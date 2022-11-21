Feline Memecoin Big Eyes To Topple Dog-based Meme Tokens Shiba Inu And Baby Dogecoin As The Top Memecoin Project

The meme coin sector looked skewed for a while, as many of the tokens launched yearly were based on dogs. While many developers followed the Dogecoin trend, Big Eyes developers took a different path and have come up with a feline memecoin that is set to upend the leading dog-based meme tokens for good. Here's a short review of how Big Eyes Coin will be toppling Shiba Inu and Baby Dogecoin in the next few weeks.

https://bigeyes.space/

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Shiba Inu launched in 2020 to be an Ethereum-based counterpart for the existing memecoin king, Dogecoin. The developers looked to harness the Ethereum network to establish Shiba Inu and improve the quality of its blockchain operations.

Shiba Inu currently has an NFT incubator, allowing users to create NFTs, but they can't sell them yet. The developers have plans to revive the platform by upgrading certain features, particularly converting the incubator into a proper NFT marketplace. The marketplace will have NFT sales and exchange functions to allow widespread usage of the platform.

Shibaswap is another critical feature of the Shiba Inu network. It is an exchange platform for swapping tokens on the ERC standards.

Shiba Inu plans to convert to a DAO, as the present structure doesn't favor much development. As a DAO, specific members will have more decision-making power because of their significant stake in the platform. These changes will improve the token's valuation, as it still lists at $0.000009 on CoinGecko.

Baby Dogecoin (BabyDoge)

Baby Dogecoin is another dog-based launch designed after the Dogecoin brand. Baby Dogecoin looks to be a purposeful token with a charity interest to help rescue dogs in need and put them in animal shelters.

Baby Dogecoin is based on the Binance Smart Chain, where it takes advantage of the low gas fees and fast transaction execution to enhance its users' experience. The token has smart contracts with which it automates transaction processing, making the execution easier and quicker for users.

Baby Dogecoin has many plans for the future, as it looks to include NFT trading, card payments directly into the wallet, and a decentralized exchange, where the developers can generate revenue from the interests in token exchange and trading.

Baby Dogecoin launched in 2021, with an initial supply of about 42o quadrillion tokens. However, some 125 quadrillions have been burnt to improve the cryptocurrency price of the coin.

BABYDOGE, the platform's official token, sells for $1.09 e-9 on CoinGecko.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

The feline meme token, Big Eyes, is a new addition to the cryptocurrency market, where it is already taking giant steps towards toppling the top dog-based memecoins. The developers' plans are already in motion to replicate its presale success after launch.

Big Eyes launched a contest in September to appreciate its members' efforts towards promoting the coin. The giveaway will reward ten lucky members with 250,000 tokens by December, out of which the first place gets 100,000. Eligibility hinges on holding BIG tokens by the selection date.

The giveaway has been a significant factor in attracting users to the platform, although there are other features Big Eyes has to offer. The platform already has Solidity-audited smart contracts, which will help increase the efficiency of transaction processing on the network. Also, Big Eyes is based on the Ethereum network, where it will have access to a broad range of decentralized applications and tools that will help improve user experience.

The developers are now working on getting the coin listed on significant crypto charts like CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko. These charts will make that token more accessible to many users in the cryptocurrency market. Users can also anticipate the NFT club, Sushi Crew, and a launch on UNISWAP in the coming weeks.

Join the Big Eyes presale today to book your BIG tokens early. Follow this link to get to the presale and enter the giveaway contest.

Buying Big Eyes? Use the code BIGE915 to get bonus tokens with your purchase.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

https://bigeyes.space/