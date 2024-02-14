Pros:

$2,500 sports welcome offer

25+ sports to bet on

Over 300 race tracks from around the world offered

8% horse racing rebate

Esports covered as well

Cons:

Higher minimum deposit required for welcome offer

Bank withdrawal fees

If you love betting on horses, you’ll feel right at home at BUSR.

This FL sportsbook boasts hundreds of international tracks and some juicy bonuses, including a $2,500 sign-up offer, an 8% horse rebate offer, and crypto betting rewards.

Markets and Odds: 4.6/5

BUSR is the perfect choice for punters who love sports betting on horse races.

You’ll find over 300 international tracks listed here, and we also love that there are some spectacular horse racing promos to look forward to, including the $150 sign-up bonus and 8% rebate offer.

Besides betting on the ponies, BUSR functions as a top-tier all-rounder. At this Florida online sportsbook, you’ll have access to 30+ sports betting markets, live betting, a casino with 300+ games, and even esports wagering options.

We have to highlight the college betting options available here, with BUSR offering plenty of unique markets in both college football and basketball — perfect for those who love placing NCAA wagers.

Thanks to its impressive betting markets and odds, BUSR also grabbed one of the top spots among the best NY sportsbooks , where competition is even more fierce.

Bonuses: 4.7/5

Sports bettors who join BUSR will receive a 100% free play bonus that’s capped at $2,500, making this one of the best online sports betting bonuses that Floridians can take advantage of.

As BUSR dabbles in plenty of other verticals, you’ll also find different welcome offers, like the $150 horse racing bonus and the $1,000 casino welcome offer. So you’re free to choose the one that interests you the most.

Once you become a regular, there will be other promos you can claim. These include a $250 refer-a-friend bonus, $100 crypto betting rewards with a 1x rollover, and the aforementioned 8% horse racing rebates.

Payment Methods and Payout Times: 4.4/5

To guarantee easy and convenient banking, there are a ton of methods that you can use to fund your account. Fiat payment options include VISA, Mastercard, Moneygram, Bank Wires (ACH), and peer-to-peer.

As one of the top crypto betting sites in Florida, you can also use cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash.

For withdrawals, we recommend sticking to digital currencies like Bitcoin. This is because wire transfers come with fees of up to $35 and can take between 5 to 7 business days to process.

On the other hand, crypto withdrawals are fee-free and often take no more than 24 hours to be processed.

Mobile Betting Experience and Customer Support: 4.5/5

Even without a downloadable mobile app, BUSR’s mobile site functions like a native application.

Navigation is super smooth, and there’s no lag at all, which comes in handy when the game is about to begin and you want to place a quick last-minute wager.

As for support, you can contact BUSR’s team through live chat, email, or their dedicated hotline. It’s rare to see a Florida betting site and casino offer all three.

Ranking the Best Florida Betting Sites – Our Criteria

Markets and Odds

We ranked Florida sportsbooks by looking at the markets and odds offered. We looked at how many different sports were available, as well as the variety of bets, plus the betting lines offered for each sport. Additionally, we also evaluated the odds associated with each bet type in order to determine the sportsbook's competitiveness in the industry.

Bonuses

The bonuses offered by each Florida sportsbook online were also analyzed. We took into consideration any bonuses, such as first-time deposit offers or loyalty programs, that could provide extra value to those placing bets on the platform. In particular, we looked at what types of bonuses were available and how they could benefit bettors.

Payment Methods and Payout Times

We reviewed each bookie’s payment methods and payout times. The payment options available to FL bettors should be secure and user-friendly, delivering funds quickly to accounts without unnecessary fees or delays. Additionally, withdrawal times should be swift enough so bettors can access their winnings without having to wait too long.

Security and Licensing

The security measures and licensing status of each sportsbook were thoroughly reviewed. We ensured that each platform operates with valid licensing from appropriate regulatory bodies and employs strong security protocols to protect user data and financial transactions.

User Interface

We closely examined the user interface and ease of navigation for each Florida sportsbook. This included how intuitively users can find their desired sports and bets, the clarity of information displayed, and the overall aesthetic appeal of the website or app. A well-designed interface significantly enhances the betting experience.

