim. These include a $250 refer-a-friend bonus, $100 crypto betting rewards with a 1x rollover, and the aforementioned 8% horse racing rebates.
Payment Methods and Payout Times: 4.4/5
To guarantee easy and convenient banking, there are a ton of methods that you can use to fund your account. Fiat payment options include VISA, Mastercard, Moneygram, Bank Wires (ACH), and peer-to-peer.
As one of the top crypto betting sites in Florida, you can also use cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash.
For withdrawals, we recommend sticking to digital currencies like Bitcoin. This is because wire transfers come with fees of up to $35 and can take between 5 to 7 business days to process.
On the other hand, crypto withdrawals are fee-free and often take no more than 24 hours to be processed.
Mobile Betting Experience and Customer Support: 4.5/5
Even without a downloadable mobile app, BUSR’s mobile site functions like a native application.
Navigation is super smooth, and there’s no lag at all, which comes in handy when the game is about to begin and you want to place a quick last-minute wager.
As for support, you can contact BUSR’s team through live chat, email, or their dedicated hotline. It’s rare to see a Florida betting site and casino offer all three.
Ranking the Best Florida Betting Sites – Our Criteria
Markets and Odds
We ranked Florida sportsbooks by looking at the markets and odds offered. We looked at how many different sports were available, as well as the variety of bets, plus the betting lines offered for each sport. Additionally, we also evaluated the odds associated with each bet type in order to determine the sportsbook's competitiveness in the industry.
Bonuses
The bonuses offered by each Florida sportsbook online were also analyzed. We took into consideration any bonuses, such as first-time deposit offers or loyalty programs, that could provide extra value to those placing bets on the platform. In particular, we looked at what types of bonuses were available and how they could benefit bettors.
Payment Methods and Payout Times
We reviewed each bookie’s payment methods and payout times. The payment options available to FL bettors should be secure and user-friendly, delivering funds quickly to accounts without unnecessary fees or delays. Additionally, withdrawal times should be swift enough so bettors can access their winnings without having to wait too long.
Security and Licensing
The security measures and licensing status of each sportsbook were thoroughly reviewed. We ensured that each platform operates with valid licensing from appropriate regulatory bodies and employs strong security protocols to protect user data and financial transactions.
User Interface
We closely examined the user interface and ease of navigation for each Florida sportsbook. This included how intuitively users can find their desired sports and bets, the clarity of information displayed, and the overall aesthetic appeal of the website or app. A well-designed interface significantly enhances the betting experience.
Mobile Sports Betting Experience
Our rankings also considered the overall mobile sports betting experience provided by each platform. To understand how good a platform's mobile offering is, we examined factors such as its design/usability, features available for wagering on the go (such as live streaming), and more.
Customer Support
We evaluated the customer support services of each platform. This involved looking into the availability and quality of customer service, including responsiveness, efficiency, and the variety of support channels offered.
Why Is Bovada the Best of All Florida Sportsbooks?
Bovada is the best Florida sports betting site for a couple of reasons. It’s one of the most reliable sportsbooks and truly offers an unmatched gambling experience.
Here are other reasons why it’s the No. 1 Florida sports betting site.
Unrivaled Reputation: Bovada has been around for over a decade, making it one of the most reputable sportsbooks online. Its longevity speaks to its reliability and trustworthiness.
Generous Welcome Bonus: The sign-up bonus at Bovada is generous compared to those offered by other bookies. New players are eligible for a 75% match bonus up to $750, which can help them get off to a great start when betting on sports in Florida.
Competitive Odds on Popular US Sports: Bovada offers competitive odds on all popular US sports, including football, basketball, baseball, ice hockey, and more. Niche markets like handball, darts, curling, and college sports are also available.
Why Should I Use Online Sports Betting Sites in Florida?
Bettors should use online sports betting sites in Florida as they are vastly superior to retail sports betting shops.
If you’re still on the fence, here's why you need to give them a try over traditional retail sportsbooks:
Unrivaled Choice of Events to Wager On: When you join an online sportsbook, you'll be able to pick from a wide range of available sporting events, including local teams and international tournaments. Plus, you can find extra props and future bets for even more variety!
Wide Array of Betting Options: From spread wagers and moneylines to over/under totals and prop bets, there are lots of different ways to get involved at online sportsbooks. You can tailor your experience based on exactly what kind of betting markets excite you most.
Simple Banking: Whether it's credit cards, cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, or popular e-wallets like PayPal or Skrill, online sportsbooks make it easy to fund your account with the payment method that works best for you.
Mobile Florida Sports Betting: With sports betting apps in Florida, you can wager wherever you are. This gives you an unmatched convenience that you can’t get with retail sports betting locations.
Sports & Leagues You Can Bet on at Florida Sports Betting Apps
NFL (National Football League)
For many Floridians, NFL Sundays are a sacred tradition. With the Miami Dolphins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Jacksonville Jaguars representing the state, football fans have plenty of local teams to support. Betting on NFL games is a favorite pastime in Florida, with options ranging from point spreads and moneylines to player prop bets and futures.
NBA (National Basketball Association)
Basketball fans in Florida can't get enough of the NBA action, and with the Miami Heat competing at the highest level, there's no shortage of excitement. Betting on NBA games allows fans to further engage with the sport, and online sportsbooks offer a multitude of betting options, including point totals, player performance props, and live in-game wagering.
MLB (Major League Baseball)
As one of the most historic baseball states, Florida is home to the Miami Marlins and the Tampa Bay Rays. Betting on MLB games adds an extra layer of excitement to America's favorite pastime. You can bet on moneylines, run totals, player statistics, and even the outcome of individual innings.
