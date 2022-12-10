Donorbox Is Now A Popular Choice Among Nonprofits For Their Fundraising Efforts

December 10: Being able to collect online donations efficiently and effectively requires a solid fundraising platform. One that is simple to use and offers the right tools to make fundraising seamless and successful. Nonprofits need to rely on a platform that makes giving easy for potential donors.

Today more than ever, nonprofits are promoting their causes to attract the attention of target audiences and convert them into donors. Understanding your donors and the source of donations is more important than ever to speak effectively with donors and target audiences. This makes donation data as important as the donation itself.

Combining simple, affordable, and powerful fundraising features with donor management tools, Donorbox is the popular choice for 50,000+ organizations across 96 countries. The platform has helped raise over $1 billion in donations.

Donorbox is free to start and easy to set up and navigate. Unlike many fundraising software, Donorbox does not require signing contracts and comes with a nominal platform fee. It supports all kinds of nonprofits, from charities to social impact groups and faith-based organizations.

Donorbox comes with donor-friendly and impactful fundraising features that help nonprofits achieve their mission.

Unlimited fundraising campaigns

Nonprofits can create unlimited fundraising campaigns on Donorbox. These campaign pages are customizable to fit the nonprofit’s brand. They can add their logo, content, captivating images, and videos to these pages before starting to fundraise.

A powerful donation form comes preloaded into these pages, helping nonprofits raise one-time as well as recurring donations.

Donorbox

Peer-to-peer fundraising to boost outreach and donations

If nonprofits could encourage supporters to fundraise for them, it’d be much easier to reach fundraising campaign goals. Donorbox Peer-to-Peer makes it a breeze by helping nonprofits create online peer-to-peer campaigns and invite supporters right from the tool. Fundraisers can then raise money with their own fundraising pages. This helps nonprofits increase outreach and find more potential donors.

Powerful event ticketing for hosting fundraiser events

Donorbox Events helps nonprofits with a simple events dashboard and form builder. They can add unlimited ticket levels to the ticketing form, add tax-deductibility information to each, and also accept donations from the form itself. These forms are embeddable into nonprofit websites.

The Events feature helps set deadlines for ticket sales and refund ticket amounts in full. With so much more to offer, Donorbox Events is sure to boost fundraising event revenue for nonprofits.

Other Donorbox features that elevate fundraising for nonprofits

Donorbox includes a number of other features as well as add-on integrations to help elevate fundraising efforts for nonprofits -

4x faster checkout with UltraSwift™ Pay to improve the giving experience of donors by including digital wallets like Google Pay, Apple Pay, PayPal, Venmo, Mercado Pago, etc., and by eliminating the step for inputting personal information.

Embeddable donation buttons for free to help redirect donors to the Donorbox campaign page or add a popup donation form right on the website.

Crowdfunding with incredible storytelling and shareability potential to fuel donation inflow by including a goal thermometer, an update tab, social media buttons, a virtual donor wall, and the ability to subscribe to the campaign.

Monthly and yearly membership campaigns with unlimited membership tiers to build focused support for a nonprofit’s cause in exchange for perks.

Text-to-give to help donate on the go with the convenient use of smartphones, along with the ability to easily repeat donations.

Donor management automatically and securely stores all donor and donation data and lets nonprofits segment it for further use and track donor communication details.

Integrations with leading CRMs like Salesforce, Blackbaud RE NXT, and HubSpot allow nonprofits to seamlessly gather, manage, and utilize data to their advantage, helping them grow their nonprofits and expand their mission.

Zapier integration to connect with 2000+ apps to easily automate everyday tasks at your nonprofit.

“Lack of technical expertise is a common problem for nonprofits. It stops them from developing compelling donation forms, landing pages, and campaigns. Hiring experts is an added cost that most nonprofits cannot afford. Here, Donorbox emerges as a top-notch solution. No coding is necessary for nonprofits to set up a personalized donation form, donate button, or fundraising website to accept donations online; all they need to do is sign up for a Donorbox account.” says Charles Z, Founder and CEO of Donorbox.

Khalsa Aid, a leading international nonprofit organization based in the UK, has also tried and trusted Donorbox. With Donorbox, they have been able to raise $6.4M to date. They have set up numerous fundraising campaigns to help victims of natural or man-made disasters across the globe. In 2022, their Assam flood relief campaign in India managed to help people with food, medical aid, and shelter.

Donorbox has helped nonprofits increase donations by up to 400%. That is one of the primary reasons why organizations choose Donorbox across the world.

About Donorbox

Donorbox is a leading fundraising platform that has gained popularity among nonprofits concerned with ease of use, affordability, and campaign outreach. Available in 11 languages and 45 currencies, the platform makes it easy for nonprofits to accept global donations with exceptional flexibility.

Donorbox uses Stripe and PayPal as payment processors. PCI compliance and SSL/TLS encryption protection ensure a safe checkout experience.

Contact the Donorbox team at support@donorbox.org for more information.

Visit their YouTube channel:- https://www.youtube.com/c/Donorbox and

Nonprofit Blog: - https://donorbox.org/nonprofit-blog/ for additional information on the tool.