Mobile Sports Betting Experience

Our rankings also considered the overall mobile sports betting experience provided by each platform. To understand how good a platform's mobile offering is, we examined factors such as its design/usability, features available for wagering on the go (such as live streaming), and more.

Customer Support

We evaluated the customer support services of each platform. This involved looking into the availability and quality of customer service, including responsiveness, efficiency, and the variety of support channels offered.

Why Is Bovada the Best of All Florida Sportsbooks?

Bovada is the best Florida sports betting site for a couple of reasons. It’s one of the most reliable sportsbooks and truly offers an unmatched gambling experience.

Here are other reasons why it’s the No. 1 Florida sports betting site.

Unrivaled Reputation: Bovada has been around for over a decade, making it one of the most reputable sportsbooks online. Its longevity speaks to its reliability and trustworthiness.

Generous Welcome Bonus : The sign-up bonus at Bovada is generous compared to those offered by other bookies. New players are eligible for a 75% match bonus up to $750, which can help them get off to a great start when betting on sports in Florida.

Competitive Odds on Popular US Sports: Bovada offers competitive odds on all popular US sports, including football, basketball, baseball, ice hockey, and more. Niche markets like handball, darts, curling, and college sports are also available.

Why Should I Use Online Sports Betting Sites in Florida?

Bettors should use online sports betting sites in Florida as they are vastly superior to retail sports betting shops.

If you’re still on the fence, here's why you need to give them a try over traditional retail sportsbooks:

Unrivaled Choice of Events to Wager On : When you join an online sportsbook, you'll be able to pick from a wide range of available sporting events, including local teams and international tournaments. Plus, you can find extra props and future bets for even more variety!

Wide Array of Betting Options : From spread wagers and moneylines to over/under totals and prop bets, there are lots of different ways to get involved at online sportsbooks. You can tailor your experience based on exactly what kind of betting markets excite you most.

Simple Banking : Whether it's credit cards, cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, or popular e-wallets like PayPal or Skrill, online sportsbooks make it easy to fund your account with the payment method that works best for you.

Mobile Florida Sports Betting: With sports betting apps in Florida, you can wager wherever you are. This gives you an unmatched convenience that you can’t get with retail sports betting locations.

Sports & Leagues You Can Bet on at Florida Sports Betting Apps

NFL (National Football League)

For many Floridians, NFL Sundays are a sacred tradition. With the Miami Dolphins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Jacksonville Jaguars representing the state, football fans have plenty of local teams to support. Betting on NFL games is a favorite pastime in Florida, with options ranging from point spreads and moneylines to player prop bets and futures.

NBA (National Basketball Association)

Basketball fans in Florida can't get enough of the NBA action, and with the Miami Heat competing at the highest level, there's no shortage of excitement. Betting on NBA games allows fans to further engage with the sport, and online sportsbooks offer a multitude of betting options, including point totals, player performance props, and live in-game wagering.

MLB (Major League Baseball)

As one of the most historic baseball states, Florida is home to the Miami Marlins and the Tampa Bay Rays. Betting on MLB games adds an extra layer of excitement to America's favorite pastime. You can bet on moneylines, run totals, player statistics, and even the outcome of individual innings.

NHL (National Hockey League)

Hockey might not be the first sport that comes to mind in sunny Florida, but the Tampa Bay Lightning have been a dominant force in the NHL. Betting on NHL games allows fans to enjoy the fast-paced action even more, with options like puck line bets, over/under wagers, and live betting during games.

College Sports

Florida is home to numerous prestigious college sports programs, including the Florida Gators and Florida State Seminoles. College football and basketball are particularly popular among bettors, and you can wager on spreads, moneylines, and even prop bets related to college athletes' performances.

Golf

With the abundance of golf courses and the prestigious tournaments held in Florida, golf betting has also gained popularity. Betting on events like The Masters or the Players Championship is a great way to combine your love for the game with the thrill of wagering.

Soccer

Soccer is a global sport, and Florida has its share of soccer fans. Whether it's betting on MLS matches, international competitions, or major tournaments like the FIFA World Cup, soccer fans can find a variety of betting options.

Florida Sports Betting: FAQ

Which Sites Allow Sports Betting in Florida?

Plenty of sites allow sports betting in Florida, but the standout options are Bovada, MyBookie, BetOnline, BUSR, and SportsBetting.ag, as highlighted in our review.