NHL (National Hockey League)
Hockey might not be the first sport that comes to mind in sunny Florida, but the Tampa Bay Lightning have been a dominant force in the NHL. Betting on NHL games allows fans to enjoy the fast-paced action even more, with options like puck line bets, over/under wagers, and live betting during games.
College Sports
Florida is home to numerous prestigious college sports programs, including the Florida Gators and Florida State Seminoles. College football and basketball are particularly popular among bettors, and you can wager on spreads, moneylines, and even prop bets related to college athletes' performances.
Golf
With the abundance of golf courses and the prestigious tournaments held in Florida, golf betting has also gained popularity. Betting on events like The Masters or the Players Championship is a great way to combine your love for the game with the thrill of wagering.
Soccer
Soccer is a global sport, and Florida has its share of soccer fans. Whether it's betting on MLS matches, international competitions, or major tournaments like the FIFA World Cup, soccer fans can find a variety of betting options.
Florida Sports Betting: FAQ
Which Sites Allow Sports Betting in Florida?
Plenty of sites allow sports betting in Florida, but the standout options are Bovada, MyBookie, BetOnline, BUSR, and SportsBetting.ag, as highlighted in our review.
Are Florida Sports Betting Sites Safe?
Yes, all Florida sports betting sites showcased in this guide are safe and secure.
All transactions are protected with encryption technology, ensuring that your personal and financial data stays secure.
In addition, sportsbooks are regularly audited to ensure they meet high industry standards. This makes Florida an ideal place to enjoy sports betting safely.
Which Bets Can I Place When Using FL Online Sportsbooks?
At Florida sports betting apps, you can place a variety of bets; among them, you’ll often find the following:
Moneyline Bets
Point Spread Bets
Parlays
Props Bets
Futures Bets
How Can I Bet on Sports if I Live in Florida?
You can bet on sports in Florida at FL sportsbooks like Bovada, MyBookie, and many other reputable platforms that have made it on our list.
These sites give Floridians a chance to wager on their favorite sports and leagues like NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL, among many others.
Best Online Betting Sites Florida – Quick Comparison
Here’s a brief highlight section of our top 5 picks for Florida bettors as well as the bonuses on offer:
: The best online sportsbook in Florida overall and also the best place for Florida bettors to place NFL sports bets — including the Super Bowl, of course! You can score up to $750 in welcome bonuses as a new bettor here.
: Want to place NBA wagers? Then BetOnline is your best option. Apart from the exceptional market variety and competitive odds, new punters can also claim the $1,000 welcome bonus, and there’s also the NBA Blue Balls Blowout risk-free wager up for grabs!
: SportsBetting sets the pace with its lightning-fast payouts. Bettors can use over 20 payment options to transact, and this includes 15+ digital coins. Get started by claiming the $500 sports betting welcome bonus.
MyBookie: Want to place some prop bets? Pair that with solid college sports coverage, and you’ll get MyBookie. All newly registered sports bettors receive a $1,000 welcome bonus at a 50% match rate, too!
BUSR: For those who love betting on the ponies, BUSR is the undisputed king for horse racing fanatics. Plus, there are exciting promos available, such as the $150 horse racing welcome bonus and the 8% rebate offer. This FL betting site also has a bumper $2,500 sports betting sign-up promo.
How to Get Started With Online Sports Betting in Florida
To start online sports betting in Florida, follow these 4 simple steps. Just keep in mind that based on the Florida sports betting law, you need to be at least 21 years old to create an account at sports betting apps.
1. Choose a FL Betting Site
Visit Bovada or choose another sports betting site from our list
Click Join Now
Fill out the registration form
2. Verify Your Phone Number
Check your phone for a verification code
Copy-paste the code into the appropriate box on the sportsbook’s website
Click Verify
3. Fund Your Account
Once logged in, open the Cashier section
Set your payment preference and first deposit sum
Make the payment, and a bonus will be credited to your account
4. Place Bets Online
Click on Sports in the top site menu
From the left menu, click the sport you wish to bet on
Find the specific game you are interested in
Get started with sports betting!
Tips and Tricks for Online Sports Bettors in Florida
Sports betting in Florida can be an exciting and rewarding activity, but it takes more than just sheer luck to be successful.
To help you sharpen your skills and increase your odds of winning, here are some advanced tips and tactics for online sports betting in the Sunshine State:
Limit Your Exposure: Don’t spread yourself too thin when sports betting. Focus on a select few sports or teams that you have a good understanding of and limit the number of bets you’re making.
Try Out Several Sportsbooks at Once: Consider trying out different sportsbooks to get the best possible odds and rewards on your bets. Take some time to compare bookmakers so you can find the best one for your needs.
Stay Objective: Don’t favor Florida sports teams just because you want them to win! The fact that you're a Tampa Bay Lightning fan won't win them that next match, so remain objective at all times.
So, What Are the Best Betting Sites Florida Has to Offer?
After a closer look at all the best Florida sports betting sites, we can say that Bovada is by far the best sports betting operator — but there are so many others that we liked!
Our runners-up, BetOnline and MyBookie, also offer generous bonuses and a great variety of sports betting markets, so make sure to check them out.
At the end of the day, no matter which online sports betting site you decide to use, remember to wager responsibly.
DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks and it's important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.
While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and guides are rated 21+ only.
If you have a gambling addiction problem or anyone you know does, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700. In addition, the following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:
https://www.gamblersanonymous.org/
https://www.ncpgambling.org/
https://www.gamblingtherapy.org/
Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.