EasyFi Launches MetaFi That Enables Loans For Metaverse Assets

EasyFi crypto, pioneers of decentralized finance in India, is a permissionless money market system that uses a multi-blockchain network to operate. EasyFi allows consumers to design new financial solutions. At the same time, it will enable existing products to operate without requiring permission.

EasyFi Network, co-founded by Ankitt Gaur, runs on the Ethereum, Polygon, and Binance Smart Chain blockchains, allowing for speedier liquidity deployment while still being cost-effective. The EasyFi is built with a vision to enable efficient capital deployment into utility based use case. All the existing and future products of easyfi are built around this Vision.

EasyFi goes MetaFi

EasyFi is rewriting the rules of financial fansaction for the metaverses by launching its new product MetaFi that enables loans for metaverse assets such as NFTs, virtual real estate, lands, plots, and on-chain games on EasyFi. The initiative focuses on allocating funding to promising projects to ensure they get the tools and resources needed to produce full-fledged DeFi products. Independent projects and groups will collaborate with the EasyFI Network and use numerous capabilities that may be quickly developed as part of the effort.

Anshul Dhir, COO and co-founder, EasyFi Network said, "The overriding theme of the protocol has always been focused on establishing open lending infrastructures, with a vision that leads us to become a DAO ultimately. We believe that the network's growth and direction will be driven by a collaborative approach with a community of believers."

Decentralized Finance, or DeFi, is a set of programs that manage transactions without centralized intermediaries. It allows you to take out loans or make interest-bearing investments. EasyFi is a universal layer two lending protocol created explicitly for DeFi focused on scalability, adoption, and composability to be used on the EasyFi network. The EZ crypto has been built to allow users to lend or borrow digital assets using the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus process. It permits cross-chain asset settlements because it is blockchain agnostic.