Are Florida Sports Betting Sites Safe?

Yes, all Florida sports betting sites showcased in this guide are safe and secure.

All transactions are protected with encryption technology, ensuring that your personal and financial data stays secure.

In addition, sportsbooks are regularly audited to ensure they meet high industry standards. This makes Florida an ideal place to enjoy sports betting safely.

Which Bets Can I Place When Using FL Online Sportsbooks?

At Florida sports betting apps, you can place a variety of bets; among them, you’ll often find the following:

Moneyline Bets

Point Spread Bets

Parlays

Props Bets

Futures Bets

How Can I Bet on Sports if I Live in Florida?

You can bet on sports in Florida at FL sportsbooks like Bovada, MyBookie, and many other reputable platforms that have made it on our list.

These sites give Floridians a chance to wager on their favorite sports and leagues like NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL, among many others.

Best Online Betting Sites Florida – Quick Comparison

Here’s a brief highlight section of our top 5 picks for Florida bettors as well as the bonuses on offer:

Bovada : The best online sportsbook in Florida overall and also the best place for Florida bettors to place NFL sports bets — including the Super Bowl, of course! You can score up to $750 in welcome bonuses as a new bettor here.

BetOnline : Want to place NBA wagers? Then BetOnline is your best option. Apart from the exceptional market variety and competitive odds, new punters can also claim the $1,000 welcome bonus, and there’s also the NBA Blue Balls Blowout risk-free wager up for grabs!

SportsBetting.ag : SportsBetting sets the pace with its lightning-fast payouts. Bettors can use over 20 payment options to transact, and this includes 15+ digital coins. Get started by claiming the $500 sports betting welcome bonus.

MyBookie : Want to place some prop bets? Pair that with solid college sports coverage, and you’ll get MyBookie. All newly registered sports bettors receive a $1,000 welcome bonus at a 50% match rate, too!

BUSR: For those who love betting on the ponies, BUSR is the undisputed king for horse racing fanatics. Plus, there are exciting promos available, such as the $150 horse racing welcome bonus and the 8% rebate offer. This FL betting site also has a bumper $2,500 sports betting sign-up promo.

How to Get Started With Online Sports Betting in Florida

To start online sports betting in Florida, follow these 4 simple steps. Just keep in mind that based on the Florida sports betting law, you need to be at least 21 years old to create an account at sports betting apps.

1. Choose a FL Betting Site

Visit Bovada or choose another sports betting site from our list

Click Join Now

Fill out the registration form

2. Verify Your Phone Number

Check your phone for a verification code

Copy-paste the code into the appropriate box on the sportsbook’s website

Click Verify

3. Fund Your Account

Once logged in, open the Cashier section

Set your payment preference and first deposit sum

Make the payment, and a bonus will be credited to your account

4. Place Bets Online

Click on Sports in the top site menu

From the left menu, click the sport you wish to bet on

Find the specific game you are interested in

Get started with sports betting!

Tips and Tricks for Online Sports Bettors in Florida

Sports betting in Florida can be an exciting and rewarding activity, but it takes more than just sheer luck to be successful.

To help you sharpen your skills and increase your odds of winning, here are some advanced tips and tactics for online sports betting in the Sunshine State:

Limit Your Exposure : Don’t spread yourself too thin when sports betting. Focus on a select few sports or teams that you have a good understanding of and limit the number of bets you’re making.

Try Out Several Sportsbooks at Once: Consider trying out different sportsbooks to get the best possible odds and rewards on your bets. Take some time to compare bookmakers so you can find the best one for your needs.

Stay Objective: Don’t favor Florida sports teams just because you want them to win! The fact that you're a Tampa Bay Lightning fan won't win them that next match, so remain objective at all times.

So, What Are the Best Betting Sites Florida Has to Offer?

After a closer look at all the best Florida sports betting sites, we can say that Bovada is by far the best sports betting operator — but there are so many others that we liked!

Our runners-up, BetOnline and MyBookie, also offer generous bonuses and a great variety of sports betting markets, so make sure to check them out.

At the end of the day, no matter which online sports betting site you decide to use, remember to wager responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks and it's important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and guides are rated 21+ only.

If you have a gambling addiction problem or anyone you know does, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700. In addition, the following free gambling addiction resources can be of help: