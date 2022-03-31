Explora Chain (EXPL) Set For Shocking Presale Like Filecoin (FIL) And Tezos (XTZ)

As is commonly acknowledged, cryptocurrencies are largely considered as a nascent ecosystem that has been slowly infiltrating the world's established financial institutions. The cryptocurrency's past is a reasonable predictor of its future relevance in finance. The potential for blockchain technology to fundamentally disrupt today's financial system, which relies on a third party to verify, authenticate, and approve transactions, is huge.

Explora Chain (EXPL) has a major objective, which is to take a metaphorical train to the future and present you with a new revolutionary platform that enables passive income via staking, as well as exciting futuristic features like a launchpad, play to earn games, and NFT marketplace.

Until recently, cryptocurrency was unknown to everyone but a select few investors, but it is rapidly gaining acceptance as a worldwide societal standard. By 2030, the global cryptocurrency industry is predicted to more than treble in size, reaching more than $5 billion. The number of cryptocurrency investors worldwide has increased at an astounding pace in recent years.

According to GWI, the number of cryptocurrency owners has been continuously growing among more than 2 million internet users across more than 45 markets. As previously stated, the percentage of internet users who claim to hold cryptocurrency continues to grow in lockstep with technical improvements.

With the goal of creating an engaging community for both non-crypto enthusiasts and crypto enthusiasts to enjoy and profit from, the Explora team are developing, what they claim to be, the strongest platform for users to earn passive income through staking, while also incorporating exciting futuristic features such as Launchpad, Gaming, and NFTs.

Presales of cryptocurrency enable you to acquire new crypto at a far lower cost than currencies such as Bitcoin (BTC) or Ethereum (ETH). Due to tremendous demand, cryptocurrency presales are quickly sold out. When the time comes for a new presale, you'll want to remain vigilant.

With Explora Chain (EXPL), you still have a fantastic chance ahead of you, as the phase one presale will conclude in less than a month.

FIL

Filecoin (FIL) and Tezos (XTZ) are two such currencies that performed very well during their presale. Filecoin's (FIL) presale started in 2017 and generated more than $250 million by the conclusion. The introduction of Filecoin (FIL) proved worthwhile for investors.

It increased by more than 150% in its first week on the primary cryptocurrency listing site CoinMarketCap, from $11.02 to $28.39. Filecoin reached an all-time high of $237.24 in April 2021. Given the token's initial coin offering (ICO) price of $5, its peak indicates a 4600 % rise. If a $1,000 investment in FIL was made at the presale, it was worth around $50,000 at its peak.

XTZ

Tezos (XTZ), is another such coin which also started in early 2017 and is another one of the other largest presales in the history of cryptocurrency. Tezos (XTZ) raised more than $232 million in less than two weeks.

It self-identifies as "the last cryptocurrency" and asserts that it is secure, upgradeable, and designed to last. Additionally, XTZ holders may vote on proposed protocol updates. Although Tezos (XTZ) token holders just achieved an all-time high in October 2021.

It is always wise to do your own thorough research before investing in a cryptocurrency but from our initial evaluation, it looks like one to watch out for.

