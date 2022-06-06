Egencia opens Development Center in Gurgaon

Egencia, the global B2B travel tech platform serving more than two million travelers around the world, is expanding its footprint in India with a new development center in Cyber Hub, Gurgaon. The center solidifies Egencia’s plan in the India region and paves the way for the company’s future after being acquired by American Express Global Business Travel (Amex GBT), the world’s leading B2B travel platform.

Backed by Amex GBT, Egencia is set to accelerate growth and India plays a strategic part in this plan. The company plans to drive some of its core tech capabilities out of the Gurgaon development center with a key focus on travel management, Site Reliability Engineering, eCommerce, and driving global technology support.

Speaking to the journalists at the launch event, Pratik Modi, Senior Director, Technology, and India Lead, Egencia, said: “We believe travel is a driver of economic, social and environmental progress. As we emerge from the global pandemic and adapt to geo-political tensions across the world, it has only heightened the need for frictionless, personalized products and services as travellers want to feel supported in times of uncertainty. Our role as a proven global B2B travel tech platform is to give travellers the best user experiences, unmatched content, and unbeatable service when they are booking and traveling, so they can make informed decisions quickly. Now with this new office, Egencia is striving to build on its technology talent in India to enhance our platform capabilities and accelerate innovation as we transform the B2B Travel industry with cutting-edge technology.”

With a supportive government environment, increasing ease of doing business and availability of highly skilled tech talent are some of the reasons why major tech giants are investing big in India. With hefty investments and recruitments, these corporations have all gone beyond just low-end coding and tweaking some products for the local market. Their success shows India’s strength and potential for technology related research and development.

Egencia – an American Express Global Business Travel Company – is disrupting the travel management space with the most innovative and scalable products. As part of the most valuable marketplace in business travel, Egencia is in a league of its own with industry-leading data insights and AI-driven innovation that powers the travel programs of 9000+ companies in more than 60 countries.

Trusted globally for its corporate travel expertise, Egencia is recognised as a leader in the industry in the latest IDC Marketspace for cloud-based business travel technology. The company is known to never stop evolving to elevate the user experience and deliver powerful data and insights to make business decisions. As the original digital TMC, Egencia’s data is unmatched in the industry, enabling the delivery of intuitive, relevant AI-driven experiences to customers.

India continues to be a strategic location for Egencia and Amex GBT. India hosts a pool of talented professionals, and this state-of-the-art, modern facility will house existing employees and provide a substantial opportunity to potentially double the Egencia India teams in the years to come.