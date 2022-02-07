Monday, Feb 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

EasyFi Launches MetaFi That Enables Loans For Metaverse Assets

EasyFi Network, co-founded by Ankitt Gaur, runs on the Ethereum, Polygon, and Binance Smart Chain blockchains, allowing for speedier liquidity deployment while still being cost-effective.

EasyFi Launches MetaFi That Enables Loans For Metaverse Assets
EasyFi

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Feb 2022 3:21 pm

EasyFi crypto, pioneers of decentralized finance in India, is a permissionless money market system that uses a multi-blockchain network to operate. EasyFi allows consumers to design new financial solutions. At the same time, it will enable existing products to operate without requiring permission. 

EasyFi Network, co-founded by Ankitt Gaur, runs on the Ethereum, Polygon, and Binance Smart Chain blockchains, allowing for speedier liquidity deployment while still being cost-effective. The EasyFi is built with a vision to enable efficient capital deployment into utility based use case. All the existing and future products of easyfi are built around this Vision.

EasyFi goes MetaFi

EasyFi is rewriting the rules of financial fansaction for the metaverses by launching its new product MetaFi that enables loans for metaverse assets such as NFTs, virtual real estate, lands, plots, and on-chain games on EasyFi. The initiative focuses on allocating funding to promising projects to ensure they get the tools and resources needed to produce full-fledged DeFi products. Independent projects and groups will collaborate with the EasyFI Network and use numerous capabilities that may be quickly developed as part of the effort.  

Anshul Dhir, COO and co-founder, EasyFi Network said, "The overriding theme of the protocol has always been focused on establishing open lending infrastructures, with a vision that leads us to become a DAO ultimately. We believe that the network's growth and direction will be driven by a collaborative approach with a community of believers." 

Decentralized Finance, or DeFi, is a set of programs that manage transactions without centralized intermediaries. It allows you to take out loans or make interest-bearing investments. EasyFi is a universal layer two lending protocol created explicitly for DeFi focused on scalability, adoption, and composability to be used on the EasyFi network. The EZ crypto has been built to allow users to lend or borrow digital assets using the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus process. It permits cross-chain asset settlements because it is blockchain agnostic.
 

Tags

Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Outlook Spotlight

Atmika Tiwari's Snow Records Introduces Saurabh Sharma, Sasha Shetty With Vikram Singh Chauhan In Love Ballad 'Deewane Do'

Atmika Tiwari's Snow Records Introduces Saurabh Sharma, Sasha Shetty With Vikram Singh Chauhan In Love Ballad 'Deewane Do'

Equal Representation Of Women In Economic Activities Is Essential, Feels Social Entrepreneur Anoushka Adya

Nishit Shaw Cited As One Of The Most Loved Youtubers To Make Content For Students

How Saas Startup Hiver Is Simplifying Customer Service Delivery

Steve Tan Is Presenting World-Class E-Commerce Education Through His Vast Experience

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Swami Vivekananda's statue at DU in New Delhi

The Desh Bhakti Curriculum

Film playback singing legend Lata Mangeshkar was cremated in Shivaji Park, Dadar, Mumbai on Sunday with full state honours.

Eternity And A Day

Senegal's players celebrate with trophy after winning the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon.

AFCON 2022: Senegal Beat Egypt To Win First Africa Cup Of Nations Title

West Indies' captain Kieron Pollard greets Indian players after Indian won the first one day international cricket match in Ahmedabad.

IND Vs WI, 1st ODI: Yuzvendra Chahal, Rohit Sharma Help India Outplay West Indies By 6 Wickets

China's Wang Shanshan and team celebrates after winning the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 in Mumbai.

AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022: China Beat South Korea 3-2 In Final, Bag 9th Title